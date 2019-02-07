St. Anthony's Triathlon Calls for Volunteers for 2019 Race Weekend

Volunteers are needed to assist at areas including: Athlete check-in, Meek & Mighty, bike check-in, finish-line duty, athlete body marking, water stations, transition areas, and merchandise sales. Since the inception of the triathlon in 1983, volunteers have been an integral component to the success of a fun and successful St. Anthony's Triathlon weekend.

Volunteers are needed at the St. Anthony's Sports and Fitness Expo on April 26-28, the Meek & Mighty Triathlon on April 27, and at the main Triathlon, for both Olympic and Sprint distance races on April 28.

"The St. Anthony's Triathlon is supported by St. Anthony's Hospital and BayCare Health System, which are committed to wellness and fitness for all ages," said Susan Daniels, Race Director for the event. "We are excited for another great event this year powered by tremendous volunteers."

All volunteers will receive a commemorative race T-shirt, access to the volunteer hospitality tent, and the opportunity to watch talented Pro and amateur triathletes compete at this popular race. Volunteer schedules, directions, and parking instructions will be distributed before the race.

One can sign up to volunteer online by visiting https://satriathlon.com/volunteer-information/. When registering online, individuals can register for specific volunteer tasks and provide name, email address and other information, and T-shirt size. Groups, such as schools, clubs, churches and other not-for-profit organizations are invited to participate together at a water station or the after-race parties.

The St. Anthony's Triathlon attracts professional and amateur competitors from around the world. The event was recently named one of the top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Compete Tri for 2017. The Triathlon is a premier race event that attracts a wide range of professional and amateur athletes including Olympic gold medalists, Ironman World Champions, and celebrity athletes. In addition, USA Triathlon (USAT) has selected St. Anthony's Triathlon as the 2019 Southeast Olympic-Distance and Paratriathlon­­ Regional Championship Race.

For more information about the 2019 races, athletes, St. Anthony's Triathlon Health & Fitness Expo and surrounding activities, visit SATriathlon.com or the St. Anthony's Triathlon's Facebook page: Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon. We invite you to be a part of the conversation using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 393-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and was the first faith-based hospital in Pinellas County. For more information on St. Anthony's, call (727) 953-6993.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care.

