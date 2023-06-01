St. Baldrick's Foundation Launches Cancer-Free Isn't Free Campaign in Honor of June's Cancer Survivor Month

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Cancer Survivor Month in June, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, kicks off its "Cancer-Free Isn't Free" Campaign to raise awareness about the challenges and life-threatening conditions faced by childhood cancer survivors. The Foundation will also highlight that survivorship is a lifelong journey and issue a call to support research to find more effective and less toxic treatments.

Throughout June, St. Baldrick's will feature childhood cancer survivors and share their unique stories to illustrate that although they are cancer-free, they aren't free of the burden of cancer and the long-term effects of their treatment. 

Although 85% of children diagnosed with cancer will survive at least five years after diagnosis, childhood cancer survivors are at an increased risk of adverse health and quality of life outcomes. Studies also show that by age 50, over 99% of today's long-term childhood cancer survivors have had a chronic health problem as a direct result of the toxic treatments they received, and 96% have experienced a severe or life-threatening condition. Childhood cancer survivors' most common causes of death are the return of their primary cancer, another cancer, and heart and lung damage.

St. Baldrick's Ambassador Jonah was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at the age of 4. As a result of muscle weakness and balance issues resulting from his lifesaving treatment, Jonah is not able to walk independently, requiring a walker and bilateral ankle braces. He wears hearing aids in both ears. Academic modifications and a comprehensive education plan for Jonah are needed to address the impacts of treatment on his learning and include making provisions for his loss of fine motor skills. Due to facial palsy on his right side, he works hard with a speech therapist. The palsy has also affected his vision and he's had two surgeries to help his right eye to close.

"In the past 20 years we've seen a great increase in childhood cancer survivors, but the cost of survivorship can be quite high due to the treatments children receive to fight their cancer," shares Jonah's mom, Stephanie.

Eight-year-old Arianna battled graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and is experiencing developmental delays after being treated for juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia at 14- months old. Arianna's GVHD was found in her gut, skin, lungs, and liver. Although she is a candidate for intestinal and liver transplants, she will most likely need her colon removed. Her challenges seem just to be beginning. 

Benny, who, after enduring a grueling treatment regimen that consisted of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation to treat his medulloblastoma, developed radiation necrosis in his brain stem. He gradually lost mobility and is currently on a ventilator. Still, Benny does not let that deter him, as he plans to go to college to obtain a degree in graphic design. 

These are just a few of the many brave childhood cancer survivors facing challenges long after treatment. Donate today and help kids with cancer not only survive but thrive.

For more childhood cancer survivor stories, visit the St. Baldrick's blog. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #CancerFreeIsntFree and #StBaldricks 

To feature a local childhood cancer survivor or survivorship studies taking place in your area, please contact Jo Anne Avelar at [email protected]

About St. Baldrick's Foundation  
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer. 

