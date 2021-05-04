St. Baldrick's Foundation and Schick® Xtreme® Kick-Off Year Two Partnership By Inviting You to Play "Shave The Day" to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research

What's new this year? In June, Schick® Xtreme® will debut limited edition Shave The Day razor packs at more than 36,000 retail locations at stores like CVS, Kroeger, Rite Aid, Target Walgreens, and Walmart, as well as on Schick.com. Each pack will feature Xtreme Man, the game's courageous hero who uses his Xtreme 3 Razor as a hover board to shave heads and collect Bald Bucks that Schick turns into real dollar donations for St. Baldrick's. Each pack will include a QR code so customers can learn more about the program, download the mobile game, and of course donate!

In addition, Schick and St. Baldrick's have teamed up with five video gamers and content creators, including Ludwig, Bajheera, Kang Gaming, Macro, and Island Grown to livestream gameplay of Shave The Day on popular gaming and streaming platform Twitch. Each streamer will set a personal game play donation goal and will challenge their followers to beat their high score to help raise money directly via Twitch to support the St. Baldrick's Foundation. Once their donation goals have been reached, some streamers will be shaving their heads in solidarity with kids fighting cancer.

The Shave The Day mobile game was designed to complement St. Baldrick's in-person signature head-shaving fundraising events – where people go bald to raise awareness for kids' cancer and to raise money for lifesaving research – and serve as a valuable fundraising stream for the nonprofit.

"Partnering with Schick Xtreme has been a perfect match for St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving fundraisers," said Kathleen Ruddy, Chief Executive Office of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "With people playing Shave the Day and watching their favorite streamers support the St. Baldrick's mission, it has encouraged a new audience of people to learn the importance of funding childhood cancer research. When you donate to St. Baldrick's, you don't donate to just one hospital, you support all institutions throughout the country who developing more effective, less toxic treatments for kids with cancer."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with St. Baldrick's for another year of virtual head-shaving to help raise funds for such an important cause," said Natalya Utesheva, Senior Brand Manager at Schick® Xtreme® and Edge®. "With Shave The Day, we are able to reinforce Schick Xtreme as the head-shaving razor of choice, while making it easy and fun for everyone to play Shave the Day and support lifesaving childhood cancer research from the comfort of their couch."

The more you play, the more Schick® Xtreme® will donate. Download the game Shave The Day which is available for free for Apple and Android users in the App Store and Google Play Store. People can also visit ShaveTheDay.com to download the mobile game or donate to the St. Baldrick's Foundation directly at StBaldricks.org. To get your own Schick Xtreme 3 Sensitive Razor, visit Schick.com.

Want to host your own Shave The Day Stream to raise money for childhood cancer research? Go to Tiltify.com/StBaldricks to create a fundraising page. You'll have access to the Streamers Tool Kit to help promote your fundraising stream on your social media pages. If you have any questions email [email protected] and St. Baldrick's can assist you in your fundraising efforts for lifesaving research.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones™ moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to life-saving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsaLifetime.

