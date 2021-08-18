SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension Project ("Ardich"), Including 40.7 Meters at 7.48 g/t Au

Results Reaffirm Mineral Resource Growth Potential
Maiden Mineral Reserve Expected 2022, First Production Expected in 2023

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce positive results from 194 diamond drill holes for Ardich for the period from March 2020 to May 2021. These results build upon the preliminary economic analysis ("PEA") reported in the Çöpler District Master Plan ("CDMP20") Technical Report issued in November 2020, in which the Ardich deposit contributed 1.23 million ounces of gold from Measured and Indicated resources, and 0.35 million ounces of gold from Inferred Mineral Resources, providing an after tax NPV5% of US$431M1.

Figure 1: Location map of the Ardich Gold Project. The haul road constructed for the Çakmaktepe oxide ore is 1.5km to Ardich. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 2: Drill hole locations and surface outline of PEA case pit. Note: Step-Out holes within the PEA boundary indicate mineralization below the PEA pit shell. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Figure 3: Section showcasing highlight step-out intercepts below the PEA case pit. (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)
Ardich represents a key organic growth initiative for SSR Mining, with the PEA highlighting the potential for approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold production over an 11-year mine life for approximately $50 million in development capital expenditures1. Ardich was discovered in 2017 and is located 1.5km north of the Çakmaktepe mine and 6km from the Çöpler operations, allowing future development to leverage existing oxide and sulfide processing infrastructure (Figure 1). Drilling and technical study activities are ongoing to further refine the value of this near mine opportunity and target a maiden Mineral Reserve declaration in 2022. Permitting is concurrently being advanced with a target for first gold production in 2023.

All 194 diamond holes (AR234-AR427) reported in this release were drilled in 2020 and 2021 subsequent to the cut-off date used in the compilation of the Mineral Resources in the PEA. None of the assays reported in today's release were included in the CDMP20. These new results include both step-out holes (drilled outside of and below the current Mineral Resource) (Table 1) and in-fill (within the area of the current Mineral Resource) (Table 2). The step-out holes are located to the west, south and south-west of the current Ardich Mineral Resource area. Step-out holes confirmed the extension of mineralization (Figure 2) (Table 1), many with impressive grades, including the following holes:

  • AR274: 7.48 g/t Au over 40.7 meters from 155 meters, including 29.99 g/t Au over 5 meters from 187 meters.
  • AR280: 4.18 g/t Au over 24.5 meters from 246 meters, including 35.1 g/t Au over 1 meter from 264 meters.
  • AR356: 2.98 g/t Au over 62.7 meters from 163 meters, including 13.43 g/t Au over 3.4 meters from 205 meters.
  • AR407: 3.68 g/t Au over 54 meters from 145 meters, including 15.43 g/t Au over 2 meters from 157 meters.
  • AR417: 2.20 g/t Au over 49.8 meters from surface.

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These are great results and we are eager to build them into our models as we aim to both improve on the Ardich PEA case presented in the current Technical Report and deliver an initial Mineral Reserve statement for the project. Permitting and other works required to bring Ardich into production continue in parallel with the exploration and resource definition drilling. We continue to view Ardich as a key driver of organic growth in our global exploration portfolio, with first production expected in 2023."

The PEA case is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Overview of Mineralization Style

The Ardich deposit is a listwanite-dolomite hosted gold replacement mineralization occurring along thrust fault zones between listwanite, ophiolite, dolomite, cataclastite, hornfels, and limestone. Mineralization and alteration extend in a NW-SE direction, parallel to major high angle fault structures controlling both mineralization and block rotations. Gold grades increase at dolomite-listwanite contacts and within silica-rich (jasperoid) listwanites. The mineralization is predominantly oxide with sulfide mineralization confined to pyrite-rich jasperoid zones. Based on available drill data, the main mineralized zone appears tabular and almost flat lying.

As exploration advances and the geological understanding of the Çakmaktepe and Ardich deposits increases, it appears that there is probable structural connectivity between the areas, potentially creating an expanded "Greater Çakmaktepe" development pathway.

Drilling

SSR Mining has drilled 427 diamond core holes at Ardich between August 2017 and June 2021, totaling 86,898m. The majority of these drill holes were drilled within SSR's 80% owned and managed licenses and greater than approximately 96 % of Ardich Mineral Resources are located on ground held 80% by SSR Mining, with the remainder located on ground 50% held by SSR Mining.2

The 194 holes in this release total 43,627m of drilling that was completed between March 2020 - May 2021 (AR234-AR427). These additional holes improve definition of the west, south and south-eastern extensions of gold mineralization defined by the earlier programs. The main Ardich mineralization dips gently towards the southeast and is interpreted to become deeper due to faulting and topography. SSR Mining currently has seven diamond drill rigs active at Ardich.

Drill Highlights

Table 1: Best 10 Step-out drill holes with significant gold intercepts at the Ardich project.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Oxidation
State

EOH
Depth
(m)

Comments

AR274

154.80

195.50

40.70

7.48

Sulfide

281.0

Including

179.50

181.50

2.00

14.63

Sulfide

Including

186.50

191.50

5.00

29.99

Sulfide

AR279

152.20

203.00

50.8

4.02

Mixed

290.0

50/50 Oxide/Sulfide, 4 m at 0.25 g/t Au from 192 m included in the mineralized interval

Including

170.00

172.00

2.0

12.88

Sulfide

Including

183.00

185.00

2.0

14.78

Sulfide

AR280

246.00

270.50

24.5

4.18

Mixed

308.0

88/12 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.7 m isolated core loss

Including

264.00

265.00

1.0

35.10

Sulfide

AR327

172.50

210.60

38.10

6.38

Sulfide

210.6

172.5 - 175.5 m and 208.4 - 210.6 m Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss

Including

185.50

186.50

1.00

14.00

Sulfide

Including

192.50

193.50

1.00

16.05

Sulfide

Including

200.50

201.50

1.00

13.80

Sulfide

Including

204.50

205.50

1.00

13.50

Sulfide

Including

206.30

207.10

0.80

11.05

Sulfide

AR356

163.00

225.70

62.70

2.98

Mixed

248.3

57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss

Including

200.20

201.20

1.00

14.45

Oxide

Including

203.30

204.30

1.00

11.85

Oxide

Including

205.30

208.70

3.40

13.43

Oxide

Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

Including

212.70

213.70

1.00

12.55

Oxide

AR357

202.60

224.50

21.90

7.15

Sulfide

269.8

202.6 - 203.8 m and 221.5 - 222.5 m Oxide

Including

208.00

209.00

1.00

15.00

Sulfide

Including

210.00

211.00

1.00

11.10

Sulfide

Including

212.00

215.00

3.00

14.58

Sulfide

Including

215.70

217.00

1.30

14.70

Sulfide

AR361

173.50

199.30

25.80

6.83

Mixed

217.5

61/39 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

181.50

182.50

1.00

11.15

Sulfide

Including

188.50

189.50

1.00

10.80

Oxide

Including

192.50

193.50

1.00

11.05

Oxide

Including

194.50

195.30

0.80

11.95

Oxide

AR393

29.30

46.30

17.00

1.26

Oxide

266.2

34.3 - 35.3 m Sulfide

77.50

80.80

3.30

0.68

Oxide

117.00

148.60

31.60

4.04

Mixed

44/56 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

Including

125.00

128.00

3.00

16.35

Sulfide

Including

131.00

132.00

1.00

10.95

Sulfide

202.40

206.40

4.00

0.50

Sulfide

220.20

223.20

3.00

0.46

Mixed

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

AR407

87.10

90.70

3.60

0.40

Oxide

251.3

144.60

198.60

54.00

3.68

Oxide

65/35 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 2.5 m isolated core loss

