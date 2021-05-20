Stā Active and USPTA announce a multi-year partnership to introduce the Fiix Elbow product to the tennis marketplace and to educate teaching professionals and players on the benefits of instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM)

The USPTA and Stā Active will work together to introduce the Fiix Elbow to tennis professionals, clubs, and players to enhance player health, enjoyment, and development outcomes as the "Official Tennis Elbow Recovery Device of the USPTA."

"The Fiix Elbow is the ultimate in-home tennis elbow treatment solution," says John Embree, USPTA CEO. "Stā Active made receiving treatment super convenient while providing the utmost value and long-term success for recovery. The fact that Stā Active offers a moneyback guarantee to reduce elbow pain should convince players and USPTA members alike to try the Fiix Elbow product."

"We're ecstatic to partner with the USPTA and their tennis-teaching professionals," says Stā Active Co-founder and President Tim Porth. "With an automated proven physical therapy technique — 96 percent of study subjects reported reduced pain after using the Fiix Elbow. An adjustable arm strap allows the user to control massage intensity so that they can continue doing activities throughout the Fiix Elbow program, allowing for faster recovery and more time on-court."

The Fiix Elbow device uses medical-grade stainless steel massage elements to break up scar tissue, allowing additional blood flow to the inflamed area with healing cells and oxygen to repair the injury. The eight-week recovery program of 10 minutes a day, three times per week will reduce tennis elbow pain and increase grip strength.

About Stā Active:

Founded by four proven entrepreneurs – two physical therapists with nearly 40 combined years of experience, along with two fitness industry veterans with more than 50 years of combined experience – Stā Active is on a mission to keep active people active.

About the USPTA:

Founded in 1927, the USPTA is the global leader in tennis-teacher certification and professional development. The Association's mission is to raise the standards of tennis-teaching professionals and coaches and to promote a greater awareness of the sport.





