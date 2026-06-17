S&T BANK NAMED A FORBES AMERICA'S BEST-IN-STATE BANK FOR 2026

INDIANA, Pa., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA ), has been named to the Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2026 list, recognizing the financial institutions most valued by customers within their respective states.

"This recognition reflects the exceptional work our teams do every day serving our customers," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "We are proud to be recognized for delivering a people-forward banking experience built on trusted relationships, responsive service, local decision-making and deep community commitment. This honor reinforces our focus on helping our customers and communities thrive."

The recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers, who evaluated their primary banking relationships across key categories including trust, customer service, financial advice, digital experience and overall satisfaction. Results reflect feedback from both rural and urban populations.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bank