Including

154.10

155.10

1.00

16.85

Oxide

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

157.10

159.10

2.00

15.43

Oxide

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

168.60

169.60

1.00

12.60

Sulfide

67/33 Oxide/Sulfide

216.70

222.70

6.00

1.34

Oxide

220.7 - 221.7 m Sulfide

230.70

234.50

3.80

0.32

Oxide

AR417

0.00

49.80

49.80

2.20

Oxide

125.0

112.50

117.50

5.00

1.01

Oxide

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Table 2: Best 10 In-Fill drill holes with significant gold intercepts at the Ardich Project.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Oxidation
State

EOH
Depth
(m)

Comments

AR246

152.00

188.00

36.00

5.78

Sulfide

317.0

152.0 - 154.7 m Oxide

Including

169.00

172.00

3.00

13.68

Sulfide

Including

177.00

178.00

1.00

11.95

Sulfide

Including

181.40

184.40

3.00

15.10

Sulfide

AR248

149.00

194.60

45.60

3.09

Oxide

260.2

Isolated 4 m core loss.

Including

168.50

172.90

4.40

11.45

Oxide

Isolated 0.6 m core loss.

AR300

121.00

157.90

36.90

2.60

Mixed

197.0

75/25 Sulfide Oxide, includes 0.5 m isolated core loss

Including

138.60

139.60

1.00

11.05

Sulfide

33/67 Sulfide/Oxide

AR304

146.00

162.00

16.00

8.30

Mixed

241.7

38/62 Sulfide/Oxide

Including

148.00

149.00

1.00

11.40

Oxide

Including

151.00

157.00

6.00

16.68

Sulfide

154.0 - 155.0m Oxide

165.00

181.00

16.00

0.60

Oxide

AR379

96.20

157.00

60.80

3.83

Oxide

254.1

116.7 - 117.7 m, 137.5 - 142.50m and 144.5 - 145.5m Sulfide

Including

102.20

103.20

1.00

15.10

Oxide

161.00

190.00

29.00

1.85

Mixed

84/16 Oxide/Sulfide

193.00

220.00

27.00

1.00

Oxide

AR381

45.00

71.60

26.60

2.90

Oxide

155.0

68.6 - 71.6 m Sulfide

Including

49.00

50.00

1.00

14.35

Oxide

119.60

122.60

3.00

0.54

Oxide

AR387

121.10

141.50

20.40

4.15

Oxide

192.7

164.90

168.10

3.20

0.55

Sulfide

AR390

156.50

188.80

32.30

3.56

Mixed

239.9

62/38 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

163.30

164.30

1.00

13.10

Sulfide

169.0 - 169.8 m Oxide

Including

169.00

169.80

0.80

10.35

Oxide

AR404

4.00

53.70

49.70

1.67

Oxide

114.4

4.0 - 5.0 m, 28.0 - 29.0 m and 35.0 - 36.6 m Sulfide

57.70

67.00

9.30

0.43

Oxide

65.00 - 67.00m Sulfide

AR406

60.40

120.20

59.80

1.38

Oxide

181.0

111.0 - 111.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss

133.00

137.00

4.00

0.30

Sulfide

153.00

160.00

7.00

1.16

Mixed

43/57 Oxide/Sulfide

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

The complete drill assay results and further technical information relating to this news release can be found below.

Technical Procedural Information

Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The Ardich drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals or geological contacts. Sampling interval varies between 0.4 meters and 3.2 meters with an average of 1.24 meters length. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Turkey for sample preparation and analysis which is of an ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, Ankara was used for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10 g/t, the fire assay process is repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. The drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. SSR Mining conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to Ardich has been completed by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in July 2021. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Metallurgical Test Work

Metallurgical test work and recovery assumptions are reported in CDMP20 and include heap leach for oxide ores and flotation and pressure oxidation of sulfide ore.

Qualified Person

The exploration results disclosed in this document were prepared under the supervision and approved by Dr. Cengiz Y. Demirci, AIPG Registered Member and a CPG (Certified Professional Geologist), and VP Exploration at SSR Mining. Dr. Demirci has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and is a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

External review of data and processes relating to the Ardich was completed in July 2021 by independent consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

End Notes

  1. The PEA Case is preliminary in nature and includes an economic analysis that is based, in part, on Inferred Mineral Resources. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically for the application of economic considerations that would allow them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the results will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

  2. The Çöpler gold mine is owned and operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi (Anagold). SSR Mining controls 80% of the shares of Anagold, Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. ("Lidya"), controls 18.5%, and a bank wholly owned by Çalık Holdings A.Ş., holds the remaining 1.5%. Exploration tenures surrounding the project area and mining at Çakmaktepe are subject to joint venture agreements between SSR Mining and Lidya that have varying interest proportions. SSR Mining controls 50% of the shares of Kartaltepe Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi and 50% of Tunçpinar Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi. The other 50% is controlled by Lidya. Greater than 96% of the Mineral Resource is located on SSR Mining owned 80% ground, with the remainder of the mineralization within the 50/50% ownership boundary.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this press release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

This press release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this press release may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Table 3: All step-out drill holes completed at the Ardich project since the Mineral Resource compilation cut-off date for the CDMP20 Technical Report.

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au g/t

Oxidation
State

EOH
Depth
(m)

Comments

AR237

N.S.I

122.2

AR238

N.S.I

169.5

AR249

N.S.I

225.0

AR250

311.00

316.50

5.50

1.18

Sulfide

440.0

AR253

219.00

224.00

5.00

0.39

Oxide

261.9

AR254

N.S.I

161.5

AR256

131.00

138.00

7.00

1.38

Oxide

325.5

145.00

153.00

8.00

3.93

Oxide

Including

147.00

148.00

1.00

12.80

Oxide

207.00

228.00

21.00

0.69

Oxide

231.00

236.00

5.00

0.46

Oxide

261.00

264.40

3.40

1.09

Oxide

276.30

304.00

27.70

0.66

Oxide

AR257

263.00

266.00

3.00

0.68

Oxide

321.7

AR258

N.S.I

449.7

AR260

106.00

117.00

11.00

1.98

Oxide

305.9

AR261

133.40

140.40

7.00

0.64

Oxide

271.7

AR262

211.50

223.50

12.00

0.85

Mixed

232.2

55/45 Oxide/Sulfide

227.50

232.20

4.70

1.04

Mixed

AR263

105.00

131.00

26.00

1.11

Mixed

271.5

57/43 Sulfide/Oxide

AR264

385.50

401.40

15.90

1.17

Mixed

418.3

406.40

418.30

11.90

0.80

Sulfide

AR265

72.60

77.40

4.80

0.53

Oxide

294.8

121.40

125.40

4.00

0.69

Sulfide

AR266

214.00

225.00

11.00

0.70

Oxide

346.0

235.00

241.00

6.00

1.21

Oxide

247.00

263.00

16.00

1.99

Oxide

Includes 2.0 m isolated core loss.

