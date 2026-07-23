S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $36.6 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $31.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $1.02 for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.08, or 8.5%, compared to $0.94 for the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $0.19, or 22.9%, compared to $0.83 for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter of 2026 Highlights:

Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.49%, return on average equity (ROE) of 10.37% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.15% compared to ROA of 1.44%, ROE of 9.77% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.22% for the first quarter of 2026.





Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.89% compared to 1.87% for the first quarter of 2026.





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 7 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.92% in the first quarter of 2026.





Total portfolio loans increased $99.0 million, or 5.0% annualized, compared to March 31, 2026.





Total deposits decreased $99.1 million due to lower brokered deposits of $100.4 million compared to March 31, 2026.





Customer deposits were stable in the second quarter, following solid growth in the first quarter of 2026 with year-to-date growth of $307.7 million, or 8.0% annualized.





Net charge-offs were only $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2026.





Nonperforming assets (NPAs) decreased $9.7 million to $40.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $49.9 million, or 0.63%, at March 31, 2026.





Actively managing capital with 1,074,924 shares repurchased at an average price of $44.24 for $47.6 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter driven by disciplined execution of our strategy," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our results reflected solid earnings and returns, good loan growth, stable deposits following strong first-quarter growth and continued favorable asset quality. These results highlight the strength of our customer relationships, the dedication of our people and our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $88.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 7 basis points to 3.99% compared to 3.92% in the prior quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.64% compared to 5.60% in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a higher yield on loans. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 4 basis points to 2.50% compared to 2.54% in the first quarter of 2026 mainly due to a better funding mix. Average brokered deposits decreased $146.2 million while average interest-bearing customer deposits increased $119.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was unchanged at $93.3 million, or 1.16% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $93.3 million, or 1.17%, at March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net loan charge-offs were $1.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.09% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2026. NPAs decreased $9.7 million to $40.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $49.9 million, or 0.63%, at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $1.3 million to $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. Higher noninterest income related to a $0.4 million increase in debit and credit card fees due to the first quarter of 2026 being seasonally lower and a $0.3 million increase in other income primarily related to partnership income and unrealized gains on equity securities. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2026 there was a $0.2 million net gain on the sale of securities resulting from a $1.9 million gain related to Visa Class B-2 common stock conversion, which was mostly offset by a $1.7 million loss related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher yielding securities.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million to $58.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $56.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million primarily related to annual merit increases and higher medical costs. Other noninterest expense increased $1.0 million primarily due to normal fluctuations across several expense categories and timing-related items.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.9 billion at both June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. Cash and due from banks decreased $121.2 million related to an increase in loans compared to March 31, 2026. Total portfolio loans increased $99.0 million compared to March 31, 2026 with an increase in the commercial loan portfolio of $104.2 million and a decrease in the consumer loan portfolio of $5.2 million. The increase in the commercial loan portfolio was due to an increase in commercial and industrial of $79.0 million and an increase in commercial construction of $71.4 million, offset by a decline in commercial real estate of $46.2 million compared to March 31, 2026. Total deposits decreased $99.1 million due to lower brokered deposits of $100.4 million compared to March 31, 2026. Customer deposits were stable in the second quarter, following solid growth in the first quarter of 2026 with year-to-date growth of $307.7 million, or 8.0% annualized. Money market decreased $80.8 million, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $16.9 million, interest-bearing demand decreased $14.8 million and savings decreased $1.2 million, offset by an increase in certificates of deposit of $14.7 million, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease in money market of $80.8 million is net of a decline in brokered money market deposits of $100.4 million offset by an increase in customer money market deposits of $19.6 million compared to March 31, 2026. Total borrowings increased $125.0 million to $275.3 million compared to $150.3 million at March 31, 2026 due to a decrease in brokered deposits and share repurchases.

Capital

During the second quarter of 2026, 1,074,924 shares were repurchased at an average price of $44.24 per share for $47.6 million. Total share repurchases over the past three quarters were 3,169,294 shares, representing 8.3% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $42.09 per share totaling $133.4 million.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

New Share Repurchase Plan Authorization

The board of directors authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program at its meeting held July 22, 2026. The new program will replace the existing share repurchase program effective July 27, 2026, and is set to expire August 31, 2027. The remaining capacity under the existing share repurchase program was terminated.

