SSR Mining Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Number of Directors 62,073,280 99.39% 380,763 0.61%









Nominee Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld A.E. Michael Anglin 61,884,881 99.09% 567,609 0.91% Paul Benson 62,082,965 99.41% 369,525 0.59% Brian R. Booth 61,607,389 98.65% 845,101 1.35% Simon A. Fish 61,975,185 99.24% 477,305 0.76% Gustavo A. Herrero 61,623,222 98.67% 829,268 1.33% Beverlee F. Park 61,530,997 98.52% 921,493 1.48% Richard D. Paterson 61,841,770 99.02% 610,720 0.98% Steven P. Reid 61,637,145 98.69% 815,345 1.31% Elizabeth A. Wademan 62,041,300 99.34% 411,190 0.66%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved: (i) the appointment of the auditor and authorized the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting SSR Mining's approach to executive compensation; and (iii) a resolution approving SSR Mining's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan. In a non-binding advisory vote, shareholders did not approve the proposal to hold a virtual-only annual meeting of shareholders for 2019.

The voting results for each resolution are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 84,364,844 99.18% 694,033 0.82%











Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Advisory Vote on

Executive Compensation 60,664,122 97.13% 1,789,921 2.87% Approval of Amended

and Restated

Shareholder Rights Plan 61,709,796 98.81% 744,246 1.19% Advisory Vote on Virtual-

Only Annual Meeting of

Shareholders for 2019 13,689,419 21.92% 48,764,623 78.08%

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:

W. John DeCooman, Jr.

Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

SSR Mining Inc.

Vancouver, BC

Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046

All others: +1 (604) 689-3846

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