AR267

141.00

170.70

29.70

1.78

Oxide

247.5

178.40

190.50

12.10

0.96

Oxide

193.50

201.50

8.00

0.53

Oxide

224.50

228.50

4.00

0.33

Oxide

AR268

169.00

175.00

6.00

0.48

Mixed

191.2

50/50 Sulfide/Oxide

AR269

193.00

205.00

12.00

2.70

Mixed

254.0

50/50 Sulfide/Oxide

AR270

187.00

213.00

26.00

1.72

Mixed

302.0

54/46 Oxide/Sulfide

AR271

N.S.I

520.1

AR272

183.50

191.10

7.60

0.44

Oxide

243.2

AR273

172.00

176.80

4.80

1.92

Oxide

265.0

181.30

186.60

5.30

0.42

Oxide

191.00

220.50

29.50

3.01

Oxide

193.00 - 194.00 m Sulfide

Including

202.50

203.50

1.00

13.55

Oxide

Including

214.50

215.50

1.00

12.20

Oxide

AR274

154.80

195.50

40.70

7.48

Sulfide

281.0

Including

179.50

181.50

2.00

14.63

Sulfide

Including

186.50

191.50

5.00

29.99

Sulfide

AR275

N.S.I

197.0

AR276

90.00

94.00

4.0

0.35

Mixed

231.8

97.00

119.40

22.4

1.25

Mixed

127.50

138.00

10.5

1.00

Sulfide

AR277

121.10

126.90

5.80

0.83

Oxide

297.4

151.00

156.00

5.00

0.47

Oxide

219.70

223.70

4.00

0.36

Oxide

AR278

153.00

198.00

45.00

2.88

Mixed

242.6

Isolated 0.6 m core loss. 67/33 Oxide/Sulfide

221.00

225.00

4.00

0.34

Oxide

AR279

152.20

203.00

50.8

4.02

Mixed

290.0

50/50 Oxide/Sulfide, 4 m at 0.25 g/t Au from 192 m included in the mineralized interval

Including

170.00

172.00

2.0

12.88

Sulfide

Including

183.00

185.00

2.0

14.78

Sulfide

AR280

246.00

270.50

24.5

4.18

Mixed

308.0

Includes 0.7 m isolated core loss. 88/12 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

264.00

265.00

1.0

35.10

Sulfide

AR281

147.20

152.20

5.00

0.96

Oxide

277.0

155.00

155.80

0.80

4.09

Mixed

162.00

168.70

6.70

0.71

Oxide

AR282

45.20

51.50

6.30

1.09

Sulfide

256.9

59.50

63.50

4.00

1.40

Sulfide

69.50

76.90

7.40

1.35

Sulfide

116.00

125.50

9.50

3.09

Mixed

65/35 Oxide/Sulfide

140.00

146.00

6.00

2.66

Mixed

67/33 Sulfide

AR283

240.00

264.00

24.0

1.03

Mixed

295.8

64/36 Oxide/Sulfide

AR284

160.00

163.00

3.00

1.35

Oxide

310.6

227.00

242.00

15.00

1.30

Mixed

60/40 Oxide/Sulfide

AR285

88.10

92.00

3.9

0.69

Mixed

273.1

51/49 Oxide/Sulfide

AR286

186.00

207.00

21.0

1.57

Sulfide

316.0

Includes 2.5 m isolated core loss.

AR287

88.10

102.50

14.40

0.88

Oxide

293.0

100.5 - 102.5 m Sulfide

106.50

122.60

16.10

1.62

Oxide

126.20

131.50

5.30

0.97

Mixed

134.30

139.40

5.10

1.11

Mixed

AR288

201.00

214.50

13.5

0.73

Mixed

240.6

60/40 Oxide/Sulfide

217.50

233.40

15.9

1.15

Oxide

Isolated 1.5 m core loss.

