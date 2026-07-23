S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided byS&T Bancorp, Inc.
Jul 23, 2026, 07:30 ET
INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $36.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $1.02 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.08, or 8.5%, compared to $0.94 for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $0.19, or 22.9%, compared to $0.83 for the second quarter of 2025.
Second Quarter of 2026 Highlights:
- Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.49%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.37% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.15% compared to ROA of 1.44%, ROE of 9.77% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.22% for the first quarter of 2026.
- Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.89% compared to 1.87% for the first quarter of 2026.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 7 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.92% in the first quarter of 2026.
- Total portfolio loans increased $99.0 million, or 5.0% annualized, compared to March 31, 2026.
- Total deposits decreased $99.1 million due to lower brokered deposits of $100.4 million compared to March 31, 2026.
- Customer deposits were stable in the second quarter, following solid growth in the first quarter of 2026 with year-to-date growth of $307.7 million, or 8.0% annualized.
- Net charge-offs were only $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2026.
- Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $9.7 million to $40.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $49.9 million, or 0.63%, at March 31, 2026.
- Actively managing capital with 1,074,924 shares repurchased at an average price of $44.24 for $47.6 million.
"We delivered another strong quarter driven by disciplined execution of our strategy," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our results reflected solid earnings and returns, good loan growth, stable deposits following strong first-quarter growth and continued favorable asset quality. These results highlight the strength of our customer relationships, the dedication of our people and our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $88.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.92% in the prior quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.64% compared to 5.60% in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a higher yield on loans. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 4 basis points to 2.50% compared to 2.54% in the first quarter of 2026 mainly due to a better funding mix. Average brokered deposits decreased $146.2 million while average interest-bearing customer deposits increased $119.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2026.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was unchanged at $93.3 million, or 1.16% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $93.3 million, or 1.17%, at March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net loan charge-offs were $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2026. NPAs decreased $9.7 million to $40.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $49.9 million, or 0.63%, at March 31, 2026.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $1.3 million to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. Higher noninterest income related to a $0.4 million increase in debit and credit card fees due to the first quarter of 2026 being seasonally lower and a $0.3 million increase in other income primarily related to partnership income and unrealized gains on equity securities. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2026 there was a $0.2 million net gain on the sale of securities resulting from a $1.9 million gain related to Visa Class B-2 common stock conversion, which was mostly offset by a $1.7 million loss related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher yielding securities.
Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $56.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million primarily related to annual merit increases and higher medical costs. Other noninterest expense increased $1.0 million primarily due to normal fluctuations across several expense categories and timing-related items.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $9.9 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Cash and due from banks decreased $121.2 million related to an increase in loans compared to March 31, 2026. Total portfolio loans increased $99.0 million compared to March 31, 2026 with an increase in the commercial loan portfolio of $104.2 million and a decrease in the consumer loan portfolio of $5.2 million. The increase in the commercial loan portfolio was due to an increase in commercial and industrial of $79.0 million and an increase in commercial construction of $71.4 million, offset by a decline in commercial real estate of $46.2 million compared to March 31, 2026. Total deposits decreased $99.1 million due to lower brokered deposits of $100.4 million compared to March 31, 2026. Customer deposits were stable in the second quarter, following solid growth in the first quarter of 2026 with year-to-date growth of $307.7 million, or 8.0% annualized. Money market decreased $80.8 million, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $16.9 million, interest-bearing demand decreased $14.8 million and savings decreased $1.2 million, offset by an increase in certificates of deposit of $14.7 million, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease in money market of $80.8 million is net of a decline in brokered money market deposits of $100.4 million offset by an increase in customer money market deposits of $19.6 million compared to March 31, 2026. Total borrowings increased $125.0 million to $275.3 million compared to $150.3 million at March 31, 2026 due to a decrease in brokered deposits and share repurchases.
Capital
During the second quarter of 2026, 1,074,924 shares were repurchased at an average price of $44.24 per share for $47.6 million. Total share repurchases over the past three quarters were 3,169,294 shares, representing 8.3% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $42.09 per share totaling $133.4 million.
S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
New Share Repurchase Plan Authorization
The board of directors authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program at its meeting held July 22, 2026. The new program will replace the existing share repurchase program effective July 27, 2026, and is set to expire August 31, 2027. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was terminated.
