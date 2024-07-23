St. Charles Consulting Group Publishes The Talent-Fueled Enterprise - A Powerful Guide to Build Tomorrow's Workforce

ST. CHARLES, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Charles Consulting Group , a leader in strategic consulting for Fortune 1000 organizations, proudly announces the release of "The Talent-Fueled Enterprise". Authored by talent development expert Mike Ohata, with a foreword written by St. Charles Consulting's President, Larry Durham, and a reflection authored by industry veteran Eric Dingler. This groundbreaking book is now available for purchase through Amazon, with the audiobook to be released later this summer on Audible.

The Talent-Fueled Enterprise provides a comprehensive strategy for creating a resilient and agile workforce, essential in today's rapidly evolving business landscape. The book addresses the challenges posed by technological disruptions like artificial intelligence and the dynamics of hybrid work environments. It offers practical guidance for business leaders and HR executives to develop a workforce that is both adaptable and aligned with organizational goals while also promoting personal growth among employees.

"This book is an essential read for any CEO, CHRO, or CLO looking to harness the full potential of their employees through inclusive and skills-focused talent initiatives," says Linda Cai, former VP of Talent at LinkedIn. "The combined expertise of Mike Ohata, Larry Durham and Eric Dingler makes this book an indispensable tool for forward-thinking executives."

The authors bring over 80 years of collective experience in talent development and organizational transformation. They have held executive positions at major companies such as Microsoft, KPMG, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, and PwC. Their extensive knowledge and insights have been featured in numerous industry articles and conferences. This collaborative effort marks their debut book, underscoring their commitment to advancing the field of talent development.

"The call for talent has never been clearer," says Mike Ohata. "Organizations need to adopt a balanced and inclusive view of their workforce, recognizing employees as integral members of a living, learning organization. This book offers simple, actionable strategies to build a durable and agile workforce."

About St. Charles Consulting Group

St. Charles Consulting Group specializes in maximizing the value of talent for Fortune 1000 organizations through strategic consulting, innovative learning solutions, and managed services. Our Innovation Center, The HIVE, is dedicated to researching and developing cutting-edge talent development solutions. With over 20 years of experience, we have delivered hundreds of talent development solutions to more than 120 client organizations.

About The Talent-Fueled Enterprise

The Talent-Fueled Enterprise explores strategies for tapping into the contemporary workforce and invites CEOs and CHROs to adopt a new mindset for building resilient talent. This book provides actionable strategies for creating a workforce that is both adaptable and aligned with business goals, while celebrating the personal growth of employees. Priced at $25.99, The Talent-Fueled Enterprise is now available on Amazon.

**Media Contact**

Melinda Adamec

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-276-5335

SOURCE St. Charles Consulting Group