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 pm ET, Thursday, July 23, 2026. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes, including the use of artificial intelligence and digital assets; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our brand risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2026

2026

2025



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $116,960

$115,294

$117,696

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,756

10,760

10,846

Tax-exempt 34

34

35

Dividends 309

245

329

Total Interest and Dividend Income 128,059

126,333

128,906















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 35,399

35,686

39,056

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 2,280

2,211

3,278

Total Interest Expense 37,679

37,897

42,334















NET INTEREST INCOME 90,380

88,436

86,572

Provision for credit losses 1,112

1,327

1,974

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 89,268

87,109

84,598















NONINTEREST INCOME











Gain on sale of securities 169

—

—

Debit and credit card 4,695

4,283

4,588

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,290

4,196

4,090

Investment services and trust 3,563

3,369

3,042

Other 2,143

1,794

1,780

Total Noninterest Income 14,860

13,642

13,500















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 32,680

31,356

32,907

Data processing and information technology 5,163

5,158

4,847

Occupancy 4,074

4,592

4,024

Furniture, equipment and software 3,524

3,492

3,352

Marketing 1,876

1,467

1,490

Other taxes 1,773

2,063

2,088

Professional services and legal 1,286

1,245

1,739

FDIC insurance 1,074

1,073

1,062

Other noninterest expense 7,214

6,261

6,605

Total Noninterest Expense 58,664

56,707

58,114

Income Before Taxes 45,464

44,044

39,984

Income tax expense 8,821

8,972

8,084

Net Income $36,643

$35,072

$31,900















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 35,264,936

36,259,649

38,345,448

Average shares outstanding - diluted 36,010,449

37,177,888

38,637,400

Diluted earnings per share $1.02

$0.94

$0.83

Dividends declared per share $0.37

$0.36

$0.34

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.02 %

3.44 %

3.60 %

Dividends paid to net income 36.40 %

38.09 %

41.30 %

Book value $39.81

$39.46

$37.70

Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(1) $29.18

$29.11

$27.90

Market value $49.08

$41.83

$37.82















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.49 %

1.44 %

1.32 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 10.37 %

9.77 %

8.91 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.15 %

13.22 %

12.12 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3) 1.89 %

1.87 %

1.73 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4) 55.52 %

55.23 %

57.73 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2026

2025

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$232,254

$232,036

Investment Securities:











Taxable



21,516

20,919

Tax-exempt



68

192

Dividends



554

607

Total Interest and Dividend Income



254,392

253,754















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



71,085

77,410

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



4,491

6,449

Total Interest Expense



75,576

83,859















NET INTEREST INCOME



178,816

169,895

Provision for credit losses



2,439

(1,066)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



176,377

170,961















NONINTEREST INCOME











Gain (loss) on sale of securities



169

(2,295)

