St. Charles Community College Selects YuJa to Provide Campus Video Management Solution and Lecture Capture Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with St Charles Community College to provide campus Enterprise Video Content Management and Capture solutions. The Board of Trustees of St. Charles Community College awarded a 3-year agreement with options to renew for additional years.

St. Charles Community College selected YuJa after an extensive review and trials of every major lecture capture and video management platform on the marketplace. After demonstrations and trial implementations, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was selected for site-wide implementation, including integration within their Canvas Learning Management System.

"Our partnership with St. Charles Community College demonstrates our commitment to providing accessible video solutions, including lecture capture, video management, live streaming and auto-captioning, to our community college partners," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

About St Charles Community College

St. Charles Community College puts students first. It's that simple, and it's why so many people find their fit at SCC. We're a public, comprehensive two-year community college offering a wide variety of transfer opportunities, associate degrees and certificate programs in the arts, business, sciences and career-technical fields.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

