St. Coletta Names New CEO

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Coletta of Greater Washington , a national leader in providing special education and vocational opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, has named Michael A. Rodrigues as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 7.

Mr. Rodrigues, previously President and CEO of New England Village, a provider of residential and day services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southeastern Massachusetts, replaces Sharon B. Raimo, who retired in 2020 after 28 years in the position at St. Coletta.

Mr. Rodrigues is a Massachusetts native who's been a leader of nonprofits for the past 30 years. Before joining New England Village, he was the President and CEO of Thrive Support & Advocacy, and previously Chief Executive Officer of Triangle. He is a graduate of the Isenberg School at University of Massachusetts - Amherst, and is married with three children.

Said St. Coletta's Board of Trustees President Sue Goodhart, "We are thrilled that Michael is joining us to build upon the legacy and impact Sharon brought us these past three decades. His experience and passion in this field are unparalleled, and we're eager to enter this new phase in St. Coletta's rich history."

St. Coletta of Greater Washington is a nonsectarian institution serving 500 children and adults with intellectual and multiple disabilities in Washington, D.C. and its surrounding area. Along with its landmark school headquarters, designed and built by Michael Graves in 2006, St. Coletta operates two adult day facilities and, under the Coletta Collections banner, runs a social enterprise where artisans with disabilities design and sell unique crafts and jewelry.