Debit and credit card



8,978

8,776

Service charges on deposit accounts



8,486

8,052

Investment services and trust



6,932

6,126

Other



3,937

3,270

Total Noninterest Income



28,502

23,929















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



64,036

62,760

Data processing and information technology



10,321

9,777

Occupancy



8,666

8,326

Furniture, equipment and software



7,016

6,835

Other Taxes



3,836

3,582

Marketing



3,343

3,105

Professional services and legal



2,531

3,025

FDIC insurance



2,147

2,102

Other noninterest expense



13,475

13,693

Total Noninterest Expense



115,371

113,205

Income Before Taxes



89,508

81,685

Income tax expense



17,793

16,384















Net Income



$71,715

$65,301















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



36,591,021

38,618,741

Diluted earnings per share



$1.96

$1.69

Dividends declared per share



$0.73

$0.68

Dividends paid to net income



37.23 %

40.11 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.47 %

1.36 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



10.07 %

9.28 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



13.68 %

12.69 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.88 %

1.73 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



55.38 %

57.37 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2026

2026

2025



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $217,819

$339,059

$203,118

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,013,305

1,009,518

1,021,183

Loans held for sale 4,695

694

—

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,485,893

3,532,106

3,520,294

Commercial and industrial 1,590,086

1,511,082

1,512,027

Commercial construction 475,450

404,012

397,785

Total Commercial Loans 5,551,429

5,447,200

5,430,106

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,674,052

1,689,731

1,678,992

Home equity 727,702

711,235

681,143

Installment and other consumer 80,086

83,951

100,177

Consumer construction 25,117

27,265

44,016

Total Consumer Loans 2,506,957

2,512,182

2,504,328

Total Portfolio Loans 8,058,386

7,959,382

7,934,434

Allowance for credit losses (93,320)

(93,271)

(98,580)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,965,066

7,866,111

7,835,854

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 16,796

11,724

15,817

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 1,887

2,069

2,656

Other assets 351,021

341,404

358,017

Total Assets $9,944,013

$9,944,003

$9,810,069















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,256,542

$2,273,411

$2,182,346

Interest-bearing demand 769,495

784,326

738,251

Money market 2,183,937

2,264,777

2,236,298

Savings 881,967

883,213

879,254

Certificates of deposit 1,994,142

1,979,492

1,884,771

Total Deposits 8,086,083

8,185,219

7,920,920















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 200,000

50,000

150,000

Long-term borrowings 25,773

50,794

50,856

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,508

49,493

49,448

Total Borrowings 275,281

150,287

250,304

Other liabilities 178,834

177,816

193,352

Total Liabilities 8,540,198

8,513,322

8,364,576















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,403,815

1,430,681

1,445,493

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,944,013

$9,944,003

$9,810,069















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 14.12 %

14.39 %

14.73 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9) 10.75 %

11.03 %

11.34 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.58 %

11.82 %

12.18 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 13.64 %

14.18 %

14.59 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 13.95 %

14.49 %

14.91 %

Risk-based capital - total 15.51 %

16.06 %

16.48 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











2026

2026

2025





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $127,429 3.69 % $153,396 3.70 % $120,156 4.46 %

Securities, at fair value 1,007,484 3.83 % 997,037 3.78 % 1,011,629 3.79 %

Loans held for sale 2,034 6.47 % 1,002 6.57 % — — %

Commercial real estate 3,503,981 5.90 % 3,579,903 5.80 % 3,477,321 5.88 %

Commercial and industrial 1,555,118 6.18 % 1,513,557 6.25 % 1,519,133 6.71 %

Commercial construction 433,427 6.40 % 387,412 6.42 % 382,363 6.94 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,492,526 6.02 % 5,480,872 5.97 % 5,378,817 6.19 %

Residential mortgage 1,672,326 5.39 % 1,701,695 5.37 % 1,674,231 5.26 %

Home equity 720,484 5.91 % 707,856 5.90 % 670,066 6.37 %

Installment and other consumer 82,452 7.43 % 87,693 7.39 % 99,550 7.88 %

Consumer construction 27,370 6.61 % 30,124 6.69 % 41,025 6.82 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,502,632 5.62 % 2,527,368 5.61 % 2,484,872 5.69 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,995,158 5.89 % 8,008,240 5.86 % 7,863,689 6.03 %

Total Loans 7,997,192 5.89 % 8,009,242 5.86 % 7,863,689 6.03 %

Total other earning assets 13,772 8.40 % 12,806 7.07 % 16,537 7.70 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 9,145,877 5.64 % 9,172,481 5.60 % 9,012,011 5.76 %

Noninterest-earning assets 694,086

692,974

712,891



Total Assets $9,839,963

$9,865,455

$9,724,902



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $777,216 0.94 % $778,502 0.93 % $763,687 1.01 %

Money market 2,185,936 2.57 % 2,245,922 2.60 % 2,188,771 3.04 %

Savings 879,391 0.67 % 873,304 0.65 % 880,448 0.69 %

Certificates of deposit 1,994,523 3.64 % 1,965,807 3.73 % 1,872,329 4.07 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,837,066 2.43 % 5,863,535 2.47 % 5,705,235 2.75 %

