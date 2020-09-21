St. Anthony's Triathlon to Open Registration for 2021 Race Weekend

"Our main priority has always been to stage an exciting race for athletes, from professionals to weekend warriors to those just getting started in the sport of Triathlon," said St. Anthony's Hospital President Scott Smith. "While we want to maintain that, we also want to present a safe and healthy race atmosphere. Our goal is to have an in-person race in 2021. But it all depends on how well the pandemic is under control."

Patrick McGee, Triathlon manager and race director, said that he is ready to welcome back athletes, fans and sponsors to the St. Petersburg waterfront for the 38th race weekend, April 23-25, 2021.

"We are grateful to all of our athletes, volunteers and sponsors for their patience and continued support as we work to provide a safe environment for them," he said. "We will be looking to other races that have successfully been staged to gather their best practices as we move forward."

In addition to being a past regional championship race and the USAT Southeastern Club Regional Championship, the St. Anthony's Triathlon has been named as one of the Top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Complete Tri and as one of the "5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America" by Triathlon Magazine Canada.

Ranked as the fourth largest triathlon in the country by USAT, the three-day St. Anthony's Triathlon Weekend includes:

The Olympic-Distance Triathlon, set for Sunday, April 25 , which is known for its talented professional field.

, which is known for its talented professional field. The Sprint Triathlon, also on April 25 , which features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course.

, which features shorter distances than the Olympic-distance race along the same course. The Meek & Mighty Triathlon, on Saturday, April 24 , a race for novice adults and children who are new to the sport of triathlon.

There also are relay team options in the Olympic-distance and Sprint races. The weekend includes the St. Anthony's Triathlon Sports & Fitness Expo, a showcase of the latest equipment for multisport athletes, workshops for athletes to prepare for the races and information tables featuring various St. Anthony's Hospital and BayCare services.

For more information about the events, visit SATriathlon.com. Athletes and fans can be a part of the conversation on the St. Anthony's Triathlon Facebook page at Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon by using the hashtag, #StAnthonysTri.

About St. Anthony's Hospital

St. Anthony's Hospital is a 393-bed hospital founded in 1931 as a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. St. Anthony's has a rich history dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing high-quality, innovative and compassionate care. For more information on St. Anthony's, call (727) 953-6993 or go to www.BayCare.org/SAH.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit www.BayCare.org.

SOURCE St. Anthony’s Triathlon