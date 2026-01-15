ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN REVIVE INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, LLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce a recent investment in Revive Infrastructure Group, LLC ("Revive" or the "Company"), a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, offering design and engineering, construction, installation, maintenance, and project management services to customers in the telecommunications, power, water, gas, and government sectors. This is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

"We are excited to partner with St. Cloud as we continue delivering critical infrastructure services to our customers," said Chad Magee, CEO of Revive. "This investment will provide the capital needed to support the continued expansion of broadband access, reliable power, and clean water for rural communities across the United States."

Kacy Rozelle, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, commented, "The Company's commitment to deliver essential services to communities with limited infrastructure is consistent with St. Cloud's investment approach, and we look forward to collaborating with management on future growth."

Global law firm, K&L Gates LLP, served as counsel to St. Cloud Capital. For more information about Revive, please visit: www.reviveig.com .

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in over 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to successful and experienced ownership entities, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com

Media Contact: Sheila Emami, [email protected]

