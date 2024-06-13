St. Cloud Capital Invests in Superior Huntingdon Composites

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital is pleased to announce its latest investment out of its fourth fund: Superior Huntingdon Composites (www.shcomposites.com), a leading manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced continuous filament mat and veil composite materials used for end markets in the power & energy, infrastructure, construction, transportation, marine, and other industries. The Company operates two facilities located in Vanceburg, KY and Huntingdon, PA. St. Cloud has partnered with Liberty Lane Partners to support the company's next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with St. Cloud as we advance in delivering top-tier materials and services to the global composites market," said Jason Takac, CEO of Superior Huntingdon Composites. "This investment provides the capital needed for continued investments in organizational resources, enabling us to innovate and deliver custom solutions for our customers worldwide."

Kacy Rozelle, a Managing Partner at St. Cloud Capital, added, "We are proud to partner with the team at Superior Huntingdon Composites and look forward to many years of success."

The Company was formerly a portfolio company of Stonewood Capital Management. Brown Gibbons Lang served as exclusive financial advisor to Stonewood Capital Management and Superior Huntingdon Composites. K&L Gates LLP served as legal counsel for St. Cloud Capital.

About St. Cloud Capital

St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 that provides debt and equity growth capital to the lower middle market (companies with annual revenues generally between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has managed over $700 million and invested in 80 portfolio companies. Investments have been made in a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, and preferred and common stock. St. Cloud typically invests in non-control situations, acting as both a financial and strategic partner to strong emerging managers, management teams and industry entrepreneurs in fulfilling their long-term growth plans. For more information about St. Cloud Capital, please visit: www.stcloudcapital.com

