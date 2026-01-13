SST Marks a Defining Year of Enterprise Execution and Data-Driven Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Safety Technologies (SST), the global leader in AI-driven clinical intelligence, closed a defining year by turning rapid expansion into disciplined, enterprise-level delivery - solidifying its position as the trusted infrastructure for objective clinical insight and meaningful performance improvement. With significant new customer partnerships and expansions, groundbreaking product advancements, and high-profile company milestones, SST enters the new year with an unrivaled ability to drive safe, efficient, and high-quality care delivery at scale.

Expanding Partnerships and Enterprise Impact

In 2025, SST welcomed a dozen new hospital partners and expanded deployments with long-standing customers such as Stanford Medicine, further strengthening its footprint across trauma centers, perioperative care settings, and health systems worldwide.

The year was defined not simply by the scale of SST's growth, but by the demonstrated magnitude of its validated impact. Across partner sites, hospitals used the Black Box Platform™ to solve persistent operational and clinical challenges with objective, AI-driven insight - streamlining workflows, optimizing OR scheduling, tracking procedural milestones automatically, and elevating team performance.

These improvements are not theoretical - they are validated in high-quality, peer-reviewed studies that quantify both clinical and financial return on investment, including:

A 30% reduction in morbidity and mortality , demonstrated in rigorous, peer-reviewed surgical safety research evaluating the OR Black Box ® solution.

, demonstrated in rigorous, peer-reviewed surgical safety research evaluating the OR Black Box solution. Annual efficiency gains valued at $20 million for a typical 40–50 OR hospital system - evidence of the platform's ability to maximize primetime utilization, reduce unplanned overtime, and eliminate documentation burden

These results underscore what differentiates SST in the healthcare AI landscape: a uniquely robust, peer-reviewed evidence base confirming that objective data drives real, system-wide improvement.

Product Enhancements Reflect SST's Vision

Building on a year of exceptional scale and reliability, SST continued to advance the Black Box Platform to meet the real-world needs of hospitals and clinical teams. In 2025 alone, the platform processed more than one petabyte of data - equivalent to streaming Netflix's entire movie catalogue every week - and captured over 4.5 million hours of audiovisual data in the cloud. More than 100,000 complete surgeries were recorded on SST hardware, a 62% increase from the prior year, all supported by system performance that delivered over 99.999% uptime, even amid disruptions affecting major cloud providers.

Against this backdrop of proven dependability, SST introduced several significant product enhancements, including:

Automated milestone documentation to capture critical information without adding to clinicians' workload

AI-powered case summaries to transform procedural data into concise, actionable overviews for learning and review

Kinematic data integration to provide objective insight into technique and coordination, highlighting opportunities for improvement that might otherwise go unnoticed

Mobile applications to deliver insights at and beyond the point of care

Collectively, these advancements underscore SST's commitment to delivering a platform that is both robust at scale and deeply aligned with the needs of modern surgical teams - making complex operations more understandable and supporting continuous, measurable improvement.

Organizational Milestones and Recognition

SST's enterprise-level execution and innovation earned recognition in 2025. The company was named to TIME's "World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025" and was listed among the top 10 organizations driving safer hospitals worldwide by Black Book Research.

In addition to these acknowledgements, SST also joined the EU AI Pact - underscoring its leadership in the responsible application of AI in healthcare. These milestones reflect both the company's technological innovation and its maturation as a trusted partner for health systems worldwide.

Looking Ahead

As the company enters 2026, SST is focused on scaling responsibly, broadening the impact of its Black Box Platform, and deepening partnerships across health systems.

"This year wasn't about growth for its own sake - it was about delivering impact with consistency," said Teodor Grantcharov, MD, Founder of SST. "Our team was deliberate in focusing on execution, reliability, and measurable outcomes across every customer site. As health systems face unprecedented operational and workforce challenges, we're proud that the Black Box Platform has become synonymous with actionable intelligence that drives real-world results."

About Surgical Safety Technologies

Surgical Safety Technologies Inc. (SST) is the leading provider of AI-driven clinical intelligence solutions designed to solve operational blindness in hospitals and health systems. Its flagship offering, the Black Box Platform™, comprehensively captures and analyzes real-time care delivery to identify trends, expose risks, and provide objective visibility into clinical and operational performance. By uncovering opportunities for improvement and areas where best practices are driving results, SST empowers teams to see clearly, act confidently, and drive measurable gains in safety, quality, and efficiency. The Black Box Platform is leveraged in countless care settings, with an unprecedented track record in surgical care optimization with its OR Black Box® solution - validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and trusted partnerships across the globe. With the most robust, research-backed AI and an unparalleled record of results, the Black Box Platform is the trusted choice for health systems ready to lead with truth. Learn more at www.surgicalsafety.com.

