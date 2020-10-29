SSPR Joins 1,700 U.S. Companies in 'Make Time to Vote' Movement, Encouraging Staff & Clients to Cast Their Ballots in 2020 Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR LLC today announced it has joined the national Make Time to Vote movement, empowering its employees to make their voices heard by participating in the 2020 election. The firm has also compiled and shared an informational guide with its clients, encouraging them to participate in boosting their own employee voter turnout.

Time to Vote is a nonpartisan, business-led initiative aimed at ensuring employees across America don't have to choose between voting and earning a paycheck. Over 1,700 U.S. companies have signed on, pledging to give employees information about and access to early voting, vote-by-mail options or offering paid time off or a day without meetings on Nov. 3 so employees can make it to the polls.

Because 65% of employees are more likely to vote based on information received from their employers, SSPR has been extremely active in encouraging voter participation. The award-winning national public relations firm will close its offices on Election Day to ensure employees have ample opportunity to cast their votes. The agency also encouraged team members to use company-paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to support voting-related organizations or volunteer as poll workers. The firm's goal is 100% staff participation in casting a ballot for the 2020 election.

"The Preamble of the Constitution reminds us we should always be working to create a more perfect union for ALL Americans," said SSPR CEO Heather Kelly. "I want every citizen to have their voice heard, which is why SSPR is closing for Election Day. We want to encourage our team to make time to vote."

Leading up to the election, SSPR has provided resources to staff on where and how to vote in their home districts and created the #ssprvotes hashtag to promote participation both internally and externally through its social channels. The firm then shared www.maketimetovote.org with its social followers to encourage participation.

Additionally, to help its clients build a more committed and engaged workforce, SSPR created and shared a non-partisan Time to Vote guide suggesting ways its clients can boost voter participation among staff. Prioritizing participation over politics, the guide offers tips for empowering employees to become active and informed in addition to casting a vote, such as volunteering as a poll worker, joining non-partisan organizations to support voting or volunteering to support a candidate.

It's not too late to join the Make Time to Vote movement. Take the pledge at www.maketimetovote.org.

For more information about SSPR's agile and business-driven integrated PR services, visit www.sspr.com.

About SSPR:

SSPR LLC is an agile, innovative public relations agency that specializes in executing media and social media strategy for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices across the U.S., emphasizing strong workplace culture and inclusion. SSPR's business goal is to, "work with clients we love, organizations we believe in and projects where making something great together can happen." SSPR has been listed as a Top Place to Work by PR News and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how SSPR pushes PR boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at sspr.com. To inquire about job opportunities at SSPR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jillian Rhinehart

303-910-6305

[email protected]

SOURCE SSPR LLC

Related Links

https://sspr.com

