ST. CLOUD METRO BUS TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY CONTRACT

Workers Secure Wage Increases, Juneteenth Holiday

ST. CLOUD, Minn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Metro Bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 638 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a three-year collective bargaining agreement. The 100 bus drivers and dispatchers provide transportation services for the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park.

"After rejecting two subpar offers, St. Cloud Metro Bus Teamsters made clear that the employer needed to put up or shut up. The membership was prepared for a work stoppage and St. Cloud Metro Bus knew it," said Scott Lecy, Vice President of Local 638. "We agreed to a session in mediation and the committee successfully pressured the employer to agree to items they previously would not consider. We are proud of these members for standing together to secure a strong Teamsters contract."

The agreement includes wage increases from 17 percent to 24 percent over the life of the contract, Juneteenth as a paid holiday, increased pension contributions, reduced disciplinary time, trainer pay for all hours worked, and improved vacation language.

"The committee did an excellent job of putting pressure on the company to get the best contract for us," said Chris Osmek, a driver and trainer at St. Cloud Metro Bus and shop steward at Local 638. "It took three votes and a mediator to reach a deal, but the committee listened to the members, stood strong, and succeeded in getting a favorable contract."

Teamsters Local 638 represents more than 5,000 members in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information, visit teamsters638.com.