Conference Call
S&T will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 pm ET, Thursday, July 23, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.
Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Loans, including fees
|
$116,960
|
$115,294
|
$117,696
|
Investment Securities:
|
Taxable
|
10,756
|
10,760
|
10,846
|
Tax-exempt
|
34
|
34
|
35
|
Dividends
|
309
|
245
|
329
|
Total Interest and Dividend Income
|
128,059
|
126,333
|
128,906
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
35,399
|
35,686
|
39,056
|
Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other
|
2,280
|
2,211
|
3,278
|
Total Interest Expense
|
37,679
|
37,897
|
42,334
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
90,380
|
88,436
|
86,572
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,112
|
1,327
|
1,974
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
89,268
|
87,109
|
84,598
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Gain on sale of securities
|
169
|
—
|
—
|
Debit and credit card
|
4,695
|
4,283
|
4,588
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
4,290
|
4,196
|
4,090
|
Investment services and trust
|
3,563
|
3,369
|
3,042
|
Other
|
2,143
|
1,794
|
1,780
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
14,860
|
13,642
|
13,500
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
32,680
|
31,356
|
32,907
|
Data processing and information technology
|
5,163
|
5,158
|
4,847
|
Occupancy
|
4,074
|
4,592
|
4,024
|
Furniture, equipment and software
|
3,524
|
3,492
|
3,352
|
Marketing
|
1,876
|
1,467
|
1,490
|
Other taxes
|
1,773
|
2,063
|
2,088
|
Professional services and legal
|
1,286
|
1,245
|
1,739
|
FDIC insurance
|
1,074
|
1,073
|
1,062
|
Other noninterest expense
|
7,214
|
6,261
|
6,605
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
58,664
|
56,707
|
58,114
|
Income Before Taxes
|
45,464
|
44,044
|
39,984
|
Income tax expense
|
8,821
|
8,972
|
8,084
|
Net Income
|
$36,643
|
$35,072
|
$31,900
|
Per Share Data
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
35,264,936
|
36,259,649
|
38,345,448
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
36,010,449
|
37,177,888
|
38,637,400
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$1.02
|
$0.94
|
$0.83
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$0.37
|
$0.36
|
$0.34
|
Dividend yield (annualized)
|
3.02 %
|
3.44 %
|
3.60 %
|
Dividends paid to net income
|
36.40 %
|
38.09 %
|
41.30 %
|
Book value
|
$39.81
|
$39.46
|
$37.70
|
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1)
|
$29.18
|
$29.11
|
$27.90
|
Market value
|
$49.08
|
$41.83
|
$37.82
|
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.49 %
|
1.44 %
|
1.32 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.37 %
|
9.77 %
|
8.91 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|
14.15 %
|
13.22 %
|
12.12 %
|
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3)
|
1.89 %
|
1.87 %
|
1.73 %
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4)
|
55.52 %
|
55.23 %
|
57.73 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2026
|
2025
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Loans, including fees
|
$232,254
|
$232,036
|
Investment Securities:
|
Taxable
|
21,516
|
20,919
|
Tax-exempt
|
68
|
192
|
Dividends
|
554
|
607
|
Total Interest and Dividend Income
|
254,392
|
253,754
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
71,085
|
77,410
|
Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other
|
4,491
|
6,449
|
Total Interest Expense
|
75,576
|
83,859
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
178,816
|
169,895
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,439
|
(1,066)
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
176,377
|
170,961
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|
169
|
(2,295)
|
Debit and credit card
|
8,978
|
8,776
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
8,486
|
8,052
|
Investment services and trust
|
6,932
|
6,126
|
Other
|
3,937
|
3,270
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
28,502
|
23,929
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
64,036
|
62,760
|
Data processing and information technology
|
10,321
|
9,777
|
Occupancy
|
8,666
|
8,326
|
Furniture, equipment and software
|
7,016
|
6,835
|
Other Taxes
|
3,836
|
3,582
|
Marketing
|
3,343
|
3,105
|
Professional services and legal
|
2,531
|
