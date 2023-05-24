ST. ANDREW'S SCHOOL CELEBRATES HISTORIC RENOVATION OF THE GRACE ARENTS FREE LIBRARY

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Andrew's School has completed a capital campaign to renovate the Grace Arents Free Library. This historic renovation will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. at the current Grace Arents Free Library building, located at 224 S. Cherry St., Richmond, VA 23220.

In 2018, the School set out to raise $5M to renovate the Grace Arents Free Library. By April 2022 the School had raised $7.4M, which included $2.4M for endowment. Although the School exceeded their original fundraising goal for the project, the cost of construction has risen significantly. The school is currently seeking an additional $2M to support the project.

The Grace Arents Free Library will house the School's library, four elementary school classrooms, administrative offices, and four preschool classrooms managed by the YWCA of Richmond's Sprout School.

"What an incredible project. I cannot wait to see the doors open," remarked Kay Mason, Head of School at St. Andrew's School.

"We are so grateful to the community for their incredible investment in this historic project," says Amanda Kennedy, Chief Advancement Officer at St. Andrew's School.

St. Andrew's School is a tuition-free, K-5 elementary school located in Oregon Hill. Their whole child programming consists of six fundamentals: academics, visual and performing arts, wellness and nutrition, family engagement, graduate support, and social emotional learning.

The school is grateful to their generous supporters including the Beirne Carter Foundation, Memorial Foundation for Children, The Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, 4G Foundation, The NewMarket Foundation, Saint Andrew's Association, the Endeavour Legacy Foundation, and many individuals.

Contact: Katelyn Turner, Director of Community Relations

About St. Andrew's School

St. Andrew's is a tuition-free school focused on the whole child.

SOURCE St. Andrew's School