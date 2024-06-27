SSP International Hires Largest and Most Diverse Faculty Cohort for 2024 Summer Science Program

Summer Science Program welcomes a record-breaking 48 faculty representing a diversity in age, ethnicity, experience level and field of study.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SSP International (SSP), a nonprofit offering inspiring science education immersion experiences, announced the hire of 48 faculty for its 2024 Summer Science Program. This faculty class is the largest and most diverse in the organization's history, reflecting a spectrum of ages, ethnicities, degrees, experience levels, nationalities, fields of study and history with SSP.

"This milestone reflects our steadfast commitment to educating young minds and cultivating a more equitable future in science," said Frank Steslow, CEO of SSP International. "These 2024 Summer Science Program faculty members will inspire and guide the next generation of scientific leaders. Together, we reaffirm our dedication to creating transformative opportunities and breaking down barriers in STEM education."

As one of the nation's longest-running research-based science education programs, Summer Science Program offers highly motivated high school students from around the world intensive science immersion experiences on college campuses. With this diverse new faculty team, the nonprofit will provide both exceptional scientific instruction and a set of role models to inspire passion for science in students of all backgrounds.

SSP International is thrilled to welcome outstanding faculty, including:

Dr. Rachel Avard is an assistant professor at Framingham State University and will serve as an associate academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Biochemistry at Purdue University. Dr. Avard has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Assumption College and a doctorate, master's in philosophy and master's in chemistry from Columbia University. Dr. Avard received the Mary Miles Bibb Teaching Fellowship for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic years for her commitment to diversity and inclusion in teaching.

Dr. Donovan Domingue is a professor of physics and astronomy at Georgia College and will serve as the academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Astrophysics at Georgia College & State University. Domingue has a bachelor's degree in physics from Louisiana State University and a doctorate in physics from the University of Alabama.

Dr. Michael Dubson is associate chair for undergraduate studies and senior instructor in the physics department at University of Colorado Boulder. This summer, he will serve as the academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Astrophysics at the University of Colorado Boulder. Dubson holds a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Champaign and a doctorate in condensed matter experimental physics from Cornell University.

Dr. Cassie Fallscheer is an astronomer in the Physics Department at Central Washington University and will serve as associate academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Astrophysics at the University of Colorado Boulder. She received her bachelor's in math and physics from California Polytechnic State University, a master's of astronomy from Wesleyan University and a doctorate in astrophysics from the University of Heidelberg/Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany.

Dr. Mary Keithly is an associate professor in the Department of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at Chadron State College and will serve as an academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Genomics at Purdue University. Keithly holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri – St. Louis and a doctorate in chemistry from Vanderbilt University. In 2023, she received the Teaching Excellence Award from the Nebraska State College System.

Dr. Melissa Lamanna is an assistant professor at Wagner College and will serve as an associate academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Genomics at Purdue University. She earned an associate's degree in chemistry and a bachelor's degree in biology from Indiana University Southeast, as well as a doctorate in microbiology from Indiana University Bloomington.

Dr. Truong Le is senior professorial lecturer for the Department of Physics at American University and will serve as associate academic director of the 2024 Summer at Science Program in Astrophysics at New Mexico State University. Le has a bachelor's degree in physics and chemical physics and a master's in gravitational physics from Wichita State University and a doctorate in computational astrophysics from George Mason University.

Barb Martinez will serve as the site director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Astrophysics at New Mexico Tech, returning for her 15th year with the program. She has a bachelor's degree in education from the College of Santa Fe and is retired from her career as a high school teacher.

Kim McIntosh is a biology teacher and the chair of the science department at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona. She will serve as the site director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Genomics at Georgetown University. McIntosh is a first-generation college graduate and holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in biology from Arizona State University.

Dr. Fortune Ononiwu is an assistant professor of chemistry at Bennington College and will serve as an associate academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Synthetic Chemistry at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Dr. Ononiwu received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Covenant University in Nigeria and his doctorate from Syracuse University.

Dr. Adam Rengstorf is the interim chair of the Department of Chemistry and Physics and an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue University Northwest. He will serve as an academic director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Astrophysics at New Mexico State University. Rengstorf is a first-generation college graduate and holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Binghamton University and a doctorate in astronomy from Indiana University.

Al Shorey is a teacher and head of the math department at Darlington School, a co-ed boarding school in Georgia. He will serve as the site director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Genomics at Purdue University. Shorey is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the United States Military Academy, a master's in engineering management from the University of Missouri at Rolla and a master's in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee.

Rob Steinman is a science teacher at The Hill School, a coeducational preparatory boarding school in Pennsylvania. He will serve as the site director of the 2024 Summer Science Program in Genomics at New Mexico State University. Steinman has a bachelor's degree in physics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in physics from the University of South Carolina.

