St. Christopher's Inn Welcomes New Executive Director

GARRISON, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Christopher's Inn and the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement are pleased to announce that Dr. James G. Schiller, Ph.D., recently joined St. Christopher's Inn as its new Executive Director.

"Dr. Schiller has worked throughout his career to bring healing and hope to those with nowhere else to turn," said Father Brian Terry, S.A., Minister General of the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement. "We are thrilled to have him lead our team at St. Christopher's Inn, where we minister to men in crisis, many of whom have fallen through the cracks, beyond the reach of state aid programs."

Dr. Schiller joins St. Christopher's Inn after 25 years at Argus Community, Inc., a Bronx-based nonprofit organization that provides innovative drug treatment programs and case management services for disadvantaged teens and adults. He holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Fielding Graduate University, a Masters of Arts in Clinical Psychology from the Fielding Institute, a Masters of Arts in General Psychology from Hunter College and a Bachelor of Arts in General Psychology from St. Anselm College.

"I am excited to join the talented and dedicated team at St. Christopher's Inn," said Dr. Schiller. "Working together, I know we can advance the Inn's essential mission of bringing physical, emotional and spiritual healing and reconciliation to men in our community who struggle with poverty, homelessness and addiction."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Schiller to the Inn," said Father Dennis Polanco, S.A., St. Christopher's Inn President and Spiritual Director. "He brings tremendous experience, helping people break free of poverty and addiction to drugs and alcohol and build new lives based on the 12 steps of recovery, work, hope and personal responsibility, which will serve him well in his new role."

More information about Dr. Schiller is available on the St. Christopher's Inn website.

About St. Christopher's Inn

St. Christopher's Inn, a ministry of the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement based in Garrison, N.Y., provides a continuum of shelter, addiction treatment and recovery, and health care services for men in crisis. By offering temporary housing, chemical dependency treatment and primary health care, St. Christopher's Inn strives to address the physical, emotional and spiritual healing of the men we serve. It is through Franciscan hospitality that the Brothers Christopher, as residents of the Inn are known, are welcomed to live with the Franciscan Friars while they receive counseling, care and treatment. To learn more, visit stchristophersinn-graymoor.org.

About the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement at Graymoor

Located in Garrison, N.Y., the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement are a Roman Catholic religious community of priests, brothers and lay professionals founded in 1898 by Servant of God Fr. Paul Wattson, S.A. They minister to the poor, the needy and the homeless; to people living with HIV; the elderly and sick; those in prison; and people seeking healing and recovery from alcoholism and chemical addictions. For more information, visit AtonementFriars.org.

