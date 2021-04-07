St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Now Offers Payment Technology Solutions for Its Small Business Members

ST. CLOUD, Minn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Financial Credit Union announced today that it has launched a business services program with an emphasis on payment technology solutions for its small business members.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in every aspect of business today. We are pleased to offer practical, secure and easy-to-implement solutions will keep our members competitive and relevant in the digital environment," said Theresa Tschumperlin, Chief Operating Officer. "This valuable service will be complemented by our personalized attention and customer support that's critical to the success of our small business members."

The credit union, which serves five counties in central Minnesota, will focus on:

Safe, affordable mobile and contactless payment solutions

Payment integrations to optimize business operations

Comprehensive, consolidated business management reporting

These solutions encompass EMV-compliant point of sale equipment, terminals and software, and include fraud protection.

About St. Cloud Financial Credit Unio

St. Cloud Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative founded in 1930. Currently, with more than 22,000 members and over $250 million in assets, the credit union is proud to serve members in central Minnesota with six branches in St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Becker, and Albertville. The organization prides itself on making a meaningful difference for members and their local communities.

