St. Bonaventure University Pavilion Dedicated in Memory of Alumnus Ryan Marchiori, '08, '09

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From his passion for his alma mater to his devotion to family, friends and community, Ryan Marchiori forged a lifetime of strong bonds in 33 years.

On Thursday, more than 140 people from the Marchiori family and St. Bonaventure University community honored his memory with the dedication of the Marchiori Pavilion.

The Marchiori Family outside the new Marchiori Pavilion at St. Bonaventure University The new Marchiori Pavilion is dedicated and blessed, in memory of Ryan Marchiori

Located on the north side of campus in front of iconic Devereux Hall, the pavilion is available to the community for nearly year-round use. It features two natural gas fire pits, a large gas grill and ample seating. Marchiori was a dedicated Bonnie and devoted member of his community. This space will allow for his memory to be forever shared.

"You know how we honor Ideal Bonaventure Students in their senior year? Well, Ryan was the Ideal Bonaventure alumnus in the time since he graduated," said Dr. Jim Mahar, associate professor of finance who served as emcee for the dedication.

Marchiori passed away after a car accident in the fall of 2019. His family established a memorial fund that allowed for a donation to the Warming House with the remaining funds leading to the creation of the pavilion and fire pit. The senior class gifts from the classes of 2020 and 2021 were specifically donated to this project along with contributions from friends and alumni.

Marchiori held a love for the outdoors. The pavilion offers a beautiful gathering space for students, alumni and the surrounding community to enjoy.

"This is a place for community," said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president of St. Bonaventure.

Ryan's father, Gary, and brother, Luke, classes of '11, '12, thanked the more than 200 donors who contributed to the project — "The generosity has been overwhelming," Luke said — and Jared Smith, director of Facilities Operations at St. Bonaventure, for his vision on the project. The initial idea to honor Ryan was a memorial bench, but that didn't feel adequate. "When I thought big, Jared thought bigger," Gary said.

Fr. Dan Riley, ofm, formally dedicated the pavilion and assisted Luke in blessing the structure. Gary talked about the significant impact that Bonaventure had on Ryan. "This place shaped him as a person and developed him into a leader," Gary said. "Bonaventure set a moral compass for my son. I'll never forget that."

Marchiori earned a bachelor of business administration degree with a major in finance in 2008 and an MBA in 2009 from St. Bonaventure. After graduation, he joined the leadership team of EnergyMark, a local supplier of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy based in Williamsville, New York.

About Saint Bonaventure University

The nation's first Franciscan university, St. Bonaventure University is a community committed to transforming the lives of our students inside and outside the classroom, inspiring in them a lifelong commitment to service and citizenship. St. Bonaventure was named the #5 regional university value in the North in U.S. News and World Report's 2022 college rankings edition.

About EnergyMark, LLC

EnergyMark is a local supplier of electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy, operating in New York since 2002 with offices in Buffalo and Rochester. EnergyMark has supplied natural gas, electricity, and risk management solutions for over 15 years to more than 15,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania. EnergyMark is the official energy supplier to the Buffalo Bills.

