S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings. Net income of $34.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $33.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income was $134.2 million for the full year 2025 compared to net income of $131.3 million for 2024. Earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $3.49 for 2025 compared to $3.41 in 2024.

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.37%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.13% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 12.30% compared to ROA of 1.42%, ROE of 9.48% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 12.81% for the third quarter of 2025.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.95% compared to 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income growth of $1.8 million, or 1.93%, and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 6 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.93% in the third quarter of 2025.

Total portfolio loans increased $91.0 million, or 4.52% annualized, compared to September 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased $36.9 million, or 1.85% annualized, with $56.9 million of customer deposit growth, or 2.92% annualized, offset by lower brokered deposits of $20.0 million compared to September 30, 2025.

Higher net charge-offs of $11.0 million, or 0.54% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $2.4 million, or 0.12% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2025, primarily related to nonperforming asset (NPA) resolutions.

NPAs of $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) compared to $49.6 million, or 0.62%, at September 30, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Net income was $134.2 million compared to $131.3 million for 2024 and EPS was $3.49 per diluted share compared to $3.41 in 2024.

Strong return metrics with ROA of 1.38%, ROE of 9.29% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 12.62% compared to ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 9.86% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.84% for the prior year.

PPNR (non-GAAP) was 1.82% compared to 1.77% in the prior year.

Net interest income growth of $15.3 million, or 4.57%, and NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 8 basis points to 3.90% compared to 3.82% in the prior year.

Total portfolio loans increased $329.0 million, or 4.25%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $175.7 million compared to December 31, 2024. Customer deposit growth of $220.5 million, or 2.92%, was offset by lower brokered deposits of $44.8 million.

Net charge-offs were $14.5 million, or 0.18% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $8.3 million, or 0.11% of average loans, in the prior year.

NPAs were $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $27.9 million, or 0.36%, at December 31, 2024.

"I'm extremely proud of the strong performance we delivered in the fourth quarter and across 2025. These results reflect disciplined execution of our strategy, continued momentum on our key business drivers and strong core profitability," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "As we move into 2026, we remain focused on our people-forward approach and purpose-driven culture to enable sustainable growth, deliver value to our shareholders and serve our customers and communities with the integrity and commitment that defines S&T."

Fourth Quarter of 2025 Results (three months ended December 31, 2025)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 1.93%, to $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 6 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.93% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest-earning assets decreased 3 basis points to 5.74% compared to 5.77% in the third quarter of 2025. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 15 basis points to 2.66% compared to 2.81% in the third quarter of 2025 due to a decrease in interest rates.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $93.2 million, or 1.15% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2025 compared to $98.2 million, or 1.23%, at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL was mainly due to a reduction in criticized and classified assets of $30.4 million and a decrease in specific reserves of $1.1 million compared to September 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs were $11.0 million, or 0.54% of average loans, compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.4 million, or 0.12% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net loan charge-offs was primarily related to the resolution of NPAs during the fourth quarter. The provision for credit losses was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses was higher due to an increase in net loan charge-offs offset by a lower level of ACL. NPAs increased $6.0 million to $55.6 million, or 0.69% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $49.6 million, or 0.62%, at September 30, 2025. Total NPAs remain at a manageable level.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.5 million to $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense increased $0.8 million to $57.2 million compared to $56.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.5 million primarily related to higher salaries and medical costs compared to the third quarter of 2025. Marketing increased $0.3 million due to the timing of various marketing promotions.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $53.5 million from $9.8 billion at September 30, 2025. Total portfolio loans increased $91.0 million, or 4.52% annualized, compared to September 30, 2025. The commercial loan portfolio increased $86.2 million due to increases in commercial construction of $59.9 million and commercial and industrial of $53.3 million offset by a decline in commercial real estate of $27.0 million compared to September 30, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio increased $4.8 million primarily as a result of growth in residential mortgage of $9.7 million and home equity of $9.1 million partially offset by decreases in installment and other consumer of $11.3 million compared to September 30, 2025. Total deposits increased $36.9 million, or 1.85% annualized, primarily related to increases in interest-bearing demand of $44.4 million and certificates of deposit, or CDs, of $24.2 million partially offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $28.1 million compared to September 30, 2025. The increase in CDs of $24.2 million is net of a decline in brokered CDs of $20.0 million compared to September 30, 2025.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies. During the fourth quarter of 2025, 948,270 of common shares were repurchased for an average share price of $38.20 per share totaling $36.2 million.

