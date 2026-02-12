S&T BANK LAUNCHES BRANCH REFRESH INITIATIVE TO CREATE A MORE MODERN, PEOPLE-FORWARD BANKING EXPERIENCE

INDIANA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA ), announces the launch of a branch refresh initiative designed to reimagine its physical locations with brighter, more open spaces and a modern feel that better supports relationship-driven, people-forward banking. The first refreshed branch will be the Bank's main office located at 800 Philadelphia Street in Indiana, Pa., serving as a model for future updates across the footprint.

The refresh initiative reflects S&T's ongoing commitment to meeting customers where they are, combining personalized service with intentionally designed spaces that encourage conversation and connection. Updates will include enhanced lighting, open layouts, fresh paint, new flooring, upgraded furniture, branded finishes and flexible areas to support everyday transactions and strategic financial conversations. Outside, areas customers use every day, such as drive-up lanes and ATMs, may also be renovated as part of this multiphase project.

"How customers engage with their bank continues to evolve," said Jason Forman, chief consumer and business banking officer at S&T Bank. "This refresh reflects how customers bank today, relationship-driven, personal and grounded in meaningful interaction. The refreshed branches are designed to support stronger customer and financial outcomes."

The main office refresh marks the first of the initiative, with additional branch updates planned throughout 2026 and beyond as part of a broader, long-term investment. While each location will be tailored to the community it serves, all refreshed branches will share a consistent look and feel that reinforces the Bank's brand and commitment to people-forward banking. In addition to branch updates, some office locations will also be refreshed as part of the initiative to ensure a consistent, modern experience for customers and employees alike.

"Our branches and office locations continue to play an important role in how we serve our customers," said Dave Antolik, president at S&T Bank. "By refreshing both our branches and select office locations, we're creating a consistent experience that supports both our customers and our teams."

Construction and updates at the main office will consist of updated flooring, lighting and furniture, as well as a more open floor plan that creates a welcoming environment for customers and promotes employee collaboration. Customers and the community are invited to visit the main office branch between February 18 and February 21 to experience the refreshed space, enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and explore exclusive in-branch offers.

The Bank will share additional details as future branch and office location refreshes are scheduled.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

