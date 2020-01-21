SSR Mining to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Consolidated Financial Results on February 20, 2020

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces the dates for its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call.

News release containing fourth quarter and year-end 2019 consolidated financial results: Thursday, February 20, 2020 , after markets close.





, after markets close. Conference call and webcast: Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 am ET .

. Toll-free in U.S. and : +1 (800) 319-4610 All other callers: +1 (416) 915-3239 Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events The conference call will be archived and available on our website. Audio replay will be available for two weeks by calling:

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

