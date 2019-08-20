St. Cloud Capital Announces Growth Capital Investment In An Orangetheory Fitness Franchisee - AR HIIT, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce an investment in Little Rock, Arkansas-based AR HIIT, LLC (the "Company"), an Orangetheory Fitness franchisee. It is an investment out of St. Cloud's third fund, which has committed capital of $250 million.

The Company is an Orangetheory Fitness franchisee based in Little Rock, AR. The franchisor, Orangetheory Fitness, is a market leader in boutique fitness in the United States with over 1,200 owned/franchised studios in 50 states and 22 countries. Its one hour, full body workout is focused on scientifically-derived, group-based workouts broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training to deliver superior results by stimulating metabolism and promoting extra calorie burn.

St. Cloud's investment was used to help fund the acquisition by Rock Ridge Growth Partners, LLC. The Company currently operates 7 Orangetheory Fitness studios with the development rights to open an additional 7 studios in the State of Arkansas.

Brittany Pitann, Vice President of Sales & Operations of the Company is excited to continue the expansion of Orangetheory Fitness studios. "I am thrilled to partner with St. Cloud as we expand Orangetheory Fitness in Arkansas. This couldn't have come at a more perfect time as the fitness industry is truly booming. We cannot wait to grow the market and bring Orangetheory Fitness to many neighboring cities in the state of Arkansas."

St. Cloud Capital Managing Partner Ben Hom commented, "We believe the Company's unique offering has allowed it to outpace others in an emerging boutique fitness landscape. We look forward to working with Brittany and the team to maximize value during our partnership."

For more information about Orangetheory Fitness and the Company's locations, please visit https://www.orangetheoryfitness.com/ .

Contact: Brian Chow, bchow@stcloudcapital.com

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit https://www.stcloudcapital.com