Full Year 2025 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2025)

Net income was $134.2 million for 2025 compared to net income of $131.3 million for 2024. EPS was $3.49 compared to $3.41 in 2024.

Net interest income increased $15.3 million, or 4.57%, to $350.1 million compared to $334.8 million in 2024. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 8 basis points to 3.90% compared to 3.82% for 2024. The relative stability of NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP), despite the declining interest rate environment, reflects the strategic repositioning of the balance sheet to be more interest rate neutral. Average interest-earning assets increased $197.2 million to $9.0 billion in 2025 compared to $8.8 billion in 2024. The yield on average total interest-earning assets decreased 13 basis points to 5.74% compared to 5.87% in 2024. Average total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 30 basis points to 2.79% compared to 3.09% in 2024 due to a decrease in interest rates.

Noninterest income increased $2.9 million to $52.0 million compared to $49.1 million in the prior year. The increase primarily related to lower security losses of $2.3 million in 2025 compared to $7.9 million in 2024 offset by a $3.5 million gain from the exchange offer for Visa Class B-1 common stock in 2024. Noninterest expense increased $7.8 million, or 3.57%, to $226.8 million compared to $218.9 million in 2024. Expenses remained relatively stable with the most significant increase related to salaries and employee benefits of $5.7 million primarily due to higher salary and incentive costs.

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $93.2 million, or 1.15% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2025 compared to $101.5 million, or 1.31%, at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $7.4 million for 2025 compared to $0.1 million for 2024. The increase in provision for credit losses primarily related to higher loan net charge-offs offset by a lower level of ACL. Net loan charge-offs were $14.5 million for 2025 compared to $8.3 million for 2024. Higher net charge-offs in 2025 primarily related to the resolution of NPAs during the fourth quarter. NPAs increased $27.7 million to $55.6 million compared to $27.9 million in the prior year resulting in an NPA to total loans plus OREO ratio of 0.69% compared to 0.36% at December 31, 2024.

New Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

The board of directors authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program at its meeting held January 21, 2026. The new program will replace the existing share repurchase program effective January 26, 2026, and is set to expire February 1, 2027. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was terminated.

"The board's authorization of the new share repurchase program reflects our focus on disciplined capital management given our robust capital position," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "The program provides flexibility to deploy capital in a manner that supports our long-term strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value, while maintaining a strong balance sheet."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, pre-provision net revenue to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $120,356

$120,321

$117,334

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,426

10,994

10,167

Tax-exempt 34

34

164

Dividends 297

274

214

Total Interest and Dividend Income 131,113

131,623

127,879















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 37,296

39,864

40,627

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 2,857

2,518

3,994

Total Interest Expense 40,153

42,382

44,621















NET INTEREST INCOME 90,960

89,241

83,258

Provision for credit losses 5,696

2,792

(2,462)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 85,264

86,449

85,720















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities —

—

(2,592)

Debit and credit card 4,805

4,722

4,627

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,206

4,175

4,175

Wealth management 3,203

3,118

3,151

Other 2,117

1,748

1,710

Total Noninterest Income 14,331

13,763

11,071















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 32,707

32,180

30,816

Data processing and information technology 5,079

4,901

5,338

Occupancy 3,855

4,014

3,755

Furniture, equipment and software 3,453

3,225

3,295

Other taxes 1,931

2,088

2,274

Marketing 1,546

1,255

1,622

Professional services and legal 1,228

1,199

1,116

FDIC insurance 1,062

1,071

1,045

Other noninterest expense 6,315

6,443

6,184

Total Noninterest Expense 57,176

56,376

55,445

Income Before Taxes 42,419

43,836

41,346

Income tax expense 8,452

8,874

8,281

Net Income $33,967

$34,962

$33,065















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 37,402,705

38,350,500

38,259,449

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,136,813

38,595,118

38,570,784

Diluted earnings per share $0.89

$0.91

$0.86

Dividends declared per share $0.36

$0.34

$0.34

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.66 %

3.62 %

3.56 %

Dividends paid to net income 40.14 %

37.35 %

39.36 %

Book value $39.14

$38.47

$36.08

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) (1) $29.11

$28.69

$26.25

Market value $39.35

$37.59

$38.22















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.37 %

1.42 %

1.37 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.13 %

9.48 %

9.57 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 12.30 %

12.81 %

13.25 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3) 1.95 %

1.89 %

1.72 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4) 53.99 %

54.41 %

56.93 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$472,713

$476,382

Investment Securities:











