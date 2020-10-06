S&T Bank Names New Executives To Lead Consumer Sales, Strategy And Transformation And Employee Services

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank announced today that Jordyn Kemats has been hired as the executive vice president of consumer sales, strategy and transformation, and Susan Nicholson has been promoted to the position of executive vice president of employee services. S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.5 billion, and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Central Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

"S&T Bank is excited to welcome Jordyn Kemats and Susan Nicholson to our leadership team. We're making strategic investments and looking to continue on this path of steady growth. Jordyn and Susan's positions are critical as they will help S&T Bank continue to prioritize customers' needs and ensure our employees have the necessary tools to succeed and grow within this institution," said David G. Antolik, president of S&T Bank. "We believe their diverse experience in the industry will play an integral role in transforming and growing our business."

Prior to joining S&T Bank, Kemats held various management positions at Huntington Bank where she was responsible for transforming and improving consumer bank colleague sales and service behaviors, tools and process across 857 branches. In addition, Kemats was responsible for the research, design and implementation of an innovative sales process that utilized branch and digital tools to improve both consumer and business customer experiences.

Nicholson has been with S&T for over 23 years and has held various positions in the retail branch network and worked extensively as a retail trainer and organizational development manager. Nicholson's commitment and hard work were behind the decision to promote her to executive vice president of employee services, where she now directs a team of 17 employees who handle every aspect of the human resources and training functions for 1,100+ employees across 80 locations and three states. In addition, Nicholson is very active in the community including serving on the Board of the Indiana County United Way and leading a panel discussion on Women in Business and the Community at the first Indiana County Women's Summit.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