AR289

203.10

212.40

9.30

4.79

Oxide

267.3

209.1 - 210.1 m Sulfide

217.10

224.10

7.00

1.26

Oxide

AR290

135.50

147.00

11.50

0.84

Oxide

253.0

166.70

181.00

14.30

2.38

Mixed

55/45 Oxide/Sulfide

AR291

N.S.I

161.1

AR292

172.70

180.80

8.1

1.21

Oxide

290.0

AR293

N.S.I

238.0

AR294

149.30

158.00

8.7

1.75

Oxide

223.0

AR295

124.80

152.00

27.2

0.62

Oxide

242.1

AR298

136.20

140.00

3.80

1.25

Oxide

225.5

145.30

181.00

35.70

1.98

Oxide

158.8 - 159.8 m, 160.8 - 161.8 m and 162.8 - 163.8 m Sulfide

AR299

83.20

89.00

5.80

1.32

Sulfide

172.1

86.0 - 87.0m Oxide

100.00

105.70

5.70

1.23

Oxide

109.70

118.70

9.00

0.42

Oxide

139.80

140.50

0.70

11.40

Sulfide

AR301

192.00

208.90

16.90

0.91

Mixed

245.1

63/37 Sulfide  -  Oxide

AR302

N.S.I

196.3

AR303

135.50

143.00

7.50

3.33

Oxide

262.5

138.2 - 139.2 m Sulfide

Including

138.20

139.20

1.00

11.40

Sulfide

53/47 Sulfide  -  Oxide

158.00

167.00

9.00

0.36

Sulfide

173.00

180.00

7.00

0.48

Sulfide

178.0 - 179.0 m Oxide

224.20

227.20

3.00

0.43

Oxide

AR305

29.50

52.00

22.50

1.03

Oxide

102.1

49.0 m - 50.0 m and 51.0 - 52.0 m Sulfide

91.20

94.20

3.00

0.38

Oxide

AR307

146.10

164.60

18.50

3.48

Mixed

170.0

73/27 Oxide/Sulfide

AR309

30.80

41.70

10.90

2.63

Oxide

158.5

includes 0.5 m isolated core loss

45.70

52.50

6.80

1.70

Oxide

51.5 - 52.0 m Sulfide

134.80

137.80

3.00

0.33

Oxide

AR310

123.10

131.80

8.70

1.20

Oxide

228.2

144.80

173.50

28.70

3.20

Mixed

63/37 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

149.80

150.80

1.00

11.65

Oxide

182.50

192.50

10.00

3.41

Mixed

63/37 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

189.50

190.50

1.00

11.50

Oxide

AR312

79.20

85.30

6.10

0.81

Mixed

200.2

60/40 Oxide/Sulfide

AR313

171.20

197.20

26.00

1.72

Mixed

197.2

50/50 Oxide/Sulfide

AR314

36.90

56.10

19.20

1.38

Oxide

201.9

AR315

83.70

93.80

10.10

1.74

Oxide

167.0

Includes 0.5 m isolated core loss

97.80

103.20

5.40

1.19

Oxide

109.20

132.50

23.30

1.43

Oxide

Including

120.70

121.70

1.00

13.30

Oxide

AR316

206.00

214.30

8.30

4.73

Oxide

272.5

Including

207.00

208.00

1.00

22.00

Oxide

230.00

240.50

10.50

0.32

Oxide

237.5 - 238.5 m and 239.5 - 240.5 m Sulfide

AR317

202.00

221.00

19.00

3.05

Sulfide

228.0

AR318

152.50

157.50

5.00

0.42

Oxide

194.9

Includes 1.1 m isolated core loss

164.50

167.50

3.00

0.57

Oxide

AR319

146.60

159.30

12.70

3.08

Mixed

238.0

55/45 Oxide/Sulfide

AR320

108.60

118.00

9.40

1.73

Oxide

194.0

114.0 - 115.0 m Sulfide

130.20

137.20

7.00

7.06

Mixed

72/28 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

131.20

133.20

2.00

21.28

Sulfide

140.50

154.20

13.70

1.19

Mixed

76/24 Oxide/ Sulfide

AR321

105.00

117.40

12.40

0.85

Mixed

158.4

49/51 Oxide/Sulfide

AR322

115.00

122.00

7.00

3.08

Oxide

224.0

125.00

129.00

4.00

0.88

Oxide

AR324

118.00

125.00

7.00

2.08

Oxide

200.0

124.0 - 125.0 m Sulfide

129.00

134.00

5.00

5.96

Sulfide

Including

133.00

134.00

1.00

11.35

Sulfide

175.00

180.00

5.00

2.15

Sulfide

AR325

177.40

181.70

4.30

1.21

Oxide

305.5

179.4 - 180.4 m Sulfide

190.30

194.20

3.90

0.58

Oxide

220.80

225.00

4.20

0.42

Sulfide

231.00

238.00

7.00

1.35

Oxide

237.0 - 238.0 m Sulfide

AR326

41.00

62.40

21.40

1.50

Oxide

178.7

92.50

106.50

14.00

1.22

Oxide

109.50

119.50

10.00

1.07

Oxide

122.50

125.80

3.30

0.42

Oxide

AR327

172.50

210.60

38.10

6.38

Sulfide

210.6

172.5 - 175.5 m and 208.4 - 210.6 m Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss

Including

185.50

186.50

1.00

14.00

Sulfide

Including

192.50

193.50

1.00

16.05

Sulfide

Including

200.50

201.50

1.00

13.80

Sulfide

Including

204.50

205.50

1.00

13.50

Sulfide

Including

206.30

207.10

0.80

11.05

Sulfide

AR331

169.60

173.60

4.00

0.64

Oxide

286.5

177.60

183.70

6.10

0.81

Oxide

AR332

107.60

127.60

20.00

0.46

Mixed

201.3

60/40 Oxide/Sulfide

AR333

157.20

164.00

6.80

1.30

Oxide

261.0

AR334

191.40

208.30

16.90

5.46

Sulfide

242.5

205.3 - 208.3 m Oxide

Including

194.30

195.30

1.00

15.20

Sulfide

AR336

155.20

175.40

20.20

2.78

Mixed

264.0

52/48 Oxide/Sulfide

178.40

182.50

4.10

2.32

Sulfide

180.5 - 181.5 m Oxide

202.30

212.30

10.00

0.37

Mixed

70/30 Oxide/Sulfide

AR337

75.00

88.00

13.00

0.96

Oxide

159.2

AR338

93.90

96.90

3.00

0.77

Oxide

149.3

AR340

11.20

24.60

13.40

0.94

Oxide

266.2

37.90

41.60

3.70

0.43

Oxide

Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

AR341

200.50

213.30

12.80

0.93

Mixed

259.3

55/45 Oxide/Sulfide

AR344

111.60

132.00

20.40

1.44

Mixed

251.5

51/49 Oxide/Sulfide

137.00

146.70

9.70

2.15

Mixed

31/69 Oxide/Sulfide

201.40

223.00

21.60

3.30

Mixed

77/23 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.7 m isolated core loss

Including

217.40

219.40

2.00

11.55

Sulfide

AR345

131.20

150.50

19.30

2.84

Mixed

295.4

30/70 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.5 m isolated core loss

157.20

170.50

13.30

1.83

Oxide

163.2 - 165.2 m Sulfide

176.50

185.00

8.50

3.29

Mixed

73/27 Oxide/Sulfide

AR346

85.00

89.70

4.70

1.13

Oxide

155.9

AR347

98.30

108.00

9.70

0.70

Oxide

196.8

AR349

141.00

145.00

4.00

1.66

Oxide

222.5

AR350

45.60

66.00

20.40

1.21

Oxide

287.8

Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

74.00

79.00

5.00

0.35

Oxide

AR351

167.00

179.00

12.00

0.95

Oxide

215.0

193.00

199.00

6.00

0.45

Oxide

AR352

122.00

138.20

16.20

0.76

Mixed

199.8

43/57 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

AR353

145.00

153.60

8.60

5.27

Oxide

221.2

Including

152.00

153.60

1.60

16.55

Oxide

181.50

188.50

7.00

0.40

Oxide

199.00

207.00

8.00

0.44

Oxide

AR354

120.30

125.30

5.00

2.00

Oxide

263.2

121.3 - 122.3 m Sulfide

128.30

177.10

48.80

0.89

Mixed

72/28 Oxide/Sulfide

214.60

219.90

5.30

1.04

Oxide

Includes 0.6 m isolated core loss

AR355

83.00

91.00

8.00

0.34

Mixed

224.5

25/75 Oxide/Sulfide

99.00

104.00

5.00

0.41

Sulfide

110.00

131.80

21.80

1.02

Oxide

111.0 - 114.2 m Sulfide

AR356

163.00

225.70

62.70

2.98

Mixed

248.3

57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss

Including

200.20

201.20

1.00

14.45

Oxide

Including

203.30

204.30

1.00

11.85

Oxide

Including

205.30

208.70

3.40

13.43

Oxide

 Includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

Including

212.70

213.70

1.00

12.55

Oxide

AR357

202.60

224.50

21.90

7.15

Sulfide

269.8

202.6 - 203.8 m and 221.50 - 222.5 m Oxide

Including

208.00

209.00

1.00

15.00

Sulfide

Including

210.00

211.00

1.00

11.10

Sulfide

Including

212.00

215.00

3.00

14.58

Sulfide

Including

215.70

217.00

1.30

14.70

Sulfide

AR358

51.00

68.00

17.00

0.48

Oxide

191.0

Includes 0.3 m isolated core loss

AR359

89.80

100.40

10.60

2.86

Oxide

150.2

96.0 - 97.0 m Sulfide

122.30

126.30

4.00

1.47

Oxide

134.30

138.70

4.40

0.97

Oxide

AR360

104.30

115.90

11.60

1.73

Oxide

216.2

AR361

173.50

199.30

25.80

6.83

Mixed

217.5

61/39 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

181.50

182.50

1.00

11.15

Sulfide

Including

188.50

189.50

1.00

10.80

Oxide

Including

192.50

193.50

1.00

11.05

Oxide

Including

194.50

195.30

0.80

11.95

Oxide

AR362

123.00

133.00

10.00

2.02

Oxide

250.0

154.00

159.00

5.00

0.36

Sulfide

168.50

178.00

9.50

1.10

Oxide

AR363

39.30

44.90

5.60

0.30

Oxide

117.9

AR364

98.80

103.50

4.70

0.59

Oxide

285.5

121.20

128.30

7.10

1.34

Oxide

AR365

177.50

196.40

18.90

4.63

Oxide

269.4

189.6 - 92.4 m Sulfide

Including

190.40

192.40

2.00

24.08

Sulfide

AR366

156.20

161.20

5.00

0.62

Oxide

215.0

160.2 - 161.2 m Sulfide

172.90

202.10

29.20

1.80

Mixed

70/30 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 1.5 m isolated core loss