Taxable



42,339

37,744

Tax-exempt



260

690

Dividends



1,178

1,056

Total Interest and Dividend Income



516,490

515,872















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



154,570

159,411

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



11,824

21,655

Total Interest Expense



166,394

181,066















NET INTEREST INCOME



350,096

334,806

Provision for credit losses



7,422

133

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



342,674

334,673















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities



(2,295)

(7,938)

Debit and credit card



18,303

18,263

Service charges on deposit accounts



16,433

16,273

Wealth management



12,447

12,259

Other



7,135

10,226

Total Noninterest Income



52,023

49,083















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



127,647

121,990

Data processing and information technology



19,757

19,510

Occupancy



16,195

15,102

Furniture, equipment and software



13,513

13,559

Other Taxes



7,601

7,452

Marketing



5,906

6,351

Professional services and legal



5,452

5,468

FDIC insurance



4,235

4,201

Other noninterest expense



26,451

25,305

Total Noninterest Expense



226,757

218,938

Income Before Taxes



167,940

164,818

Income tax expense



33,710

33,553















Net Income



$134,230

$131,265















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,491,504

38,523,688

Diluted earnings per share



$3.49

$3.41

Dividends declared per share



$1.38

$1.33

Dividends paid to net income



39.40 %

38.83 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.38 %

1.37 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



9.29 %

9.86 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



12.62 %

13.84 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.82 %

1.77 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



55.74 %

55.99 %













































S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $163,436

$196,228

$244,820

Securities available for sale, at fair value 987,659

1,001,149

987,591

Loans held for sale 1,010

—

—

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,626,784

3,653,790

3,388,017

Commercial and industrial 1,519,336

1,466,075

1,540,397

Commercial construction 380,091

320,190

352,886

Total Commercial Loans 5,526,211

5,440,055

5,281,300

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,710,351

1,700,636

1,649,639

Home equity 707,966

698,886

653,756

Installment and other consumer 91,280

102,600

104,757

Consumer construction 36,149

38,830

53,506

Total Consumer Loans 2,545,746

2,540,952

2,461,658

Total Portfolio Loans 8,071,957

7,981,007

7,742,958

Allowance for credit losses (93,178)

(98,155)

(101,494)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,978,779

7,882,852

7,641,464

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 16,030

15,042

15,231

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 2,251

2,450

3,055

Other assets 348,391

346,338

392,387

Total Assets $9,870,980

$9,817,483

$9,657,972















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,160,645

$2,188,699

$2,185,242

Interest-bearing demand 790,278

745,904

812,768

Money market 2,196,998

2,194,702

2,040,285

Savings 862,118

868,019

877,859

Certificates of deposit 1,948,792

1,924,619

1,866,963

Total Deposits 7,958,831

7,921,943

7,783,117















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 165,000

135,000

150,000

Long-term borrowings 50,815

50,836

50,896

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,478

49,463

49,418

Total Borrowings 265,293

235,299

250,314

Other liabilities 182,979

184,775

244,247

Total Liabilities 8,407,103

8,342,017

8,277,678















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,463,877

1,475,466

1,380,294

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,870,980

$9,817,483

$9,657,972















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.83 %

15.03 %

14.29 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9) 11.46 %

11.65 %

10.82 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.18 %

12.33 %

11.98 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.32 %

14.75 %

14.58 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 14.62 %

15.06 %

14.90 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.19 %

16.63 %

16.49 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks $112,524 3.98 % $128,236 4.43 % $172,179 4.85 % Securities, at fair value 985,200 3.80 % 1,011,624 3.80 % 992,653 3.34 % Loans held for sale 890 6.44 % 18 6.88 % 117 6.61 % Commercial real estate 3,625,455 5.87 % 3,564,071 5.86 % 3,328,052 5.83 % Commercial and industrial 1,491,942 6.54 % 1,485,816 6.78 % 1,538,983 6.92 % Commercial construction 348,987 7.34 % 379,167 6.97 % 368,566 7.99 % Total Commercial Loans 5,466,384 6.15 % 5,429,054 6.19 % 5,235,601 6.30 % Residential mortgage 1,701,279 5.33 % 1,688,697 5.33 % 1,635,313 5.14 % Home equity 700,194 6.22 % 687,639 6.35 % 649,152 6.66 % Installment and other consumer 92,748 7.73 % 100,551 7.85 % 105,478 8.18 % Consumer construction 40,868 6.75 % 40,612 6.73 % 56,165 6.70 % Total Consumer Loans 2,535,089 5.69 % 2,517,499 5.73 % 2,446,108 5.71 % Total Portfolio Loans 8,001,473 6.00 % 7,946,553 6.04 % 7,681,709 6.11 % Total Loans 8,002,363 6.00 % 7,946,571 6.04 % 7,681,826 6.11 % Total other earning assets 15,366 7.40 % 13,808 7.63 % 13,680 6.59 % Total Interest-earning Assets 9,115,453 5.74 % 9,100,239 5.77 % 8,860,338 5.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 694,161

