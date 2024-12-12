SSP International Celebrates its 66th Anniversary and Opens Applications for 2025 Program

The nonprofit expands its reach by increasing the number of placements, aiming to support more first-generation students

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSP International (SSPI), will commemorate its 66th year as a longstanding nonprofit that's on a mission to provide students with immersive, transformational opportunities to learn, do, and belong in science. Today, the organization announced the opening of applications for its 67th Summer Science Program, one of the nation's longest-running research-based science education programs for high schoolers. Rising high school seniors interested in STEM can apply through February 21, 2025. International applicants will have through January 24, 2025, to submit an application.

Now entering its 67th year, Summer Science Program will host its largest ever cohort, increasing the number of placements available to nearly 600 through new partnerships with Colby College, Knox College, Lehigh University, and Pacific University, and existing partnerships with Indiana University, Georgia College & State University, New Mexico State University, Purdue University, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, University of Colorado Boulder, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with additional partnerships to be announced soon. These new partnerships expand the program to include six astrophysics programs, four biochemistry programs, four bacterial genomics programs, one synthetic chemistry program, with more to follow. In addition, Summer Science Program will increase participant enrollment in its synthetic chemistry program after a successful pilot in 2024.

"We're thrilled to see SSP International continue to grow each year and expand the opportunities we can offer to motivated and curious students across the world," said Frank Steslow, CEO of SSPI. "It's up to leaders in education, like us, to make space and build a sense of belonging for youth in academia, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Aside from expanding our programs, we aim to reach more students from communities that are historically underrepresented in STEM and who would otherwise not have access to high-quality science education. Only through this concerted effort can we diversify STEM and broaden access to higher education."

To increase access to Summer Science Program, SSPI has implemented financial aid initiatives like need-blind admissions, grants to cover expenses including round-trip airfare, and $3,000 stipends in addition to free tuition to qualified participants who would otherwise have to work in the summer and, in turn, miss out on critical enrichment opportunities. The program has also implemented test-blind admissions to increase equity for those who face barriers in accessing standardized testing.

Along with financial assistance, SSPI will be prioritizing one-on-one mentoring for Summer Science Program alumni who are first-generation college applicants for its SSP Connect program, in hopes of helping its participants grow and navigate rigorous college applications and post-secondary education.

For more information about SSP International and its Summer Science Program, visit the website. If you are interested in applying for the 2025 Summer Science Program, you can visit this link for steps on how to apply: summerscience.org/admissions/how-to-apply.

About SSP International

SSP International is a nonprofit offering inspiring science immersion experiences. Founded in 1959, its mission is to provide opportunities to accelerate learning, doing and belonging in science. SSP International's flagship program is Summer Science Program, a leading education experience for exceptional high school students in astrophysics, biochemistry, genomics and synthetic chemistry. For more information, visit summerscience.org and follow Summer Science Program on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