AR367

125.90

129.70

3.80

0.59

Oxide

165.7

AR368

135.20

147.20

12.00

1.61

Oxide

211.0

144.2 - 147.2 m Sulfide


150.20

162.50

12.30

0.88

Mixed

35/65 Oxide/Sulfide

AR369

166.00

178.70

12.70

4.26

Mixed

226.0

61/39 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

167.90

168.70

0.80

20.30

Oxide

203.50

209.50

6.00

0.41

Oxide

AR370

186.50

202.90

16.40

1.65

Mixed

257.0

57/43 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss

207.00

219.30

12.30

0.66

Oxide

AR371

132.30

136.30

4.00

0.60

Oxide

165.9

AR372

116.60

125.60

9.00

2.53

Oxide

200.0

AR375

185.00

209.00

24.00

2.07

Mixed

258.0

55/45 Oxide/Sulfide

218.00

226.50

8.50

0.50

Oxide

AR377

15.40

85.50

70.10

1.71

Oxide

153.9

Includes 0.6 m isolated core loss

AR378

171.40

189.60

18.20

1.71

Mixed

214.1

50/50 Oxide/Sulfide

AR380

31.60

37.00

5.40

0.99

Oxide

80.0

AR393

29.30

46.30

17.00

1.26

Oxide

266.2

34.3 - 35.3 m Sulfide

77.50

80.80

3.30

0.68

Oxide

117.00

148.60

31.60

4.04

Mixed

44/56 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.4 m isolated core loss

Including

125.00

128.00

3.00

16.35

Sulfide

Including

131.00

132.00

1.00

10.95

Sulfide

202.40

206.40

4.00

0.50

Sulfide

220.20

223.20

3.00

0.46

Mixed

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

AR395

74.50

82.20

7.70

1.00

Oxide

211.0

81.2 - 82.2 m Sulfide

89.20

97.80

8.60

0.65

Oxide

89.2 - 91.2 m Sulfide

112.80

122.80

10.00

0.38

Oxide

125.80

131.50

5.70

0.41

Oxide

AR397

124.80

127.90

3.10

1.09

Sulfide

194.0

126.0 - 127.9 m Oxide, includes 0.3 m isolated core loss

131.40

142.30

10.90

1.00

Sulfide

132.4 - 133.4 m and 136.3 - 138.3 Oxide

145.50

150.50

5.00

0.61

Oxide

167.50

170.50

3.00

0.32

Oxide

AR398

207.00

225.00

18.00

1.48

Oxide

265.0

218.0 - 220.0 m and 224.0 - 225.0 m Sulfide

230.00

249.00

19.00

1.09

Oxide

231.0 - 232.0, 236.0 - 237.0 m and 240.3 - 241.0 m Sulfide

AR400

164.30

175.80

11.50

1.25

Sulfide

308.5

174.8 - 175.8 Oxide

178.80

210.00

31.20

1.65

Mixed

78/22 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.9 m isolated core loss

AR401

135.50

140.00

4.50

2.58

Mixed

210.4

46/54 Oxide/Sulfide

AR405

91.50

108.50

17.00

0.52

Mixed

185.0

77/23 Oxide/Sulfide

137.50

141.50

4.00

0.42

Oxide

163.00

171.00

8.00

0.33

Oxide

AR407

87.10

90.70

3.60

0.40

Oxide

251.3

144.60

198.60

54.00

3.68

Oxide

65/35 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 2.5 m isolated core loss

Including

154.10

155.10

1.00

16.85

Oxide

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

157.10

159.10

2.00

15.43

Oxide

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

168.60

169.60

1.00

12.60

Sulfide

67/33 Oxide/Sulfide

216.70

222.70

6.00

1.34

Oxide

220.7 - 221.7 m Sulfide

230.70

234.50

3.80

0.32

Oxide

AR408

N.S.I

173.0

AR410

111.00

124.10

13.10

0.40

Mixed

200.2

61/39 Oxide/Sulfide

AR412

13.00

35.90

22.90

0.72

Oxide

150.7

17.0 - 18.0 m Sulfide

129.20

133.20

4.00

0.37

Oxide

AR413

N.S.I

221.5

AR414

153.00

167.00

14.00

7.50

Mixed

179.0

70/30 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

153.00

157.40

4.40

13.19

Mixed

25/75 Oxide/Sulfide

AR415

65.50

68.50

3.00

0.35

Oxide

186.5

AR416

141.00

147.30

6.30

0.78

Oxide

213.4

153.50

163.40

9.90

1.10

Oxide

161.2 - 163.4 m Sulfide

166.40

179.00

12.60

1.15

Oxide

AR417

0.00

49.80

49.80

2.20

Oxide

125.0

112.50

117.50

5.00

1.01

Oxide

AR418

0.00

5.00

5.00

1.16

Oxide

107.2

15.00

24.00

9.00

0.66

Oxide

33.00

36.00

3.00

0.69

Oxide

AR419

89.60

110.50

20.90

0.62

Mixed

213.5

70/30 Oxide/Sulfide

122.50

128.50

6.00

0.36

Oxide

147.50

163.00

15.50

0.38

Oxide

167.50

172.50

5.00

0.40

Oxide

AR420

N.S.I

335.9

AR421

136.50

158.80

22.30

2.59

Mixed

200.8

60/40 Oxide/Sulfide

165.80

177.50

11.70

0.67

Oxide

AR422

N.S.I

152.6

AR423

N.S.I

173.5

AR424

131.40

159.50

28.10

2.22

Oxide

182.5

133.5 - 135.5 m Sulfide

AR425

21.00

36.30

15.30

0.65

Oxide

161.8

49.00

55.30

6.30

0.76

Oxide

92.40

101.20

8.80

1.02

Oxide

AR426

3.00

11.00

8.00

0.39

Oxide

54.4

AR427

N.S.I

155.50

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 1. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Table 4: All In-fill drill holes completed at the Ardich Project since the Mineral Resource compilation cut-off date for the CDMP20 Technical Report

Hole ID

From (m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Oxidation
State

EOH
Depth
(m)

Comments

AR234

148.20

152.20

4.00

0.93

Oxide

262.4

166.20

169.20

3.00

0.47

Oxide

178.20

181.20

3.00

0.67

Oxide

195.20

199.70

4.50

0.71

Oxide

AR235

178.00

187.50

9.50

1.45

Oxide

348.2

80/20 Oxide/Sulfide

AR236

177.60

181.60

4.00

0.70

Oxide

297.0

184.60

187.60

3.00

0.57

Oxide

AR239

N.S.I

101.5

AR240

127.00

134.00

7.00

1.78

Oxide

204.6

147.90

152.60

4.70

1.42

Oxide

164.20

169.20

5.00

0.87

Sulfide

186.20

189.20

3.00

0.49

Oxide

186.2 - 187.2m Sulfide

AR241

182.80

203.00

20.20

1.10

Oxide

244.6

229.00

239.20

10.20

0.84

Oxide

70/30 Oxide/Sulfide

AR242

172.30

177.30

5.00

0.35

Oxide

254.7

205.30

209.30

4.00

0.40

Oxide

218.30

219.20

0.90

4.64

Oxide

AR243

157.60

175.30

17.70

1.40

Oxide

258.4

202.30

217.80

15.50

0.59

Oxide

AR244

159.00

166.30

7.30

4.00

Sulfide

224.7

177.00

185.00

8.00

0.43

Oxide

AR245

139.00

152.00

13.00

1.50

Oxide

349.4

AR246

152.00

188.00

36.00

5.78

Sulfide

317.0

152.0 - 154.7m Oxide

Including

169.00

172.00

3.00

13.68

Sulfide

Including

177.00

178.00

1.00

11.95

Sulfide

Including

181.40

184.40

3.00

15.10

Sulfide

AR247

102.50

107.50

5.00

0.76

Oxide

237.8

117.50

124.50

7.00

0.53

Oxide

228.50

233.50

5.00

0.35

Oxide

AR248

149.00

194.60

45.60

3.09

Oxide

260.2

Isolated 4 meter core loss.

Including

168.50

172.90

4.40

11.45

Oxide

Isolated 0.6 meter core loss.

