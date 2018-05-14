SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

SSR Mining Inc.

07:00 ET

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that each of the nine nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Number of Directors

62,073,280

99.39%

380,763

0.61%





Nominee Name

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

A.E. Michael Anglin

61,884,881

99.09%

567,609

0.91%

Paul Benson

62,082,965

99.41%

369,525

0.59%

Brian R. Booth

61,607,389

98.65%

845,101

1.35%

Simon A. Fish

61,975,185

99.24%

477,305

0.76%

Gustavo A. Herrero

61,623,222

98.67%

829,268

1.33%

Beverlee F. Park

61,530,997

98.52%

921,493

1.48%

Richard D. Paterson

61,841,770

99.02%

610,720

0.98%

Steven P. Reid

61,637,145

98.69%

815,345

1.31%

Elizabeth A. Wademan

62,041,300

99.34%

411,190

0.66%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan. In a non-binding advisory vote, shareholders did not approve the proposal to hold a virtual-only annual meeting of shareholders for 2019.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

84,364,844

99.18%

694,033

0.82%






Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Advisory Vote on
Executive Compensation

60,664,122

97.13%

1,789,921

2.87%

Approval of Amended
and Restated
Shareholder Rights Plan

61,709,796

98.81%

744,246

1.19%

Advisory Vote on Virtual-
Only Annual Meeting of
Shareholders for 2019

13,689,419

21.92%

48,764,623

78.08%

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:
W. John DeCooman, Jr.
Vice President, Business Development and Strategy
SSR Mining Inc.
Vancouver, BC
Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046
All others: +1 (604) 689-3846
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-voting-results-from-2018-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-300647465.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

Related Links

www.ssrmining.com

Also from this source

May 10, 2018, 17:05 ET SSR Mining Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

May 03, 2018, 18:02 ET SSR Mining Appoints Kevin O'Kane as Chief Operating Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

SSR Mining Inc.

07:00 ET