St. Catherine University Achieves Highest Student Retention Rate in a Decade

84.2 percent of first-year students return, reflecting strong student engagement, belonging and academic support

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Catherine University has recorded its highest first-to-second-year undergraduate retention rate in ten years, underscoring the institution's mission-driven approach to student success, belonging, and academic excellence.

According to newly released institutional data, 84.2 percent of first-time, full-time, degree-seeking students returned for their second year – a 4-point increase from the previous year and the institution's strongest rate since 2015.

Retention improved across nearly every demographic group, including BIPOC, Latina/Latinx, Black/African American, white, first-generation, and Federal Pell Grant–eligible students. With a student body that includes a high percentage of first-generation college students and students with significant financial need, St. Kate's continues to lead nationally in advancing equity, access, and persistence in women's higher education.

"This year's retention gains reflect a deep commitment to community, student belonging, and data-informed decision-making," said Erin White, Director of Institutional Research and Higher Education. "At a time when many institutions are struggling to retain students, St. Kate's is demonstrating that when you invest in students – especially those historically underserved – you see measurable results."

Why This Milestone Matters

At a time when headlines about higher education often focus on declining enrollment and uncertainty about the future of colleges and universities, St. Catherine University offers a rare good-news story: students are not only enrolling – they're staying, succeeding, and thriving. With a first-to-second-year retention rate of 84 percent – the University's highest in a decade – and increases across nearly every demographic group, St. Kate's is demonstrating that mission-driven, student-centered education can deliver real, measurable results.

Nationally, higher education institutions continue to face shifting demographics and concerns about cost and value. St. Kate's is bucking that trend by evolving its approach to student success through holistic advising, culturally responsive support, and academic programs that prioritize belonging, purpose, and connection.

"Our work is rooted in relationships," said Maddie Jarmola, Strategic Director of Retention and Student Success. "Students persist when they are seen, supported, and surrounded by a community that believes in their potential. This data tells us our students are not just enrolling – they are thriving."

A Mission-Centered Model for Student Success

St. Kate's leadership attributes the record-setting retention rate to ongoing investments in programs that foster resilience, academic confidence, and belonging. These include:

A reimagined advising model that integrates academic, financial, and personal support;





Peer mentorship and first-year experience programs that strengthen community and identity;





Expanded access to mental health services, career development, and culturally sustaining programming; and





Institutional data efforts to proactively identify and support students facing barriers.

"Retention is one of the clearest indicators of student success and institutional health," White added. "These results show our strategies are working—and they affirm our responsibility to keep building systems that help every student reach graduation."

Looking Ahead

This milestone comes as the University continues broader efforts to grow enrollment across undergraduate and graduate programs while preparing women to lead in an evolving global workforce.

"We are proud of this progress—and we're just getting started," said Jarmola. "Our focus remains on sustaining this momentum, scaling what works, and ensuring every Katie knows she belongs here and can succeed here."

About St. Catherine University

Founded in 1905, St. Catherine University is one of the nation's largest private women's universities. Rooted in the Catholic traditions of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, St. Kate's prepares students to become ethical, socially responsible leaders committed to equity and the common good. The University offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs across the liberal arts, sciences, and health professions.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Laudan Fenster

Linnihan Foy

[email protected]

651-216-9827

Sarah Voigt

St. Catherine University

[email protected]

651-470-6187

SOURCE St. Catherine University