AR251

151.60

168.70

17.10

1.46

Oxide

252.8

85/15 Oxide/Sulfide

184.70

190.50

5.80

1.23

Sulfide

Isolated 0.4 meter core loss.

AR252

165.70

178.00

12.30

1.71

Oxide

328.1

185.00

195.00

10.00

1.78

Oxide

AR255

88.00

102.80

14.80

3.32

Oxide

257.9

Including

97.00

98.00

1.00

14.40

Oxide

156.70

165.60

8.90

0.40

Mixed

AR259

135.00

139.30

4.30

3.77

Oxide

264.5

Including

136.30

137.30

1.00

11.45

Oxide

AR296

88.40

141.20

52.8

0.74

Oxide

230.0

Includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss. 93/7 Oxide/Sulfide

AR297

162.30

166.00

3.70

0.75

Sulfide

273.0

169.00

172.00

3.00

0.79

Sulfide

177.00

187.00

10.00

2.08

Sulfide

AR300

121.00

157.90

36.90

2.60

Mixed

197.0

Includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss 75/25 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

138.60

139.60

1.00

11.05

Sulfide

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

AR304

146.00

162.00

16.00

8.30

Mixed

241.7

38/62 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

148.00

149.00

1.00

11.40

Oxide

Including

151.00

157.00

6.00

16.68

Sulfide

154.00-155.00 Oxide

165.00

181.00

16.00

0.60

Oxide

AR306

113.90

124.20

10.30

2.78

Mixed

218.0

50/50 Oxide/Sulfide

126.90

131.70

4.80

1.61

Sulfide

147.20

152.20

5.00

0.42

Sulfide

includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss

AR308

86.10

110.20

24.10

2.92

Mixed

170.0

88/12 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

87.10

88.10

1.00

14.40

Oxide

122.50

137.50

15.00

0.82

Oxide

122.50-124.50 and 125.50-126.50 Sulfide

AR311

118.00

126.00

8.00

1.25

Mixed

182.5

75/25 Oxide/Sulfide, includes 0.9 meter isolated core loss

148.00

152.00

4.00

0.61

Oxide

AR323

149.70

160.70

11.00

0.59

Oxide

268.0

Includes 0.7 meter isolated core loss 155.90-156.90 Sulfide

AR328

159.50

169.50

10.00

2.45

Mixed

227.0

40/60 Oxide/Sulfide

177.50

189.00

11.50

1.57

Mixed

33/67 Oxide/Sulfide

AR329

163.50

168.00

4.50

0.65

Oxide

250.7

167.3 - 168.0 m Sulfide

AR330

21.00

42.30

21.30

1.96

Oxide

190.6

23.7 - 24.7 m Sulfide

AR335

24.70

45.20

20.50

1.07

Oxide

126.8

84.00

94.00

10.00

0.50

Oxide

AR339

171.00

193.00

22.00

2.71

Sulfide

231.8

186.0 - 187.0 m and 192.0 - 193.0 m Oxide

Including

179.00

180.30

1.30

12.00

Sulfide

AR342

150.60

154.60

4.00

0.84

Oxide

254.5

162.40

167.40

5.00

0.68

Oxide

192.80

201.00

8.20

0.67

Mixed

28/72 Oxide/Sulfide

AR343

166.50

176.20

9.70

0.94

Oxide

278.1

175.2 - 176.2 m Sulfide, includes 0.5 meter isolated core loss

AR348

159.30

173.90

14.60

1.58

Oxide

272.0

171.9 - 173.9 m Sulfide, includes 1.3 meter isolated core loss

AR373

142.30

164.30

22.00

1.54

Mixed

179.1

82/18 Oxide/Sulfide

AR374

36.00

83.00

47.00

0.86

Mixed

135.3

59/41 Oxide/Sulfide

AR376

48.00

74.50

26.50

2.46

Oxide

160.5

Including

65.60

66.60

1.00

13.75

Oxide

82.50

98.00

15.50

0.90

Mixed

75/25 Oxide/Sulfide

AR379

96.20

157.00

60.80

3.83

Oxide

254.1

116.7- 117.7 m, 137.5 - 142.5 m and 144.5 - 145.5 m Sulfide

Including

102.20

103.20

1.00

15.10

Oxide

161.00

190.00

29.00

1.85

Mixed

84/16 Oxide/Sulfide

193.00

220.00

27.00

1.00

Oxide

AR381

45.00

71.60

26.60

2.90

Oxide

155.0

68.6 - 71.6 m Sulfide

Including

49.00

50.00

1.00

14.35

Oxide

119.60

122.60

3.00

0.54

Oxide

AR382

15.00

18.00

3.00

0.71

Oxide

125.0

28.00

32.00

4.00

0.33

Oxide

35.00

39.00

4.00

0.45

Oxide

42.70

88.40

45.70

1.68

Oxide

73.5 - 74.5 m, 79.5 - 81.4 m and 85.4 - 88.4 m Sulfide

AR383

52.60

81.20

28.60

1.01

Oxide

146.0

Includes 1.2 meter isolated core loss

AR384

57.30

73.50

16.20

2.59

Oxide

87.5

61/39 Oxide/Sulfide

AR385

66.70

75.00

8.30

3.60

Oxide

167.0

67.8 - 70.0 m Sulfide

Including

67.80

68.80

1.00

10.95

Sulfide

78.00

86.00

8.00

0.46

Oxide

92.00

96.00

4.00

1.23

Oxide

112.00

151.50

39.50

1.67

Mixed

47/53 Oxide/Sulfide

AR386

51.80

76.00

24.20

1.47

Oxide

150.5

57.6 - 58.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.4 meter isolated core loss

AR387

121.10

141.50

20.40

4.15

Oxide

192.7

164.90

168.10

3.20

0.55

Sulfide

AR388

167.20

171.20

4.00

1.30

Mixed

215.5

50/50 Oxide/Sulfide

178.50

200.30

21.80

0.69

Mixed

44/56 Oxide/Sulfide

210.50

214.50

4.00

0.75

Sulfide

210.5 - 211.5 m Oxide

AR389

35.40

38.40

3.00

0.34

Oxide

121.6

41.40

55.80

14.40

0.54

Oxide

58.80

65.20

6.40

0.69

Oxide

AR390

156.50

188.80

32.30

3.56

Mixed

239.9

62/38 Oxide/Sulfide

Including

163.30

164.30

1.00

13.10

Sulfide

169.0 - 169.8 m Oxide

Including

169.00

169.80

0.80

10.35

Oxide

AR391

43.70

63.30

19.60

0.81

Oxide

151.5

144.40

147.40

3.00

0.95

Sulfide

145.4 - 146.4 m Oxide

AR392

134.60

157.70

23.10

1.35

Mixed

181.1

31/69 Oxide/Sulfide

AR394

12.30

50.80

38.50

1.62

Oxide

167.0

15.3 - 16.3 m and 36.3 - 37.7 m Sulfide

107.00

111.00

4.00

0.65

Oxide

AR396

0.00

8.00

8.00

0.44

Oxide

140.2

17.00

36.10

19.10

1.32

Oxide

43.10

53.10

10.00

0.59

Oxide

AR399

10.00

56.10

46.10

0.97

Oxide

185.0

AR402

205.00

216.00

11.00

1.05

Oxide

285.0

232.00

263.00

31.00

2.08

Oxide

266.00

270.00

4.00

0.57

Oxide

AR403

9.00

46.00

37.00

0.91

Oxide

116.1

AR404

4.00

53.70

49.70

1.67

Oxide

114.4

4.0 - 5.0 m, 28.0 - 29.0 m and 35.0 - 36.6 m Sulfide

57.70

67.00

9.30

0.43

Oxide

65.0 - 67.0 m Sulfide

AR406

60.40

120.20

59.80

1.38

Oxide

181.0

111.0 - 111.8 m Sulfide, includes 0.8 m isolated core loss

133.00

137.00

4.00

0.30

Sulfide

153.00

160.00

7.00

1.16

Mixed

43/57 Oxide/Sulfide

AR409

N.S.I

105.9

AR411

138.80

152.10

13.30

0.55

Oxide

173.6

140.0 - 141.1 m and 146.1 - 147.1 m Sulfide

157.10

164.10

7.00

0.42

Oxide

Significant gold intervals reported at a nominal 0.3 g/t gold cut-off and with a maximum 2.5m contiguous dilution are given in Table 2. All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this stage.

