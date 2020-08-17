SSPR Named to PRNEWS' 2020 Agency Elite Top 100 List

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SSPR LLC today announced it has earned top honors as one of the nation's most innovative, full-service PR agencies with a placement in PRNEWS' 2020 Agency Elite Top 100 List. This list celebrates the best of the best among communications, marketing and digital agencies across the country and recognizes those whose creativity, strategic expertise and client success truly stood out over the last year. As one of those standouts, SSPR will be featured with a profile on PRNEWS' Agency Elite searchable online portal.

SSPR excels at one of the toughest parts of PR: delivering measurable ROI for clients. Specializing in tailored media and social media strategies for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, the firm differentiates from most other agencies with its emphasis on metrics and business value. Where other agencies often shy away from hard numbers, SSPR proves its performance through analytics: referral traffic, sales conversions, media mentions and domain authority among them.

SSPR CEO Heather Kelly says the secret to the agency's success lies in its energetic and growth-oriented employee culture. Recently named a Top Place to Work by PRNEWS for its emphasis on employee experience, SSPR prioritizes continuing education and professional growth in a close-knit environment, where employees feel empowered to learn and comfortable to be themselves.

"We're a highly diverse group that embraces creative thinking, bold strategy and authenticity," Kelly said. "We love what we do, and our passion and energy comes through in the work we do for our clients. Our work is edgy and it's serious business, but we also don't take ourselves too seriously, which gives us a unique advantage when it comes to client relations and recruiting—two of the most challenging aspects of PR right now."

The firm's agile and honest approach has helped SSPR retain numerous clients and employees for over a decade. Pivoting to meet new market realities is a key ingredient in the firm's legacy and growth. The agency recently introduced three new major offerings: a robust analyst relations program, a relevant influencer relations program and expanded branding services like animated video creation, website consultation, logo design and infographic services. The firm also opened its fifth office location in Denver, bringing its deep expertise in high-tech PR to the fast-growing tech sector there.

The PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 is the latest in more than a half-dozen industry accolades earned by SSPR and its team in the last year alone. With awards from PRNEWS, Ragan's and the Dave Thomas Foundation under its belt, SSPR is quickly gaining industry recognition as an innovative, agile agency that drives client growth.

"I'm extremely proud of our team of PR pros, and this Agency Elite recognition is strong validation of our outstanding strategy, execution and culture," Kelly said.

To see the full list of PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100, visit https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/agency-elite-top-100/.

About SSPR:

SSPR LLC is an agile, innovative public relations agency that specializes in executing media and social media strategy for businesses ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies. The company has offices across the U.S., emphasizing strong workplace culture and inclusion. SSPR's business goal is to, "work with clients we love, organizations we believe in and projects where making something great together can happen." SSPR has been listed as a Top Place to Work by PR News and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, with many stellar employees selected as PR Rising Stars, Agency Elite Finalists and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how SSPR pushes PR boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at sspr.com. To inquire about job opportunities at SSPR, check out the open positions across all five of its office locations.

Media Contact:

Sam Miller

312-481-6247

[email protected]

SOURCE SSPR LLC

Related Links

https://sspr.com

