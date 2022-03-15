St. Andrew's School Names Kay Mason as New Head of School

RICHMOND, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Mason, a longtime independent educator from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, LA, will become the new Head of School at St. Andrew's School starting July 2022.

Mrs. Mason has served as Head of Lower School at Columbus Academy in Columbus, OH and most recently the Head of Lower School at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, LA. She holds her Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Arts degree in Elementary Education from The Ohio State University.

Mrs. Mason was selected for the position after a nationwide search to find the next leader of the 127-year-old independent K-5 elementary school, located in Richmond's Oregon Hill neighborhood.

"Kay possesses high integrity, strong character, and a firm belief in building meaningful relationships. She is deeply drawn to the mission of St. Andrew's. We could not be more excited about our future under her leadership," Clay Hilbert, Chair of St. Andrew's Board of Directors, says.

Mrs. Mason takes the helm from the school's seventh leader, Dr. Cyndy Weldon-Lassiter, who joined St. Andrew's School in July 2010. Dr. Weldon-Lassiter is leaving the school to join Southern Teachers Agency as a consultant, where she will partner with independent school leaders and administrators for search and consulting services, represent the organization at diversity events, and participate in equity work.

"When I sat across from Kay in my office and listened to her talk about her experience and how it could complement the work we have been doing at St. Andrew's School, I could clearly see our next leader. She was impressed with the school community, and we were equally impressed with her. I am thrilled she will be St. Andrew's Head of School," Dr. Weldon-Lassiter says.

Mason said she is truly humbled to have the opportunity to continue Grace Arents' legacy and vision, as well as St. Andrew's mission and values.

"It is certainly one of my goals to partner with all members of the St. Andrew's community as this wonderful school enters the next chapter in its long history," Mason says.

About St. Andrew's School

St. Andrew's is a tuition-free school focused on the whole child.

Each student develops into lifelong learners through the school's whole child approach to education, grounded in six fundamentals: Academics, Family Engagement, Wellness and Nutrition, Visual and Performing Arts, Social and Emotional Learning, and Admissions and Graduate Support.