Short-term borrowings 106,209 3.86 % 74,162 3.99 % 135,659 4.63 %

Long-term borrowings 25,783 3.76 % 50,805 3.80 % 50,866 3.80 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,499 6.47 % 49,485 6.53 % 49,439 7.12 %

Total Borrowings 181,491 4.56 % 174,452 4.66 % 235,964 4.97 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 23,602 3.69 % 22,862 3.69 % 32,202 4.39 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 6,042,159 2.50 % 6,060,849 2.54 % 5,973,401 2.84 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,379,939

2,348,924

2,315,213



Shareholders' equity 1,417,865

1,455,682

1,436,288



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,839,963

$9,865,455

$9,724,902



















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(10)

3.99 %

3.92 %

3.88 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$140,341 3.70 % $124,423 4.46 %

Securities, at fair value



1,002,289 3.81 % 1,001,080 3.69 %

Loans held for sale



1,521 6.49 % — — %

Commercial real estate



3,541,732 5.85 % 3,436,686 5.85 %

Commercial and industrial



1,534,452 6.21 % 1,527,139 6.70 %

Commercial construction



410,547 6.41 % 378,643 6.94 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,486,731 5.99 % 5,342,468 6.17 %

Residential mortgage



1,686,930 5.38 % 1,667,242 5.23 %

Home equity



714,205 5.90 % 661,636 6.34 %

Installment and other consumer



85,058 7.41 % 99,476 7.93 %

Consumer construction



28,739 6.66 % 43,080 6.84 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,514,932 5.61 % 2,471,434 5.67 %

Total Portfolio Loans



8,001,663 5.87 % 7,813,902 6.01 %

Total Loans



8,003,184 5.87 % 7,813,902 6.01 %

Total other earning assets



13,291 7.76 % 16,652 7.21 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



9,159,105 5.62 % 8,956,057 5.73 %

Noninterest-earning assets



693,534

719,996



Total Assets



$9,852,639

$9,676,053



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$777,855 0.93 % $771,455 1.01 %

Money market



2,215,763 2.59 % 2,138,836 3.01 %

Savings



876,365 0.66 % 882,531 0.68 %

Certificates of deposit



1,980,244 3.68 % 1,866,616 4.18 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,850,227 2.45 % 5,659,438 2.76 %

Short-term borrowings



90,274 3.92 % 126,740 4.63 %

Long-term borrowings



38,225 3.79 % 50,876 3.80 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



49,492 6.50 % 49,431 7.15 %

Total Borrowings



177,991 4.61 % 227,047 4.99 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



23,234 3.69 % 38,032 4.39 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



6,051,452 2.52 % 5,924,517 2.85 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,364,518

2,332,795



Shareholders' equity



1,436,669

1,418,741



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,852,639

$9,676,053



















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)(8)





3.95 %

3.84 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







2026

2026

2025





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $9,354 0.27 % $17,764 0.50 % $3,967 0.11 %

Commercial and industrial 16,836 1.06 % 18,607 1.23 % 5,459 0.36 %

Commercial construction — — % 869 0.22 % 869 0.22 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 26,190 0.47 % 37,240 0.68 % 10,295 0.19 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 10,027 0.60 % 8,950 0.53 % 7,239 0.43 %

Home equity 3,859 0.53 % 3,618 0.51 % 3,593 0.53 %

Installment and other consumer 140 0.18 % 141 0.17 % 185 0.18 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 14,026 0.56 % 12,709 0.51 % 11,017 0.44 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $40,216 0.50 % $49,949 0.63 % $21,312 0.27 %













2026

2026

2025





Second

First

Second



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Charge-offs $1,236

$1,935

$1,656



Recoveries (241)

(248)

(498)



Net Loan Charge-offs $995

$1,687

$1,158



















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)













Commercial loans:













Commercial real estate $249

$492

($16)



Commercial and industrial 614

175

331



Commercial construction 69

—

89



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 932

667

404



Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 223

27

13



Home equity 74

236

160



Installment and other consumer (234)

757

581



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 63

1,020

754



Total Net Loan Charge-offs $995

$1,687

$1,158





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$3,171

$2,540

Recoveries



(489)

