S&T BANK RAISES RECORD $120,000 FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER RESEARCH

INDIANA, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ, STBA), today announced a record-breaking $120,000 donation to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) in 2026, exceeding its $85,000 goal. Now in its fourth year supporting ALSF, S&T has raised more than $360,000 to fund pediatric cancer research and support families.

Members of the S&T team present the 2026 donation to ALSF co- executive director and Alex's mom, Liz Scott. Members of the S&T team hosting Lemonade Days. S&T team members hosting a local stand during the 2026 Lemonade Days.

The initiative reflects S&T Bank's people-forward purpose, demonstrating how its employees, customers and communities come together to create meaningful impact beyond banking. From grassroots fundraising to organization-wide participation, the campaign is a powerful example of the company's commitment to putting people first.

This year, S&T team members hosted lemonade stands at every branch and operations center across Pennsylvania and Ohio from May 30 through June 6, engaging customers and local communities in support of ALSF's mission. The Bank has now exceeded its fundraising goal in each of the past four years, steadily growing both participation and impact.

ALSF was founded by Alexandra "Alex" Scott who, at just four years old and battling cancer herself, set out to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time of her passing at age eight, Alex had helped raise more than $1 million. Today, ALSF has raised over $350 million to fund innovative research, support families and advance progress toward more effective treatments and cures.

"We are proud to continue our support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said CEO Chris McComish. "Seeing our employees, customers and communities rally around this cause each year is incredibly inspiring. Our continued participation in Lemonade Days is a tangible example of our people-forward purpose in action."

S&T's President, Dave Antolik added, "The week is a reflection of our employees' desire to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. It humbles me to help lead an organization that has team members who care so much about the people around them and continue to champion this effort."

"The commitment of the staff at S&T Bank and the outstanding generosity of their community shine through in the funds raised during Lemonade Days. They continue to go above and beyond, raising more each year. We are incredibly grateful for the support S&T brings to the fight against childhood cancer. They continue to be an impactful partner to us and to all of the families we serve," said Liz Scott, Alex's mother and co-executive director of ALSF.

For more information, visit:

stbank.com/alexs-lemonade-stand/.

To learn more about S&T's commitment to the communities in their operating footprint, visit:

stbank.com/about/community/.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&T Bank