St. Anthony's Triathlon Names Patrick McGee as New Triathlon Manager and Race Director

Patrick is no stranger to this event as he has coordinated various aspects of race operations for many years. Patrick brings more than 10 years of experience in event operations across more than 250 multisport and endurance events including youth triathlons and road races from 5K to marathons. He holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of South Florida in Tampa, and is well known and respected in the Tampa Bay area for leading events with high levels of participant satisfaction.

"It's such an honor to be directing a race that I have admired and been associated with for years," said McGee. "For 2020, we are eager to further enrich the weekend experience for all competitors – from the kids to the amateurs to the pros – as well as the community. Our goal is to raise the bar each year to create one of the best race experiences in the world."

McGee is replacing Susan Daniels, who led the race for 10 years and is well known throughout the multi-sport community.

The St. Anthony's Triathlon is open to all levels of athletes. For children and novice adults, the Meek & Mighty Triathlon is set for April 25. The main Triathlon, for both Olympic and Sprint distance races, runs on April 26.

Registration to compete in any of the Triathlon events is open and can be found at www.SATriathlon.com .

Named one of the top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Complete Tri and one of the "5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America" by Triathlon Magazine Canada , the St. Anthony's Triathlon attracts professional and amateur competitors from around the world, including Olympic gold medalists and Ironman World Champions.

For more information about the 2020 races, athletes, St. Anthony's Triathlon Health & Fitness Expo and surrounding activities, visit SATriathlon.com or the St. Anthony's Triathlon's Facebook page: Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon . We invite you to be a part of the conversation using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 393-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany and was the first faith-based hospital in Pinellas County. For more information on St. Anthony's, call (727) 953-6993.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care.