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results for the Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich) Project, including 40.7 meters at 7.48 gr/t Au", August 10, 2021.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.

Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

End of
Hole (m)

AR234

463941.87

4366966.54

1228.71

350

-80

262.40

AR235

463757.42

4366980.33

1209.65

350

-70

348.20

AR236

463896.45

4366894.03

1235.16

250

-80

297.00

AR237

464349.46

4366759.36

1325.28

40

-60

122.20

AR238

464573.10

4366489.99

1429.08

130

-60

169.50

AR239

463718.93

4366877.32

1222.19

260

-60

101.50

AR240

463880.36

4366769.36

1260.53

190

-70

204.60

AR241

463893.09

4366891.86

1235.32

210

-75

244.60

AR242

463853.64

4366983.73

1218.77

0

-90

254.70

AR243

463884.72

4366766.95

1260.94

65

-75

258.40

AR244

463972.75

4366843.93

1248.97

90

-75

224.70

AR245

463778.06

4366769.17

1253.78

190

-85

349.40

AR246

463716.05

4366870.75

1222.62

200

-60

317.00

AR247

463955.04

4366559.86

1333.82

50

-70

237.80

AR248

463856.78

4366662.33

1296.29

160

-70

260.20

AR249

464532.44

4366333.85

1486.91

140

-60

225.00

AR250

464226.27

4366846.72

1283.15

40

-60

440.00

AR251

463955.12

4366559.47

1334.52

0

-90

252.80

AR252

463854.61

4366661.19

1296.20

300

-80

328.10

AR253

464227.29

4366845.59

1282.94

260

-80

261.90

AR254

464715.30

4366291.09

1513.90

300

-60

161.50

AR255

464006.09

4366742.33

1271.96

130

-60

257.90

AR256

464186.06

4366674.17

1320.06

45

-60

325.50

AR257

464208.93

4366748.54

1304.73

320

-60

321.70

AR258

464573.50

4366489.63

1428.97

30

-60

449.70

AR259

464006.75

4366741.44

1271.30

340

-75

264.50

AR260

464188.38

4366677.21

1320.36

315

-70

305.90

AR261

464205.99

4366748.04

1304.60

260

-75

271.70

AR262

463796.83

4366413.10

1346.47

10

-75

232.20

AR263

463625.32

4366349.04

1288.84

40

-75

271.50

AR264

464893.55

4366544.08

1496.70

220

-80

418.30

AR265

464155.15

4366434.11

1414.38

230

-75

294.80

AR266

463795.72

4366410.92

1346.71

10

-75

346.00

AR267

463802.69

4366602.86

1288.81

65

-70

247.50

AR268

464154.17

4366435.12

1414.90

340

-75

191.20

AR269

463560.76

4366637.57

1229.06

75

-75

254.00

AR270

463614.82

4366728.82

1218.90

270

-60

302.00

AR271

464725.20

4366907.57

1470.74

220

-70

520.10

AR272

463633.79

4366565.06

1253.38

265

-60

243.20

AR273

463822.36

4366492.13

1336.35

60

-65

265.00

AR274

463617.37

4366732.93

1218.76

20

-60

281.00

AR275

463823.28

4366491.45

1335.70

280

-70

197.00

AR276

464097.30

4366536.06

1353.62

335

-75

231.80

AR277

464333.49

4366699.46

1338.05

215

-70

297.40

AR278

463445.69

4366796.77

1224.87

40

-70

242.60

AR279

463515.04

4366800.22

1213.77

90

-65

290.00

AR280

463820.53

4366489.45

1336.81

280

-70

308.00

AR281

463685.86

4366664.45

1249.93

10

-70

277.00

AR282

464223.50

4366589.41

1355.55

190

-70

256.90

AR283

463291.66

4366800.91

1267.49

40

-70

295.80

AR284

463685.64

4366664.00

1249.89

225

-60

310.60

AR285

463292.71

4366799.34

1267.50

220

-70

273.10

AR286

463460.80

4366670.72

1246.17

40

-80

316.00

AR287

463622.40

4367095.16

1184.28

305

-60

293.00

AR288

463388.32

4366948.65

1226.27

220

-65

240.60

AR289

463800.23

4366598.95

1288.76

235

-65

267.30

AR290

463647.15

4367098.35

1186.03

340

-75

253.00

AR291

463573.31

4366480.82

1259.91

65

-60

161.10

AR292

463447.22

4366796.91

1224.54

220

-60

290.00

AR293

463258.96

4366951.05

1243.52

220

-70

238.00

AR294

463562.25

4366636.13

1229.65

240

-70

223.00

AR295

463185.23

4367016.68

1238.85

225

-60

242.10

AR296

463622.84

4367058.52

1188.46

250

-70

230.00

AR297

463665.25

4367074.83

1189.40

100

-80

273.00

AR298

463329.27

4366953.22

1236.88

350

-75

225.50

AR299

463624.90

4367094.24

1184.86

255

-70

172.10

AR300

463624.79

4367055.94

1188.69

190

-70

197.00

AR301

463181.82

4366943.97

1252.94

30

-80

245.10

AR302

463715.67

4366537.79

1289.54

180

-70

196.30

AR303

463642.19

4367116.42

1184.33

50

-75

262.50

AR304

463496.78

4366935.74

1199.88

75

-60

241.70

AR305

463023.76

4367143.55

1244.75

350

-75

102.10

AR306

463663.11

4367074.90

1189.65

185

-80

218.00

AR307

463687.97

4366665.72

1249.43

130

-70

170.00

AR308

463625.30

4367054.73

1189.28

330

-85

170.00

AR309

463025.59

4367144.14

1244.51

220

-70

158.50

AR310

463641.55

4367114.43

1184.82

5

-70

228.20

AR311

463664.26

4367077.32

1190.05

250

-85

182.50

AR312

463182.69

4366943.96

1252.94

220

-60

200.20

AR313

463616.04

4366730.08

1219.23

150

-70

197.20

AR314

462954.36

4367135.42

1263.37

220

-75

201.85

AR315

463620.96

4367093.78

1184.27

280

-50

167.00

AR316

463331.53

4366953.90

1236.88

220

-70

272.50

AR317

463436.17

4366861.97

1222.32

200

-70

228.00

AR318

463737.45

4367091.84

1195.37

40

-70

194.90

AR319

463693.31

4366668.34

1249.77

130

-70

238.00

AR320

463646.55

4367098.16

1185.84

280

-80

194.00

AR321

463108.81

4366933.33

1273.18

220

-70

158.40

AR322

463103.33

4367007.25

1256.40

5

-60

224.00

AR323

463824.90

4367069.07

1204.88

40

-70

268.00

AR324

463647.64

4367099.12

1185.45

130

-85

200.00

AR325

463735.51

4367091.10

1194.87

350

-70

305.50

AR326

462955.23

4367133.90

1263.06

45

-70

178.70

AR327

463515.73

4366746.00

1222.67

80

-60

210.60

AR328