3,025
|
FDIC insurance
|
2,147
|
2,102
|
Other noninterest expense
|
13,475
|
13,693
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
115,371
|
113,205
|
Income Before Taxes
|
89,508
|
81,685
|
Income tax expense
|
17,793
|
16,384
|
Net Income
|
$71,715
|
$65,301
|
Per Share Data
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
36,591,021
|
38,618,741
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$1.96
|
$1.69
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$0.73
|
$0.68
|
Dividends paid to net income
|
37.23 %
|
40.11 %
|
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.47 %
|
1.36 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
10.07 %
|
9.28 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)
|
13.68 %
|
12.69 %
|
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)
|
1.88 %
|
1.73 %
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)
|
55.38 %
|
57.37 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$217,819
|
$339,059
|
$203,118
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
1,013,305
|
1,009,518
|
1,021,183
|
Loans held for sale
|
4,695
|
694
|
—
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,485,893
|
3,532,106
|
3,520,294
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,590,086
|
1,511,082
|
1,512,027
|
Commercial construction
|
475,450
|
404,012
|
397,785
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
5,551,429
|
5,447,200
|
5,430,106
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
1,674,052
|
1,689,731
|
1,678,992
|
Home equity
|
727,702
|
711,235
|
681,143
|
Installment and other consumer
|
80,086
|
83,951
|
100,177
|
Consumer construction
|
25,117
|
27,265
|
44,016
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
2,506,957
|
2,512,182
|
2,504,328
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
8,058,386
|
7,959,382
|
7,934,434
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(93,320)
|
(93,271)
|
(98,580)
|
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
|
7,965,066
|
7,866,111
|
7,835,854
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
|
16,796
|
11,724
|
15,817
|
Goodwill
|
373,424
|
373,424
|
373,424
|
Other Intangible assets, net
|
1,887
|
2,069
|
2,656
|
Other assets
|
351,021
|
341,404
|
358,017
|
Total Assets
|
$9,944,013
|
$9,944,003
|
$9,810,069
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$2,256,542
|
$2,273,411
|
$2,182,346
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
769,495
|
784,326
|
738,251
|
Money market
|
2,183,937
|
2,264,777
|
2,236,298
|
Savings
|
881,967
|
883,213
|
879,254
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,994,142
|
1,979,492
|
1,884,771
|
Total Deposits
|
8,086,083
|
8,185,219
|
7,920,920
|
Borrowings:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
200,000
|
50,000
|
150,000
|
Long-term borrowings
|
25,773
|
50,794
|
50,856
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
49,508
|
49,493
|
49,448
|
Total Borrowings
|
275,281
|
150,287
|
250,304
|
Other liabilities
|
178,834
|
177,816
|
193,352
|
Total Liabilities
|
8,540,198
|
8,513,322
|
8,364,576
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
1,403,815
|
1,430,681
|
1,445,493
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,944,013
|
$9,944,003
|
$9,810,069
|
Capitalization Ratios
|
Shareholders' equity / assets
|
14.12 %
|
14.39 %
|
14.73 %
|
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9)
|
10.75 %
|
11.03 %
|
11.34 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
11.58 %
|
11.82 %
|
12.18 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
13.64 %
|
14.18 %
|
14.59 %
|
Risk-based capital - tier 1
|
13.95 %
|
14.49 %
|
14.91 %
|
Risk-based capital - total
|
15.51 %
|
16.06 %
|
16.48 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$127,429
|
3.69 %
|
$153,396
|
3.70 %
|
$120,156
|
4.46 %
|
Securities, at fair value
|
1,007,484
|
3.83 %
|
997,037
|
3.78 %
|
1,011,629
|
3.79 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,034
|
6.47 %
|
1,002
|
6.57 %
|
—
|
— %
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,503,981
|
5.90 %
|
3,579,903
|
5.80 %
|
3,477,321
|
5.88 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,555,118
|
6.18 %
|
1,513,557
|
6.25 %
|
1,519,133
|
6.71 %
|
Commercial construction
|
433,427
|
6.40 %
|
387,412
|
6.42 %
|
382,363
|
6.94 %
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
