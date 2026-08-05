S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.37 per share cash dividend on August 5, 2026. This is an increase of $0.03, or 8.82 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.34 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the August 4, 2026, closing price of $52.68 is 2.81 percent. The dividend is payable August 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 18, 2026.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.