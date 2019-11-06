St. Augustine Nights of Lights Extended and Free Shuttle Service Added

November 23 Light-Up! Night

This ceremony marks the beginning of the Nights of Lights. The festivities include musical performances at the Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo, where the lighting ceremony will take place.

December 7 Colonial Night Watch Weekend

This parade and celebration invites you to take part at the Castillo de San Marcos as it becomes Fort St. Marks for the weekend in honor of the 1763-1784 British influence in St. Augustine.

December 7 St. Augustine Christmas Parade

This display of floats, bands, cars, horses, and Santa will travel downtown from the Mission Nombre de Dios.

December 7 & 8 10th Annual Villa Zorayda Candlelight Tours

Tour the beautiful Villa Zorayda showcasing stunning Christmas decorations for the holidays.

December 14 Holiday Regatta of Lights

The Victory III invites visitors to brighten up the waters as part of its holiday boat parade.

December 14 Castillo Holiday Open House

Lit by lantern light, the Castillo de San Marcos offers an opportunity to interact with over 300 years of living history, complete with reenactors and cannon firings.

December 14 & 15 26th Annual B&B Holiday Tour

This weekend tour showcases more than 20 inns and 11 Cultural Heritage properties decorated with the theme Movies of Christmas.

December 21, 28 & 30 St. Augustine Ballet's The Nutcracker

Enjoy this family friendly holiday classic production comprised of student and professional dancers.

Free Nights of Lights Park and Ride Shuttle returns for Light-Up Night offering transportation into the heart of downtown within easy walking distance to heart of the historic city during one of the busiest times of the year.

Free Nights of Lights Park & Ride Shuttles are available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 23; Friday, November 29; Saturday, November 30 and every Saturday in December.

And, there are dozens of ways to safe on your holiday getaway to Florida's Historic Coast. Visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com/nights-lights/special-offers/ to take advantage of great deals during Nights of Lights.

