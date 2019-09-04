St. Cloud Capital Announces The Hiring Of Sibyl Kavak

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce that Sibyl Kavak has joined the firm's investment team. Prior to joining St. Cloud, Sibyl worked at City National Bank, where she negotiated, executed and managed leveraged finance transactions within the middle market.

Previously, Sibyl held positions at Banc of California's Structured Finance group, Union Bank's Merchant Banking Group and FocalPoint Partners. She began her career in CIT Group's Healthcare division. Sibyl earned her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

"We've followed Sibyl's career trajectory for a number of years and are excited to have her join the St. Cloud team," stated St. Cloud Managing Partner Benjamin Hom.

"I am thrilled to make the jump to principal investing and lending. St. Cloud has an impressive track record and tremendous reputation in the lower middle market community. I look forward to helping existing portfolio companies and to supporting the execution of new investment opportunities," said Ms. Kavak.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles, CA-based private investment firm that provides growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million) throughout the United States. St. Cloud typically invests $5 million – $20 million in companies across a wide range of industries in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common equity. St. Cloud's investment discipline includes non-control and control investments, and involves partnering with strong management teams or experienced industry entrepreneurs. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit https://www.stcloudcapital.com