5,492,526
|
6.02 %
|
5,480,872
|
5.97 %
|
5,378,817
|
6.19 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
1,672,326
|
5.39 %
|
1,701,695
|
5.37 %
|
1,674,231
|
5.26 %
|
Home equity
|
720,484
|
5.91 %
|
707,856
|
5.90 %
|
670,066
|
6.37 %
|
Installment and other consumer
|
82,452
|
7.43 %
|
87,693
|
7.39 %
|
99,550
|
7.88 %
|
Consumer construction
|
27,370
|
6.61 %
|
30,124
|
6.69 %
|
41,025
|
6.82 %
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
2,502,632
|
5.62 %
|
2,527,368
|
5.61 %
|
2,484,872
|
5.69 %
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
7,995,158
|
5.89 %
|
8,008,240
|
5.86 %
|
7,863,689
|
6.03 %
|
Total Loans
|
7,997,192
|
5.89 %
|
8,009,242
|
5.86 %
|
7,863,689
|
6.03 %
|
Total other earning assets
|
13,772
|
8.40 %
|
12,806
|
7.07 %
|
16,537
|
7.70 %
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
9,145,877
|
5.64 %
|
9,172,481
|
5.60 %
|
9,012,011
|
5.76 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
694,086
|
692,974
|
712,891
|
Total Assets
|
$9,839,963
|
$9,865,455
|
$9,724,902
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$777,216
|
0.94 %
|
$778,502
|
0.93 %
|
$763,687
|
1.01 %
|
Money market
|
2,185,936
|
2.57 %
|
2,245,922
|
2.60 %
|
2,188,771
|
3.04 %
|
Savings
|
879,391
|
0.67 %
|
873,304
|
0.65 %
|
880,448
|
0.69 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,994,523
|
3.64 %
|
1,965,807
|
3.73 %
|
1,872,329
|
4.07 %
|
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
|
5,837,066
|
2.43 %
|
5,863,535
|
2.47 %
|
5,705,235
|
2.75 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
106,209
|
3.86 %
|
74,162
|
3.99 %
|
135,659
|
4.63 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
25,783
|
3.76 %
|
50,805
|
3.80 %
|
50,866
|
3.80 %
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
49,499
|
6.47 %
|
49,485
|
6.53 %
|
49,439
|
7.12 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
181,491
|
4.56 %
|
174,452
|
4.66 %
|
235,964
|
4.97 %
|
Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
23,602
|
3.69 %
|
22,862
|
3.69 %
|
32,202
|
4.39 %
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
6,042,159
|
2.50 %
|
6,060,849
|
2.54 %
|
5,973,401
|
2.84 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,379,939
|
2,348,924
|
2,315,213
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,417,865
|
1,455,682
|
1,436,288
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,839,963
|
$9,865,455
|
$9,724,902
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(10)
|
3.99 %
|
3.92 %
|
3.88 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$140,341
|
3.70 %
|
$124,423
|
4.46 %
|
Securities, at fair value
|
1,002,289
|
3.81 %
|
1,001,080
|
3.69 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,521
|
6.49 %
|
—
|
— %
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,541,732
|
5.85 %
|
3,436,686
|
5.85 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,534,452
|
6.21 %
|
1,527,139
|
6.70 %
|
Commercial construction
|
410,547
|
6.41 %
|
378,643
|
6.94 %
|
Total Commercial Loans
|
5,486,731
|
5.99 %
|
5,342,468
|
6.17 %
|
Residential mortgage
|
1,686,930
|
5.38 %
|
1,667,242
|
5.23 %
|
Home equity
|
714,205
|
5.90 %
|
661,636
|
6.34 %
|
Installment and other consumer
|
85,058
|
7.41 %
|
99,476
|
7.93 %
|
Consumer construction
|
28,739
|
6.66 %
|
43,080
|
6.84 %
|
Total Consumer Loans
|
2,514,932
|
5.61 %
|
2,471,434
|
5.67 %
|
Total Portfolio Loans
|
8,001,663
|
5.87 %
|
7,813,902
|
6.01 %
|
Total Loans
|
8,003,184
|
5.87 %
|
7,813,902
|
6.01 %
|
Total other earning assets
|
13,291
|
7.76 %
|
16,652
|
7.21 %
|
Total Interest-earning Assets
|
9,159,105
|
5.62 %
|
8,956,057
|
5.73 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
693,534
|
719,996
|
Total Assets
|
$9,852,639
|
$9,676,053
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$777,855
|
0.93 %
|
$771,455
|
1.01 %
|
Money market
|
2,215,763
|
2.59 %
|
2,138,836
|
3.01 %
|
Savings
|
876,365
|
0.66 %
|
882,531
|
0.68 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,980,244
|
3.68 %
|
1,866,616
|
4.18 %
|
Total Interest-bearing deposits
|
5,850,227
|
2.45 %
|
5,659,438
|
2.76 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
90,274
|
3.92 %
|
126,740
|
4.63 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
38,225
|
3.79 %
|
50,876
|
3.80 %
|
Junior subordinated debt securities
|
49,492
|
6.50 %
|
49,431
|
