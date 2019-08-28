St. Croix Hospice expands care in Iowa with addition of local office in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Cedar Falls, Iowa in response to a need for additional hospice services in the community and surrounding area.

"More and more patients and families are realizing the benefits of hospice care to enhance quality of life for a person with a terminal illness," said St. Croix Hospice Chief Medical Officer Andrew Mayo, MD. "With the addition of our Cedar Falls office, we are pleased to now be able to serve patients and their families from seven branches throughout Iowa. Our experienced hospice care teams support patients' physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs, providing care wherever a patient calls home."

The St. Croix Hospice expert care team includes physicians, registered nurses, social workers, dieticians, chaplains, hospice aides, bereavement counselors, volunteers, music and massage therapy, and physical, speech and occupational therapists.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering the highest quality hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year where ever a patient calls home. St. Croix Hospice currently operates 27 branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Focused solely on providing exceptional hospice care, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round the clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. St. Croix Hospice's expert care team includes physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, dieticians, chaplains, and bereavement counselors, as well as physical, occupational, speech, music and massage therapists.

