SSPR Closes Out an Eventful 2019 with Five Major Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR LLC, a PR agency focused on innovative technology and consumer brands, today announced the company and its staff won five major awards in 2019, closing out a year marked by significant agency growth and achievement. The agency was listed in PR News' "Top Places to Work" and recognized as an "Adoption-Friendly Workplace" by the Dave Thomas Foundation. Three team members also collected prestigious individual honors for their work.

The PR News "Top Places to Work" program recognizes agencies that do great work, promote work-life balance, value diversity and inclusion, and give back to their communities. With a strong track record of success in helping clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with key audiences, hard work is in SSPR's DNA. But the agency gets results for clients while having fun – some of the office perks include generously stocked kitchens, adventurous team outings like ziplining and weekly puppy playdates.

"We take employee development seriously at SSPR, providing mentors, training, technology and opportunities to shine so team members can deliver results while fulfilling their professional potential," said SSPR CEO Heather Kelly. "We also see the whole human being, so we have fun together and support each other. That's why it's so gratifying to receive this recognition. I'm incredibly proud of our badass team, the accolades our PR rock stars are receiving and the workplace culture we've built."

Kasey Thomas, Senior Media Relations Specialist in SSPR's San Francisco office, was included in the influential PR News "Rising PR Stars 30 & Under" list. At just 25, Thomas has been promoted three times in three years due to her exceptional client communication skills and ability to bring in and effectively manage new business.

Nicole Paleologus, a talented PR pro and proven leader who serves as Director in SSPR's Philadelphia office, earned a PR News "Agency Elite" award in the Manager/Supervisor category for her data-driven media strategy and inventive thinking.

Alexea Veneracion, Senior Media Relations Specialist, was recognized by Colorado Inno on Fire for securing impressive media coverage for two insurtech clients over the past year. Veneracion is based in SSPR's Colorado Springs office, which serves as its headquarters.

The agency recently opened a branch in Denver and now has offices in three of the largest tech hubs according to CompTIA – San Francisco, Denver and Colorado Springs – in addition to its Chicago and Philadelphia locations.

SSPR, recognized as an "Adoption-Friendly Workplace," was ranked #2 in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Industry category by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The agency was also ranked #4 in the Small Size category. SSPR's former CEO and founder, the late Steve Simon, was an adoptive parent and passionate adoption advocate. Current CEO Kelly and her husband also built their family through adoption, and when she took the helm at SSPR, she continued the agency's generous adoption benefits.

SSPR is continuing its fast-paced growth trajectory into 2020 and beyond. To inquire about job opportunities at SSPR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations.

About SSPR

SSPR LLC is an agile, innovative public relations agency that specializes in executing media and social media strategy for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices across the U.S., emphasizing strong workplace culture and inclusion. SSPR's business goal is to, "work with clients we love, organizations we believe in and projects where making something great together can happen." SSPR has been listed as a Top Place to Work by PR News and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars and Agency Elite Finalists in 2019 alone. Learn more about how SSPR pushes PR boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at sspr.com.

SOURCE SSPR

Related Links

http://sspr.com

