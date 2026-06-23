ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN RCX SPORTS

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce it has partnered with an elite group of investors, including Hamilton Lane's Impact platform, to support Brand Velocity Group's ("BVG") acquisition of RCX Sports ("RCX" or the "Company"), the leading professional-league-backed youth sports platform in North America. RCX delivers accessible, affordable, and high-quality youth sports experiences, and manages the official licenses on behalf of the National Football League ("NFL Flag"), Major League Soccer ("MLS GO"), the National Basketball Association ("Jr. NBA & Jr. WNBA Leagues"), Major League Baseball ("MLB Pitch, Hit & Run"), and the National Hockey League ("NHL STREET"), among others. This is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

"We're excited to partner with St. Cloud as we continue expanding youth sports opportunities across the country," said Izell Reese, Founder and CEO of RCX Sports. "By delivering best-in-class resources, licensed uniforms and equipment, and dedicated support to our league operators, we can reach more young athletes and keep participation affordable and accessible for families". Eli Manning, Super Bowl Champion and a Partner at BVG added, "this investment will provide the capital needed to support the continued expansion of youth sports participation and positive community impact across the United States, including NFL FLAG, one of the country's most influential and fastest-growing grassroots youth sports programs."

In Reese and Manning's CNBC Interview last week, Manning noted, "the fact that you're working with the professional leagues, they don't want this to be a heavy cost to kids. They want more kids playing sports, being active, being out there. So our goal is to bring in capital so that RCX can scale that."

Kacy Rozelle, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, commented, "the Company's commitment to providing mission-critical services and resources that create opportunities in local communities for more young athletes to participate is consistent with St. Cloud's impact-driven investment philosophy, and we look forward to collaborating with BVG and management in making youth sports more affordable and accessible."

Global law firm, K&L Gates LLP, served as counsel to St. Cloud Capital. For more information about RCX, please visit: https://rcxsports.com.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in over 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to successful and experienced ownership entities, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com

Media Contact: Sheila Emami, [email protected]

SOURCE St. Cloud Capital