463713.62

4367081.43

1194.05

310

-80

227.00

AR329

463823.40

4367066.33

1204.09

90

-70

250.70

AR330

462949.82

4367248.29

1257.22

240

-80

190.60

AR331

463736.03

4367090.22

1195.97

5

-80

286.50

AR332

463105.29

4367005.24

1255.99

220

-70

201.30

AR333

463783.68

4367096.92

1197.76

40

-70

261.00

AR334

463559.18

4366638.68

1229.51

20

-70

242.50

AR335

462950.13

4367250.26

1256.94

90

-60

126.80

AR336

463661.38

4367116.51

1185.35

80

-80

264.00

AR337

462960.01

4367063.49

1274.43

220

-70

159.20

AR338

463375.58

4366725.22

1252.79

220

-70

149.30

AR339

463710.80

4367080.36

1194.49

180

-80

231.80

AR340

462899.11

4366994.79

1308.61

220

-70

266.20

AR341

463367.56

4366855.89

1241.97

180

-70

259.30

AR342

463790.57

4367072.82

1201.90

345

-80

254.50

AR343

463747.30

4367073.89

1198.08

340

-85

278.10

AR344

463691.37

4366431.51

1296.58

40

-70

251.50

AR345

463661.58

4367116.18

1186.11

240

-85

295.40

AR346

463197.36

4366881.76

1268.49

220

-70

155.90

AR347

463490.11

4366541.31

1266.40

220

-70

196.80

AR348

463766.85

4367087.58

1198.38

190

-85

272.00

AR349

463627.01

4366349.51

1289.14

290

-70

222.50

AR350

462881.41

4367130.15

1283.27

290

-65

287.80

AR351

463259.92

4366949.82

1243.28

40

-60

215.00

AR352

463260.20

4366879.79

1260.48

220

-70

199.80

AR353

463489.10

4366539.47

1266.38

40

-70

221.20

AR354

463573.69

4366478.90

1259.60

75

-60

263.20

AR355

463693.89

4366434.29

1296.54

150

-65

224.50

AR356

463367.11

4366853.94

1241.32

70

-60

248.30

AR357

463714.22

4366535.47

1289.60

335

-75

269.80

AR358

462882.40

4367131.92

1283.26

50

-60

191.00

AR359

463337.79

4366629.85

1284.59

220

-70

150.20

AR360

463575.42

4366478.09

1259.64

220

-70

216.20

AR361

463712.92

4366541.59

1289.45

80

-70

217.50

AR362

463692.95

4366429.31

1297.05

260

-60

250.00

AR363

462877.76

4367059.48

1298.55

220

-70

117.90

AR364

463573.37

4366476.38

1260.18

300

-70

285.50

AR365

463633.02

4366566.70

1254.53

120

-80

269.40

AR366

463438.55

4366861.17

1221.71

45

-60

215.00

AR367

463050.63

4366858.41

1306.46

220

-70

165.70

AR368

463688.46

4366667.12

1249.68

50

-75

211.00

AR369

463613.17

4366727.68

1219.80

0

-90

226.00

AR370

463559.44

4366637.09

1229.10

340

-70

257.00

AR371

463464.23

4366670.12

1245.60

220

-70

165.90

AR372

463802.42

4366600.56

1288.53

150

-65

200.00

AR373

463475.44

4366900.83

1208.42

10

-60

179.10

AR374

463425.59

4367071.99

1191.84

120

-60

135.30

AR375

463515.38

4366744.71

1222.59

80

-70

258.00

AR376

463464.76

4367035.75

1192.94

270

-70

160.50

AR377

463059.09

4367183.10

1234.18

60

-60

153.90

AR378

463515.85

4366740.27

1222.72

350

-80

214.10

AR379

463387.94

4367033.75

1208.42

210

-60

254.10

AR380

463058.23

4367184.86

1234.09

300

-60

80.00

AR381

463129.78

4367122.28

1227.74

250

-60

155.00

AR382

463203.00

4367269.70

1206.93

265

-70

125.00

AR383

463203.50

4367270.41

1207.73

20

-70

146.00

AR384

463164.29

4367146.56

1222.54

270

-60

87.50

AR385

463099.97

4367076.71

1240.21

70

-60

167.00

AR386

463236.19

4367263.14

1214.13

180

-85

150.50

AR387

463495.31

4366937.30

1200.42

260

-80

192.70

AR388

463281.12

4367015.70

1223.16

210

-70

215.50

AR389

463059.16

4367402.06

1230.39

280

-70

121.60

AR390

463476.83

4366903.50

1208.50

100

-70

239.90

AR391

463060.18

4367400.22

1231.00

190

-80

151.50

AR392

463209.59

4367051.58

1228.69

230

-70

181.10

AR393

463520.63

4367376.54

1141.74

0

-90

266.20

AR394

463057.68

4367349.73

1232.21

0

-90

167.00

AR395

463017.15

4367077.88

1257.19

25

-70

211.00

AR396

463063.31

4367301.12

1229.75

0

-90

140.20

AR397

462960.39

4367063.44

1274.97

70

-70

194.00

AR398

463821.85

4366491.83

1336.60

330

-80

265.00

AR399

463024.52

4367295.97

1238.52

310

-75

185.00

AR400

463598.20

4367381.35

1167.08

240

-80

308.50

AR401

463016.33

4367076.96

1257.04

220

-60

210.40

AR402

463920.36

4366523.37

1354.03

220

-70

285.00

AR403

463025.05

4367295.58

1238.39

0

-90

116.10

AR404

463184.56

4367377.39

1178.41

80

-70

114.40

AR405

462954.71

4366982.16

1297.52

0

-90

185.00

AR406

463039.07

4367439.69

1233.17

350

-60

181.00

AR407

463564.23

4367304.45

1165.80

40

-80

251.30

AR408

463531.66

4366317.63

1317.65

220

-80

173.00

AR409

462979.47

4367428.47

1249.02

330

-70

105.90

AR410

462973.76

4366930.66

1308.10

220

-70

200.20

AR411

463857.11

4366664.09

1296.29

90

-70

173.60

AR412

462932.30

4367390.23

1257.65

270

-70

150.70

AR413

463579.85

4366190.58

1340.56

40

-70

221.50

AR414

463634.74

4367320.76

1189.86

220

-60

179.00

AR415

462951.83

4366983.21

1296.95

220

-60

186.50

AR416

463805.89

4366602.01

1288.95

180

-80

213.40

AR417

462918.86

4367309.39

1264.13

60

-70

125.00

AR418

462878.43

4367256.78

1272.69

270

-70

107.20

AR419

462877.44

4367061.48

1298.37

60

-60

213.50

AR420

463637.08

4367326.82

1189.65

60

-70

335.90

AR421

463713.36

4366531.88

1289.72

195

-70

200.80

AR422

463579.83

4366304.01

1309.46

220

-80

152.60

AR423

462837.15

4367215.93

1285.88

270

-60

173.50

AR424

463330.23

4366954.13

1236.54

80

-70

182.50

AR425

463256.26

4366449.09

1370.52

40

-60

161.80

AR426

462835.26

4367216.31

1285.72

60

-70

54.40

AR427

463506.23

4366269.01

1342.45

220

-80

155.50

