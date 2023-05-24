ST. ANDREW'S SCHOOL CELEBRATES HISTORIC RENOVATION OF THE GRACE ARENTS FREE LIBRARY

News provided by

St. Andrew's School

24 May, 2023, 11:53 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Andrew's School has completed a capital campaign to renovate the Grace Arents Free Library. This historic renovation will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. at the current Grace Arents Free Library building, located at 224 S. Cherry St., Richmond, VA 23220.

In 2018, the School set out to raise $5M to renovate the Grace Arents Free Library. By April 2022 the School had raised $7.4M, which included $2.4M for endowment. Although the School exceeded their original fundraising goal for the project, the cost of construction has risen significantly. The school is currently seeking an additional $2M to support the project.

The Grace Arents Free Library will house the School's library, four elementary school classrooms, administrative offices, and four preschool classrooms managed by the YWCA of Richmond's Sprout School.

"What an incredible project. I cannot wait to see the doors open," remarked Kay Mason, Head of School at St. Andrew's School.

"We are so grateful to the community for their incredible investment in this historic project," says Amanda Kennedy, Chief Advancement Officer at St. Andrew's School.

St. Andrew's School is a tuition-free, K-5 elementary school located in Oregon Hill. Their whole child programming consists of six fundamentals: academics, visual and performing arts, wellness and nutrition, family engagement, graduate support, and social emotional learning.

The school is grateful to their generous supporters including the Beirne Carter Foundation, Memorial Foundation for Children, The Mary Morton Parsons Foundation, 4G Foundation, The NewMarket Foundation, Saint Andrew's Association, the Endeavour Legacy Foundation, and many individuals.

Contact: Katelyn Turner, Director of Community Relations

About St. Andrew's School
St. Andrew's is a tuition-free school focused on the whole child.

SOURCE St. Andrew's School

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.