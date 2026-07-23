S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced that the board of directors authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program at its meeting held July 22, 2026. The new program will replace the existing share repurchase program effective July 27, 2026, and is set to expire August 31, 2027. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was terminated.

This repurchase authorization permits S&T to repurchase shares of S&T's common stock from time to time through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases up to the authorized $100 million aggregate value of S&T's common stock. The specific timing, price and quantity of repurchases will be at the discretion of S&T and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, applicable securities laws and other legal and contractual requirements, as well as S&T's financial performance. The repurchase program does not obligate S&T to repurchase any particular number of shares and may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.