699,840

711,374

Total Assets $9,809,614

$9,800,079

$9,571,712















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand $770,233 0.94 % $742,817 0.99 % $780,396 1.03 % Money market 2,202,015 2.75 % 2,247,331 3.06 % 2,060,103 3.17 % Savings 859,344 0.68 % 873,968 0.72 % 874,699 0.70 % Certificates of deposit 1,925,474 3.86 % 1,915,006 3.96 % 1,818,755 4.52 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,757,066 2.57 % 5,779,122 2.74 % 5,533,953 2.92 % Short-term borrowings 119,293 4.32 % 73,538 4.53 % 159,011 4.84 % Long-term borrowings 50,826 3.80 % 50,846 3.80 % 66,364 3.76 % Junior subordinated debt securities 49,469 6.79 % 49,454 7.08 % 49,408 7.69 % Total Borrowings 219,588 4.75 % 173,838 5.04 % 274,783 5.09 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 22,736 3.95 % 28,049 4.36 % 40,055 4.71 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,999,390 2.66 % 5,981,009 2.81 % 5,848,791 3.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,334,350

2,355,972

2,348,014

Shareholders' equity 1,475,874

1,463,098

1,374,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,809,614

$9,800,079

$9,571,712















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(10)

3.99 %

3.93 %

3.77 %















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)











ASSETS











Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$122,385 4.34 % $165,275 5.36 % Securities, at fair value



999,735 3.74 % 977,896 3.05 % Loans held for sale



230 6.39 % 85 6.95 % Commercial real estate



3,516,374 5.86 % 3,334,518 5.92 % Commercial and industrial



1,507,852 6.68 % 1,584,309 7.26 % Commercial construction



371,300 7.04 % 378,755 7.84 % Total Commercial Loans



5,395,526 6.17 % 5,297,582 6.46 % Residential mortgage



1,681,229 5.28 % 1,558,277 5.05 % Home equity



677,909 6.31 % 646,085 6.92 % Installment and other consumer



98,051 7.86 % 106,260 8.52 % Consumer construction



41,900 6.79 % 65,402 6.14 % Total Consumer Loans



2,499,089 5.69 % 2,376,024 5.74 % Total Portfolio Loans



7,894,615 6.02 % 7,673,606 6.24 % Total Loans



7,894,845 6.02 % 7,673,691 6.24 % Total other earning assets



15,611 7.35 % 18,606 6.82 % Total Interest-earning Assets



9,032,576 5.74 % 8,835,468 5.87 % Noninterest-earning assets



707,961

737,366

Total Assets



$9,740,537

$9,572,834















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Interest-bearing demand



$763,929 0.98 % $804,387 1.10 % Money market



2,182,107 2.95 % 1,993,053 3.24 % Savings



874,528 0.69 % 905,351 0.69 % Certificates of deposit



1,893,648 4.04 % 1,764,661 4.51 % Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,714,212 2.70 % 5,467,452 2.92 % Short-term borrowings



111,453 4.53 % 257,524 5.12 % Long-term borrowings



50,856 3.80 % 46,306 4.24 % Junior subordinated debt securities



49,446 7.04 % 49,386 8.05 % Total Borrowings



211,755 4.94 % 353,216 5.41 % Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



31,660 4.31 % 47,727 5.26 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,957,627 2.79 % 5,868,395 3.09 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,338,588

2,373,569

Shareholders' equity



1,444,322

1,330,870

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,740,537

$9,572,834















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(8)





3.90 %

3.82 %

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited



2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonaccrual Loans











Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans Commercial real estate $17,373 0.48 % $27,964 0.77 % $4,173 0.12 % Commercial and industrial 25,575 1.68 % 9,826 0.67 % 12,570 0.82 % Commercial construction 869 0.23 % 869 0.27 % — — % Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 43,817 0.79 % 38,659 0.71 % 16,743 0.32 % Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 8,098 0.47 % 7,005 0.41 % 7,628 0.46 % Home equity 3,485 0.49 % 3,790 0.54 % 3,336 0.51 % Installment and other consumer 158 0.17 % 164 0.16 % 230 0.22 % Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 11,741 0.46 % 10,959 0.43 % 11,194 0.45 % Total Nonaccrual Loans $55,558 0.69 % $49,618 0.62 % $27,937 0.36 %





