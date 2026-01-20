ST. CLOUD CAPITAL ANNOUNCES GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce a recent investment in Museum of Illusions ("MOI" or the "Company"), headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, a leading privately held chain of museums, blending learning and entertainment. This is an investment out of St. Cloud's fourth fund, which has committed capital of $236 million.

"We are excited to partner with St. Cloud as we continue to expand and elevate our immersive, educational content for visitors of all ages, supporting the ongoing growth of MOI and the communities we serve," said Kim Schaefer, CEO of MOI.

Ben Hom, Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, commented, "This investment underscores our thesis in the growing demand for experiential learning. The Company's STEM-certified offering, combined with a compelling consumer experience and strong management team, positions it well for continued expansion. We are excited to be a part of its growth journey."

Global law firm, K&L Gates LLP, served as counsel to St. Cloud Capital. For more information about MOI, please visit: www.museumofillusions.com .

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in over 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to successful and experienced ownership entities, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com .

Media Contact: Sheila Emami, [email protected].

