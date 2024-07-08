ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN A CHICKEN QSR FRANCHISEE - AIM QSR, LLC

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital, LLC, a Los Angeles based private investment firm, is pleased to announce an investment in AIM QSR, LLC (the "Company"), a Miami-based franchisee of a leading Chicken QSR brand alongside AIM Capital. It is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

St. Cloud's investment was used to help fund the acquisition of 46 Florida-based restaurants and 9 Alabama-based restaurants by the Company.

Fernando Amaro, AIM QSR Executive Chairman and AIM Capital Managing Partner, had this to say, "AIM Capital is excited to collaborate with St. Cloud and over 20 families to build a market leading Chicken QSR platform focused on the strategic markets of Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. By partnering with great investors who care about our team members, brands that understand the guest and delivering on operational excellence we aim to deliver an exceptional experience to our guests and above market long-term returns to our investors."

Ben Hom, Managing Partner of St. Cloud, added, "St. Cloud has had a long-standing relationship with a partner of AIM Capital. We look forward to partnering with the Company on its next stage of growth."

For more information about the AIM QSR platform and the Company, please visit: www.wearetice.com

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in over 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to strong emerging managers, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com

