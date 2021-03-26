St. Bernard Hospital Dispatches Mobile Unit To Bring COVID-19 Vaccines To South Side's Most Vulnerable
Mobile Program Aims to Increase Vaccination Rates Among Black and Brown Residents
Mar 26, 2021, 16:06 ET
CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
St. Bernard Hospital, the only safety-net hospital in the Englewood community, has launched its mobile COVID-19 vaccination program in partnership with local nonprofits and churches. Tomorrow, the mobile unit will visit Prince of Peace Apostolic Church, where more than 20 residents will arrive for their appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine. Throughout April, the St. Bernard mobile team will visit other South Side organizations to provide more vaccinations.*
When:
Saturday, March 27, 2021
11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M.
Where:
Prince of Peace Apostolic Church, 6848 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL, 60637
Why:
South Side communities like Englewood have vaccination rates that lag behind other more affluent, primarily white, Chicago neighborhoods. Additionally, the elderly and infirmed may find it particularly challenging to schedule an appointment at a standing vaccination site and find transportation to it. St. Bernard is removing these barriers so all who are eligible may have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Who:
St. Bernard Hospital is co-hosting this mobile vaccination event with Prince of Peace Apostolic Church. Future events will be hosted in partnership with the following organizations:
Availability:
Diahann Sinclair, Vice President, Organizational and Community Development, St. Bernard Hospital
Video footage and high-resolution photos will be available following the event.
Call or email for materials.
*These events are being held in accordance with local public health guidelines.
**Schedule is subject to change.
Contact: David Rudd
[email protected]
773.841.6325
SOURCE St. Bernard Hospital
