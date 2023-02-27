St. Croix Hospice Awarded Highest Honor from National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization for Second Consecutive Year

OAKDALE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice has been awarded the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO)'s highest honor of four rings in the 2022 Quality Connections program.

St. Croix Hospice Nationally Recognized for Clinical Excellence in 2021 and 2022

First launched in 2021, NHPCO's Quality Connections program recognizes hospice and palliative care agencies for continuous quality improvement and awards top-performing agencies rings in the four areas of education, application, measurement and innovation. Only 22 agencies nationwide earned all four rings for the year 2022, and St. Croix Hospice is one of only six organizations awarded this top honor both years.

"St. Croix Hospice was built upon the sole focus of exceptional hospice care, and I am so proud that our staff has yet again received national recognition for their unwavering commitment to every patient we serve," said St. Croix Hospice Founder and CEO Heath Bartness. "In our 15 years of service throughout the Midwest, St. Croix Hospice has remained patient-first, with a deep commitment to continuous improvement and innovation."

Throughout the Midwest, St. Croix Hospice is the only agency to be recognized with all four rings in the states of Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for our commitment to innovative, patient-centered care," said Ashley Arnold, Vice President of Clinical Services for St. Croix Hospice. "NHPCO's four rings recognition affirms St. Croix Hospice's efforts as an industry leader to consistently raise the bar in clinical excellence and exemplary patient care."

Quality Connections is the only national program designed to support providers' delivery of high-quality end-of-life care. Hospice and palliative agencies that participate in the Quality Connections program are required to achieve milestones within defined timeframes by participating in activities such as quarterly data reporting and benchmarking, educational courses, case studies, and engagement on emerging issues. Achievement in the program is measured by completing activities within each of the four foundational areas, culminating in the closure of up to four rings.

St. Croix Hospice serves nearly 4,000 patients daily within the Midwest. Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert team at St. Croix Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each patient and their families. St. Croix Hospice teams are stationed in more than 60 branches throughout 10 states , ensuring responsive, proximate service to wherever patients call home.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same-day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com .