2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $12,482

$3,053

$1,964

Recoveries (1,529)

(639)

(2,022)

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $10,953

$2,414

($58)















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate $7,510

$106

($1,359)

Commercial and industrial 3,133

2,142

1,139

Commercial construction —

(9)

—

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 10,643

2,239

(220)

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 46

32

10

Home equity (101)

9

114

Installment and other consumer 365

134

38

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 310

175

162

Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $10,953

$2,414

($58)



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$18,075

$12,187

Recoveries



(3,577)

(3,907)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$14,498

$8,280















Net Loan Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate



$7,454

$3,547

Commercial and industrial



5,760

2,686

Commercial construction



110

—

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



13,324

6,233

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



104

45

Home equity



87

1,073

Installment and other consumer



983

929

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,174

2,047

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$14,498

$8,280



















2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $55,558

$49,618

$27,937

OREO 57

8

8

Total nonperforming assets 55,615

49,626

27,945

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.69 %

0.62 %

0.36 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.69 %

0.62 %

0.36 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.15 %

1.23 %

1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 168 %

198 %

363 %

Net loan charge-offs $10,953

$2,414

($58)

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.54 %

0.12 %

0.00 %









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$14,498

$8,280

Net loan charge-offs / average loans



0.18 %

0.11 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,463,877

$1,475,466

$1,380,294

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,202)

(375,359)

(375,837)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,088,675

$1,100,107

$1,004,457

Common shares outstanding 37,402,705

38,350,500

38,259,449

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $29.11

$28.69

$26.25

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.













(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $134,760

$138,708

$131,541

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 624

649

858

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $135,384

$139,357

$132,399















Average total shareholders' equity $1,475,874

$1,463,098

$1,374,907

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,279)

(375,446)

(375,879)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,100,595

$1,087,652

$999,028

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.30 %

12.81 %

13.25 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.













(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $42,419

$43,836

$41,346

Plus: net loss on sale of securities —

—

2,592

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange —

—

(186)

Plus: Provision for credit losses 5,696

2,792

(2,462)

Total $48,115

$46,628

$41,290

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $190,891

$184,992

$164,262

Average assets $9,809,614

$9,800,079

$9,571,712

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.95 %

1.89 %

1.72 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $57,176

$56,376

$55,445















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $90,960

$89,241

$83,258

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 605

602

660

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 91,565

89,843

83,918

Noninterest income 14,331

13,763

11,071

Plus: net loss on sale of securities —

—

2,592

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange —

—

(186)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $105,896

$103,606

$97,395

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 53.99 %

54.41 %

56.93 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income



$134,230

$131,265

Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax



674

904

Net income before amortization of intangibles



$134,904

$132,169















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,444,322

$1,330,870

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(375,508)

(376,181)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,068,814

$954,689

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



12.62 %

13.84 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.













(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$167,940

$164,818

Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295

7,938

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



—

(3,492)

Plus: Provision for credit losses



7,422

133

Total (non-GAAP)



$177,657

$169,397

Average assets



$9,740,537

$9,572,834

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.82 %

1.77 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.













(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$226,757

$218,938















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$350,096

$334,806

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,415

2,706

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



352,511

337,512

Noninterest income



52,023

49,083

Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295

7,938

Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



—

(3,492)

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$406,829

$391,041

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



55.74 %

55.99 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.













(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$516,490

$515,872

Less: interest expense



(166,394)

(181,066)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



350,096

334,806

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,415

2,706

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$352,511

$337,512

Average interest-earning assets



$9,032,576

$8,835,468

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.90 %

3.82 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2025

2025

2024



Fourth

Third

Fourth

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,463,877

$1,475,466

$1,380,294

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,202)

(375,359)

(375,837)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,088,675

$1,100,107

$1,004,457















Total assets $9,870,980

$9,817,483

$9,657,972

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (375,202)

(375,359)

(375,837)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,495,778

$9,442,124

$9,282,135

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.46 %

11.65 %

10.82 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.













(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $131,113

$131,623

$127,879

Less: interest expense (40,153)

(42,382)

(44,621)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 90,960

89,241

83,258

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 605

602

660

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $91,565

$89,843

$83,918

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $363,274

$356,442

$333,848

Average interest-earning assets $9,115,453

$9,100,239

$8,860,338

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.99 %

3.93 %

3.77 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.















