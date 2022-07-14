Stā Active Rebrands as Fiix Body™

MINNEAPOLIS , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sta Active, an innovative start-up that debuted in 2020 to deliver self-administered physical therapy treatments at home, is rebranding as Fiix Body™.

More than 18 months into shipping its first product, the one-of-a-kind Fiix Elbow Device and Program, the entrepreneurial team designs devices that automate physical therapy procedures to treat tendonitis pain conveniently at home. Helping thousands of customers successfully treat tennis elbow and golfer's elbow on their own inspired the company to rebrand.

"Four years ago, we set out to make it easier to treat tennis and golfer's elbow," says Tim Porth, president and co-founder of Fiix Body. "Based on feedback, we've adjusted our name to more distinctly clarify our vision. Our mission is the same – we Fiix Bodies so you can Stā Active."

The company also has launched a new website at fiixbody.com, which features user-friendly navigation, how-to videos and compelling testimonials that demonstrate The Fiix Elbow solution.

Unprecedented Fiix Elbow

An FDA-registered Class 1 medical device, The Fiix Elbow uses patented technology to automate instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM), a proven treatment method used in physical therapy. This helps to release scar tissue, smooth fascia and connective tissue and increase blood flow, thereby addressing the cause of elbow pain and allowing the body to heal naturally.

The app-driven daily treatment plan is simple, convenient and easy-to-follow, requiring just minutes per day at home. Customer surveys show that 92 percent of Fiix Elbow users complete the eight-week treatment plan – which is unheard of in traditional physical therapy.

"Today's options either don't work or are complicated and difficult to adhere to," Porth says. "And if they don't work, you lose money and time. Our solution is easy to complete, and has a money-back guarantee. We are all about solutions that allow people to enjoy their lives pain-free."

The Official Tennis Elbow Recovery Device of the U.S. Professional Tennis Association (USPTA), and endorsed by the U.S. Pickleball Association and the American Pickleball Association, The Fiix Elbow is also approved by David Olson, MD, the team physician for the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, U.S. Weightlifting, U.S. Soccer, the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.

The Fiix Elbow Device and Program is the only automated system in the world that has been scientifically tested and clinically proven to alleviate pain from tennis elbow and golfer's elbow. These common conditions afflict more than just tennis players and golfers, but also individuals who perform repetitive motions with their arms, such as fitness enthusiasts, musicians, gamers, crafters and more.

With a 90-day money-back guarantee, The Fiix Elbow is enabling people to alleviate their pain, prevent or treat future flare-ups and return to doing what they love.

About Fiix Body:

Founded by four proven entrepreneurs – two physical therapists with nearly 40 combined years of experience, along with two fitness industry veterans with more than 50 years of combined experience – Fiix Body is committed to alleviating pain at home to enable people to stay active doing what they love.

