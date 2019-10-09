SSR Mining Reports Third Quarter 2019 Production Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") reports third quarter 2019 operating results at our three mines.

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

On track for higher annual gold production: Produced over 100,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces from our three operations during the third quarter, and over 310,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces year-to-date.





Produced over 100,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces from our three operations during the third quarter, and over 310,000 consolidated gold equivalent ounces year-to-date. Record quarterly gold production at Seabee: Produced 32,345 ounces of gold. Gold mill feed grade reached 12.4 g/t and gold recovery was 98.8%, both quarterly highs for the operation under our ownership.





Produced 32,345 ounces of gold. Gold mill feed grade reached 12.4 g/t and gold recovery was 98.8%, both quarterly highs for the operation under our ownership. Solid operating performance at Marigold: Produced 52,968 ounces of gold. Stacked 6.4 million tonnes of ore at a higher gold grade of 0.51 g/t. Total material mined was over 19 million tonnes, continuing to demonstrate strong and efficient operating practices.





Produced 52,968 ounces of gold. Stacked 6.4 million tonnes of ore at a higher gold grade of 0.51 g/t. Total material mined was over 19 million tonnes, continuing to demonstrate strong and efficient operating practices. Improved production at Puna: Increased silver mill feed grade and recovery led to 1.7 million ounces of silver production. Ore mined was significantly higher than ore milled, increasing the ore stockpile in advance of the rainy season.





Increased silver mill feed grade and recovery led to 1.7 million ounces of silver production. Ore mined was significantly higher than ore milled, increasing the ore stockpile in advance of the rainy season. Consolidated 100% ownership in Puna: Completed acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations leading to immediate increase in silver production profile and improved operational flexibility.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "During the third quarter, we delivered over 100,000 gold equivalent ounces from our three operations, with each mine achieving solid production results and operating performance. Each operation continues to track well against our improved production guidance for the year, positioning us to meet or exceed consolidated production guidance for the eighth consecutive year."

Marigold Mine, U.S.





Q3 2019 Q2 2019 % Change (1) Total material mined kt 19,033 19,254 (1.1)% Waste removed kt 12,676 12,185 4.0% Ore to leach pad kt 6,357 7,070 (10.1)% Strip ratio w/o 2.0 1.7 17.6% Gold grade to leach pad g/t 0.51 0.38 34.2% Gold recovery % 77.0% 75.0% 2.7% Gold produced oz 52,968 54,922 (3.6)% Gold sold oz 50,650 59,702 (15.2)%

Notes: (1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Marigold mine produced 52,968 ounces of gold, a 4% decrease from the second quarter mainly due to the stacking of ore on higher areas of the leach pads, resulting in a longer leach time. Gold sales totaled 50,650 ounces, 15% lower than the previous quarter, due to lower gold production and a significant inventory drawdown in the second quarter.

During the quarter, 19.0 million tonnes of material were mined, in line with the second quarter of 2019. Approximately 6.4 million tonnes of ore were delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.51 g/t gold. This compares to 7.1 million tonnes of ore delivered to the heap leach pads at a grade of 0.38 g/t gold in the second quarter. The gold grade to leach pad was 34% higher quarter on quarter, consistent with plan, as we mined higher grade ore in the current phase of the Mackay pit. The strip ratio was 2.0:1 for the third quarter.

Seabee Gold Operation, Canada





Q3 2019 Q2 2019 % Change (1) Total ore milled t 77,465 88,424 (12.4)% Ore milled per day t/day 842 971 (13.3)% Gold mill feed grade g/t 12.39 9.83 26.0% Gold recovery % 98.8% 98.4% 0.4% Gold produced (2) oz 32,345 26,539 21.9% Gold sold oz 28,278 24,276 16.5%

Notes:

(1) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (2) Q3 2019 gold produced includes 1,244 ounces of gold recovered from sludges, fines and cathodes accumulated through 2018 and early 2019 and shipped offsite. These ounces had not been previously recorded as inventory and are not included in the gold recovery for the quarter.

The Seabee Gold Operation produced a record 32,345 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2019, a 22% increase from the second quarter, largely due to higher gold mill feed grade. Gold sales totaled 28,278 ounces for the third quarter.

The mill achieved an average throughput of 842 tonnes per day over the third quarter, a 13% decline compared to the previous quarter largely due to electrical transformer damage resulting from lightning strikes. Gold mill feed grade was 12.39 g/t, 26% higher compared to the second quarter due to the mining of higher-grade stopes. Gold recovery for the quarter was a record 98.8%, reflecting Operational Excellence initiatives that have exceeded recovery performance estimated in the 2017 Technical Report.

Puna Operations, Argentina (1)





Q3 2019 Q2 2019 % Change (2) Total material mined kt 3,116 3,304 (5.7)% Waste removed kt 2,531 3,114 (18.7)% Ore mined kt 585 191 206.3% Strip ratio w/o 4.3 16.3 (73.6)% Ore milled kt 336 313 7.3% Silver mill feed grade g/t 165 160 3.1% Lead mill feed grade % 0.81% 0.71% 14.1% Zinc mill feed grade % 0.60% 0.46% 30.4% Silver recovery % 93.5% 92.4% 1.2% Lead recovery % 88.1% 79.4% 11.0% Zinc recovery % 49.3% 48.1% 2.5% Silver produced koz 1,664 1,486 12.0% Silver sold koz 1,505 2,679 (43.8)% Lead produced (3) klb 5,304 3,879 36.7% Lead sold (3) klb 4,119 7,666 (46.3)% Zinc produced (4) klb 2,206 1,539 43.3% Zinc sold (4) klb 2,030 5,753 (64.7)%

Notes: (1) Figures are on 100% basis. (2) Percent changes are calculated using rounded numbers presented in the table. (3) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. (4) Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate.

Puna Operations produced 1.7 million ounces of silver in the third quarter of 2019, 12% higher than the second quarter, mainly due to higher mill throughput and silver mill feed grade. Silver sales totaled 1.5 million ounces, in line with production after a significant inventory drawdown in the second quarter.

During the third quarter, ore was milled at an average throughput of 3,648 tonnes per day, a 7% increase compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to improved performance of the tailings pumping system. During the month of September 2019, following a mill maintenance shutdown, ore was milled at an average throughput of 4,539 tonnes per day. Processed ore in the third quarter of 2019 contained an average silver grade of 165 g/t, a 3% increase compared to the second quarter, consistent with the mine plan and average silver reserve grade. The strip ratio during the third quarter was 4.3:1.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by Greg Gibson, P.E., SME Registered Member, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and General Manager at the Marigold mine. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Seabee Gold Operation has been reviewed and approved by Cameron Chapman, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at the Seabee Gold Operation. The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to Puna Operations has been reviewed and approved by Robert Gill, P.Eng., a qualified person under NI 43-101 and General Manager at Puna Operations.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