7.15 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
177,991
|
4.61 %
|
227,047
|
4.99 %
|
Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
23,234
|
3.69 %
|
38,032
|
4.39 %
|
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
|
6,051,452
|
2.52 %
|
5,924,517
|
2.85 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
2,364,518
|
2,332,795
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,436,669
|
1,418,741
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$9,852,639
|
$9,676,053
|
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(8)
|
3.95 %
|
3.84 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
Commercial loans:
|
% Loans
|
% Loans
|
% Loans
|
Commercial real estate
|
$9,354
|
0.27 %
|
$17,764
|
0.50 %
|
$3,967
|
0.11 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
16,836
|
1.06 %
|
18,607
|
1.23 %
|
5,459
|
0.36 %
|
Commercial construction
|
—
|
— %
|
869
|
0.22 %
|
869
|
0.22 %
|
Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans
|
26,190
|
0.47 %
|
37,240
|
0.68 %
|
10,295
|
0.19 %
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
10,027
|
0.60 %
|
8,950
|
0.53 %
|
7,239
|
0.43 %
|
Home equity
|
3,859
|
0.53 %
|
3,618
|
0.51 %
|
3,593
|
0.53 %
|
Installment and other consumer
|
140
|
0.18 %
|
141
|
0.17 %
|
185
|
0.18 %
|
Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans
|
14,026
|
0.56 %
|
12,709
|
0.51 %
|
11,017
|
0.44 %
|
Total Nonaccrual Loans
|
$40,216
|
0.50 %
|
$49,949
|
0.63 %
|
$21,312
|
0.27 %
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Charge-offs
|
$1,236
|
$1,935
|
$1,656
|
Recoveries
|
(241)
|
(248)
|
(498)
|
Net Loan Charge-offs
|
$995
|
$1,687
|
$1,158
|
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$249
|
$492
|
($16)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
614
|
175
|
331
|
Commercial construction
|
69
|
—
|
89
|
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
|
932
|
667
|
404
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
223
|
27
|
13
|
Home equity
|
74
|
236
|
160
|
Installment and other consumer
|
(234)
|
757
|
581
|
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
|
63
|
1,020
|
754
|
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
|
$995
|
$1,687
|
$1,158
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
|
Charge-offs
|
$3,171
|
$2,540
|
Recoveries
|
(489)
|
(1,409)
|
Net Loan Charge-offs
|
$2,682
|
$1,131
|
Net Loan Charge-offs
|
Commercial loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$741
|
($162)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
789
|
485
|
Commercial construction
|
69
|
119
|
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
|
1,599
|
442
|
Consumer loans:
|
Residential mortgage
|
250
|
26
|
Home equity
|
310
|
179
|
Installment and other consumer
|
523
|
484
|
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
|
1,083
|
689
|
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
|
$2,682
|
$1,131
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$40,216
|
$49,949
|
$21,312
|
OREO
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
40,216
|
49,949
|
21,312
|
Nonaccrual loans / total loans
|
0.50 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.27 %
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
|
0.50 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.27 %
|
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
|
1.16 %
|
1.17 %
|
1.24 %
|
Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans
|
232 %
|
187 %
|
463 %
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$995
|
$1,687
|
$1,158
|
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
|
0.05 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.06 %
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Asset Quality Data
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$2,682
|
$1,131
|
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
|
0.07 %
|
0.03 %
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$1,403,815
|
$1,430,681
|
$1,445,493
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(374,915)
|
(375,059)
|
(375,522)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$1,028,900
|
$1,055,622
|
$1,069,971
|
Common shares outstanding
|
35,264,936
|
36,259,649
|
38,345,448
|
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
$29.18
|
$29.11
|
$27.90
|
Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.
