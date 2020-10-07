St. Cloud Capital Announces Investment In Catawba Research

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce an investment in Charlotte, North Carolina-based Catawba Research ("Catawba" or the "Company"). St. Cloud has partnered with a financial investment firm focused on control investments in the life sciences and industrial sectors to support Catawba's next phase of growth. It is an investment out of St. Cloud's third fund, which has committed capital of $250 million.

Catawba is a vertically integrated contract research organization ("CRO") providing clinical management services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally. The Company focuses on Phase II – IV trials across the dermatology, women's health, ophthalmology and gastroenterology therapeutic areas. Catawba manages clinical end point trials for New Drug Applications ("NDA") and Abbreviated New Drug Applications ("ANDA"). The Company has established a global footprint with site relationships across the U.S., Central America and India. Since 2014, Catawba Research has engaged in nearly 50 clinical trials in 13 indications, achieving 15 agency approvals in the U.S. and Canada. The Company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with additional locations in Texas, New Mexico and Michigan. The Company also provides data management, biostatistics, medical writing and clinical CRO services through its location in Mumbai, India.

Zaidoon A. Al-Zubaidy, Chief Executive Officer of Catawba is excited to ally with St. Cloud to continue the Company's trajectory. "Catawba Research is excited to be a part of the St. Cloud story and we look forward to a successful journey with our new partners. With the support from St. Cloud, Catawba Research is confident of becoming one of the premier global clinical research providers. This is an exciting time for our team and our valued and loyal sponsors."

St. Cloud Capital Managing Partner Kacy Rozelle commented, "We are extremely pleased with the opportunity at Catawba and look forward to collaborating with management and our financial partners in the Company's next phase of growth."

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit https://www.stcloudcapital.com