(1,409)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$2,682

$1,131















Net Loan Charge-offs











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate



$741

($162)

Commercial and industrial



789

485

Commercial construction



69

119

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



1,599

442

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



250

26

Home equity



310

179

Installment and other consumer



523

484

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,083

689

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$2,682

$1,131

























2026

2026

2025



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $40,216

$49,949

$21,312

OREO —

—

—

Total nonperforming assets 40,216

49,949

21,312

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.50 %

0.63 %

0.27 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.50 %

0.63 %

0.27 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.16 %

1.17 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 232 %

187 %

463 %

Net loan charge-offs $995

$1,687

$1,158

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.05 %

0.09 %

0.06 %















Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$2,682

$1,131

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.07 %

0.03 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2026

2026

2025



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,403,815

$1,430,681

$1,445,493

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,915)

(375,059)

(375,522)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,028,900

$1,055,622

$1,069,971

Common shares outstanding 35,264,936

36,259,649

38,345,448

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $29.18

$29.11

$27.90

Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $146,975

$142,236

$127,951

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 577

583

653

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $147,552

$142,819

$128,604















Average total shareholders' equity $1,417,865

$1,455,682

$1,436,288

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,991)

(375,136)

(375,572)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,042,874

$1,080,546

$1,060,716

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.15 %

13.22 %

12.12 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure

financial performance.















(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $45,464

$44,044

$39,984

Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange (169)

—

—

Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,112

1,327

1,974

Total $46,407

$45,371

$41,958

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $186,138

$184,005

$168,293

Average assets $9,839,963

$9,865,455

$9,724,902

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.89 %

1.87 %

1.73 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa

exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses

or build capital.















(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $58,664

$56,707

$58,114















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $90,380

$88,436

$86,572

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 584

590

590

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 90,964

89,026

87,162

Noninterest income 14,860

13,642

13,500

Plus: net (gain) loss on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange (169)

—

—

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $105,655

$102,668

$100,662

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 55.52 %

55.23 %

57.73 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on

sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources

and is consistent with industry practice.



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited











Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2026

2025

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized)



$144,619

$131,684

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



580

712

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$145,199

$132,396















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,436,669

$1,418,741

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(375,063)

(375,656)

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,061,606

$1,043,085

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



13.68 %

12.69 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure

financial performance.















(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes



$89,508

$81,685

Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange



(169)

2,295

Plus: Provision for credit losses



2,439

(1,066)

Total (non-GAAP)



$91,778

$82,914

Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$185,077

$167,202

Average assets



$9,852,639

$9,676,053

Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.88 %

1.73 %

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa

exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses

or build capital.















(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$115,371

$113,205















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$178,816

$169,895

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,174

1,208

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



179,990

171,103

Noninterest income



28,502

23,929

Plus: net loss (gain) on sale of securities and VISA Class B-2 exchange



(169)

2,295

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$208,323

$197,327

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



55.38 %

57.37 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on

sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources

and is consistent with industry practice.















(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$254,392

$253,754

Less: interest expense



(75,576)

(83,859)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



178,816

169,895

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,174

1,208

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$179,990

$171,103

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$362,963

$345,042

Average interest-earning assets



$9,159,105

$8,956,057

Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.95 %

3.84 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)

adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory

tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between

taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.



S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2026

2026

2025



Second

First

Second

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,403,815

$1,430,681

$1,445,493

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,915)

(375,059)

(375,522)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,028,900

$1,055,622

$1,069,971















Total assets $9,944,013

$9,944,003

$9,810,069

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (374,915)

(375,059)

(375,522)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,569,098

$9,568,944

$9,434,547

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.75 %

11.03 %

11.34 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.















(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $128,059

$126,333

$128,906

Less: interest expense (37,679)

(37,897)

(42,334)

Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 90,380

88,436

86,572

Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 584

590

590

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $90,964

$89,026

$87,162

Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $364,856

$361,050

$349,606

Average interest-earning assets $9,145,877

$9,172,481

$9,012,011

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.99 %

3.92 %

3.88 %

The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP)

adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory

tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between

taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.



SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.