|
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net income (annualized)
|
$146,975
|
$142,236
|
$127,951
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
|
577
|
583
|
653
|
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
$147,552
|
$142,819
|
$128,604
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,417,865
|
$1,455,682
|
$1,436,288
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(374,991)
|
(375,136)
|
(375,572)
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$1,042,874
|
$1,080,546
|
$1,060,716
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
14.15 %
|
13.22 %
|
12.12 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure
|
(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Income before taxes
|
$45,464
|
$44,044
|
$39,984
|
Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange
|
(169)
|
—
|
—
|
Plus: Provision for credit losses
|
1,112
|
1,327
|
1,974
|
Total
|
$46,407
|
$45,371
|
$41,958
|
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$186,138
|
$184,005
|
$168,293
|
Average assets
|
$9,839,963
|
$9,865,455
|
$9,724,902
|
Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.89 %
|
1.87 %
|
1.73 %
|
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa
|
(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Noninterest expense
|
$58,664
|
$56,707
|
$58,114
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$90,380
|
$88,436
|
$86,572
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
584
|
590
|
590
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
90,964
|
89,026
|
87,162
|
Noninterest income
|
14,860
|
13,642
|
13,500
|
Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange
|
(169)
|
—
|
—
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
|
$105,655
|
$102,668
|
$100,662
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
55.52 %
|
55.23 %
|
57.73 %
|
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2026
|
2025
|
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
|
Net income (annualized)
|
$144,619
|
$131,684
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
|
580
|
712
|
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
|
$145,199
|
$132,396
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$1,436,669
|
$1,418,741
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(375,063)
|
(375,656)
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
$1,061,606
|
$1,043,085
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
13.68 %
|
12.69 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure
|
(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Income before taxes
|
$89,508
|
$81,685
|
Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange
|
(169)
|
2,295
|
Plus: Provision for credit losses
|
2,439
|
(1,066)
|
Total (non-GAAP)
|
$91,778
|
$82,914
|
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|
$185,077
|
$167,202
|
Average assets
|
$9,852,639
|
$9,676,053
|
Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.88 %
|
1.73 %
|
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa
|
(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Noninterest expense
|
$115,371
|
$113,205
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
$178,816
|
$169,895
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,174
|
1,208
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
179,990
|
171,103
|
Noninterest income
|
28,502
|
23,929
|
Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange
|
(169)
|
2,295
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
|
$208,323
|
$197,327
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
55.38 %
|
57.37 %
|
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on
|
(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Interest income and dividend income
|
$254,392
|
$253,754
|
Less: interest expense
|
(75,576)
|
(83,859)
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
178,816
|
169,895
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
1,174
|
1,208
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$179,990
|
$171,103
|
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
|
$362,963
|
$345,042
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
$9,159,105
|
$8,956,057
|
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.95 %
|
3.84 %
|
The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|
2026
|
2026
|
2025
|
Second
|
First
|
Second
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$1,403,815
|
$1,430,681
|
$1,445,493
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(374,915)
|
(375,059)
|
(375,522)
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$1,028,900
|
$1,055,622
|
$1,069,971
|
Total assets
|
$9,944,013
|
$9,944,003
|
$9,810,069
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
|
(374,915)
|
(375,059)
|
(375,522)
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$9,569,098
|
$9,568,944
|
$9,434,547
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
10.75 %
|
11.03 %
|
11.34 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.
|
(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
Interest income and dividend income
|
$128,059
|
$126,333
|
$128,906
|
Less: interest expense
|
(37,679)
|
(37,897)
|
(42,334)
|
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
|
90,380
|
88,436
|
86,572
|
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
|
584
|
590
|
590
|
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
$90,964
|
$89,026
|
$87,162
|
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
|
$364,856
|
$361,050
|
$349,606
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
$9,145,877
|
$9,172,481
|
$9,012,011
|
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
3.99 %
|
3.92 %
|
3.88 %
|
The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.
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