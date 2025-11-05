St. Buena Vida Expands U.S. Footprint With Distributor Launches in Louisiana and the Carolinas

Breakout non-alcoholic wine brand grows presence through new partnerships with Select Importers & Distributors and 3 Keys Distributing

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Buena Vida, a non-alcoholic wine brand known for its sparkling white wine, today announced new distribution partnerships with Select Importers & Distributors and 3 Keys Distributing as the brand builds on its early traction since launching in May 2025.

The brand's debut release is a sparkling Chardonnay made from organic, single-vineyard grapes in Spain. St. Buena Vida is the first U.S. brand to use Solos – the new gold standard in dealcoholization and aroma-capture – which allows the wine to retain its original aromas and character. The result is a dry, crisp sparkling white that drinks like a proper glass of wine.

In Louisiana, St. Buena Vida is partnering with Select Importers & Distributors, a distributor known for its focused portfolio of fine wines and spirits and strong relationships across the state's on- and off-premise channels. "We've seen a steady rise in interest around premium non-alc," said David Colomb, Southeast Sales Director at Select Importers & Distributors. "There's demand for high-quality products like St. Buena Vida, and we're excited to support the brand's growth in Louisiana."

In the Carolinas, the brand has partnered with 3 Keys Distributing, a Charlotte-based distributor known for its curated, quality-first portfolio. "This is a product we immediately saw potential in," said Woody French, Partner at 3 Keys. "It's premium, it's clean, and it's exactly what many of our on-premise partners have been looking for in a non-alc wine."

"Despite all the interest in the category, distribution remains challenging for new brands," said Lawrence Bremer, Founder of St. Buena Vida. "Who distributes your product early on makes a real difference in how the brand takes shape. Select and 3 Keys both understand their markets really well, and know how to introduce something new the right way."

Launched earlier this year, St. Buena Vida is inspired by the feeling of a European summer: lingering lunches, coastal evenings, warm hospitality, and the sophistication of a well-poured glass of sparkling wine. The brand has resonated with both on-premise and off-premise accounts seeking to offer guests a thoughtful non-alc alternative that feels considered, celebrates the moment, and fits the experience of elevated dining and hospitality.

Looking ahead, St. Buena Vida will continue its strategic rollout, with a focus on fine dining, boutique retail, hotels, and elevated hospitality concepts. The brand is available in select retail and restaurant partners, as well as online at stbuenavida.com.

About St. Buena Vida

St. Buena Vida is a premium non-alcoholic wine brand rooted in the ethos of good living. It celebrates slowing down, beautiful moments, and the quiet luxury of living well. The brand offers high-quality wines with real character, made for modern drinkers who care about what they're drinking and how it makes them feel.

