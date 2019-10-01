S&T Bancorp To Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's third quarter 2019 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Todd D. Brice, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president and chief lending officer, and Mark Kochvar, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 24, 2019

Where: S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com

How: Live over the Internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2019 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately five minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 31, 2019, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 53468.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $7.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit www.stbancorp.com, www.stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

