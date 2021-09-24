St. Bernard Hospital names Michael Richardson as new patient safety and quality leader

Michael Richardson has 30 years of nursing experience in emergency care, hospice, pediatrics, oncology, and transplant services. As a former wound care certified nurse, he spent several years managing telehealth wound services and served as a board member for the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO). Additionally, Michael has held several director-level positions in patient safety and risk management at large private and not-for-profit health systems, most recently as Assistant Director of Risk Management at Memorial Health Systems, one of the largest healthcare systems in South Florida.

At St. Bernard Hospital, he will be responsible for directing a new patient safety and quality department, ensuring that healthcare services are provided with an intense focus on reaching a goal of zero harm, preventing errors and delivering patient satisfaction.

"Michael believes that 'zero harm' is achievable within healthcare by engaging employees, patients, and families in patient safety principles and by fostering a culture of transparency and trust," said Charles A. Holland, President and CEO of St. Bernard Hospital. "St. Bernard Hospital is taking a more deliberate approach to achieving excellence in safety and quality of care. Under his leadership, we will continue to improve and reach our goal to be recognized for an unwavering commitment to excellent healthcare on the South Side."

Michael demonstrated a measurable reduction in hospital-acquired conditions, increased "near miss" reporting, and improved patient safety in prior roles.

"I am very excited to join the team at St. Bernard Hospital," Richardson said. "I welcome this as an opportunity to enhance the existing culture of patient safety and quality, which aligns with the hospital leadership's goals of excellence in patient care and the hospital's mission, vision, and values."

St. Bernard Hospital has served the Englewood community and Chicago's South Side since 1904 as an essential safety-net community hospital. It has 174 licensed beds and offers primary and specialty care. More than 81,000 people receive care from St. Bernard Hospital annually, with nearly 80% being Medicaid recipients. The hospital provides millions of dollars in charity care every year.

Media contact: Jessica Bee, (773) 966-4079, [email protected]

SOURCE St. Bernard Hospital